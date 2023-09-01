Prep roundup: Ukiah, Analy, Cardinal Newman volleyball keep up strong starts

The Analy volleyball team has strung together some strong play of late.

The Tigers picked up their third straight win Thursday night, beating Napa in straight sets to push their record to 6-3 on the year. They’ve now won five of their last six contests.

Speaking of red-hot teams, Cardinal Newman also kept up its winning ways with a straight-sets victory over Healdsburg to push the Cardinals’ winning streak to nine games.

And Ukiah continues to play well in the early going as it swept American Canyon in straight sets to push its record to 8-1 on the year.

Here’s more on those recent results.

Volleyball

Analy 3, Napa 0

The Tigers stretched their winning to three games with a three-set road win over the Grizzlies on Thursday, 25-16, 25-14, 25-18.

Haven Serpa had 13 digs and two aces for Analy (6-3) while Kylee Bauman added five kills and Ruby Allen six kills.

Analy 3, Sonoma Valley 0

Earlier in the week, the Tigers downed the Dragons in straight sets, 25-11, 25-23, 25-18.

Serpa had six kills with three aces, Addison Schiavone had five kills with three aces, June Zamora added six kills with an ace and Nevaeh Villagomez had three aces and nine digs.

Cardinal Newman 3, Healdsburg 0

The Cardinals continue to be the hottest team in the area, piling up their ninth straight victory in straight sets on the road over the Greyhounds, 25-13, 25-14, 25-16.

Standouts for the Cardinals, who are now 9-1, were Julia Waller (nine kills, 14 assists), Marina Logan (nine kills, five aces) and Tessa Taylor (seven kills).

The Cardinals will look to make it 10 in a row Tuesday at Marin Academy.

Ukiah 3, American Canyon 0

The Wildcats rebounded nicely from their first and so far only loss of the season with a straight-sets win over the visiting Wolves on Thursday, 25-22, 25-16, 25-19.

Individual stats were not available.

Next up, Ukiah (8-1) plays at Marin Catholic (4-2) next Wednesday.

Montgomery 3, Rancho Cotate 2

The Vikings won for the third time in their last four contests, outlasting the Cougars in a marathon five-set victory, 26-24, 26-24, 20-25, 15-25, 19-17.

Individual stats were unavailable.

The Vikings (3-2) will try for their third straight win at Healdsburg (1-5) on Tuesday while the Cougars (0-4) will try to snap their winless streak against Casa Grande on Saturday.

Redwood 3, Maria Carrillo 0

The Pumas have cooled off after a blazing start to the year as they fell in straight sets at Redwood on Thursday, 25-17, 25-15, 25-13, for their third straight loss.

Individual stats were unavailable.

The Pumas (6-5) will try to snap their skid Tuesday when they host Tamalpais (6-2).

Petaluma 3, San Marin 1

The Trojans collected their third win in their last four games with a four-set victory against visiting San Marin on Thursday, 19-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-21.

Individual stats were unavailable.

The Trojans (7-4) are set to open Vine Valley Athletic League play at Vintage (3-4) on Tuesday.

Girls tennis

Analy 6, Santa Rosa 0

The Tigers scored a clean sweep of the Panthers on Tuesday in NBL action.

Singles wins went to No. 1 Bella Gee (6-0, 6-1), No. 2 Krystal Zembekins (6-0, 6-0), No. 3 Annika Topham (6-0, 6-0) and No. 4 Sofia Chavez (6-1, 6-2).

In doubles, No. 1 Dahlia Richardson and Maida Thompson won 6-2, 6-0, No. 2 Abigail Seig and Maya Squires won 6-0, 6-0 and No. 3 Camila Pacheco and Elaine Cortes won 6-3, 6-2.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.