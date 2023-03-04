Prep roundup: Ukiah baseball tops Montgomery on walk-off single

Friday night lights, spring sports style?

While Friday’s slate of prep baseball games featured a couple of walk-offs, one of them was an all-out pitchers’ duel up in Ukiah.

With the Wildcats (2-0) hosting Montgomery (2-2), Ukiah pitcher Luke Schat carried a no-hitter into the seventh. Montgomery broke it up and took a 1-0 lead, but in the bottom of the seventh, Canyon Loflin ripped a two-run, walk-off single to send Ukiah into a frenzy.

Ben Carlile, who took the loss, threw a gem for the Vikings, going 6⅓ innings and striking out seven.

Schat’s final line was a complete-game, 13-strikeout performance in which he only surrendered two hits.

Sonoma Valley (3-1) got the other walk-off win, as Donovan Balderrama hit a walk-off single on a 2-1 count to beat Las Lomas 6-5.

Nicolas Sebastiani got the win in relief for the Dragons, and he combined with Max Harrison and Wyatt Hinman for 10 total strikeouts on the bump. Offensively, Sebastiani (2) Andrew Bonfigli, Beau Jurasek and Nicolas Scevola all hit doubles, and the Dragons had 10 total hits.

Cardinal Newman picked up a big nonleague win, beating Clayton Valley Charter 3-0. The Cardinals (2-0) scored runs in the first, second and sixth innings.

Mason Lerma had a day on the bump for Newman, going six innings while striking out seven. Nate Niehaus led things at the plate for the Cardinals, going 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI.

Maria Carrillo (3-0) scored five runs in the first three innings and never looked back, beating Vintage 6-2. Cal Poly commit Josh Volmerding had his second straight start with 12 strikeouts, and he got the win after going five innings.

Leaders offensively for the Pumas were Lorenzo Parker (2-for-3, one RBI), Gio Lucchesi (3-for-4, one run) and Matt Anderson (1-for-3, double, one RBI).

Casa Grande (3-0) beat Redwood 6-4 after scoring five runs in the sixth inning. The Gauchos, who surrendered eight hits, had to come back from an early 3-1 deficit.

Healdsburg (3-0) beat Credo 7-2 after scoring in each of the first four innings.

The Gryphons (0-1), who took an early 2-0 lead, didn’t score the rest of the way and the Greyhounds capitalized. Thadeus Cole, Kyle Russell and Luke Gruendle all took the hill for Credo, and they combined to strike out eight while allowing seven hits.

For Healdsburg, Alex Mauro-Manos entered the game to pitch after just two-thirds of the first inning, and struck out 10 while allowing three hits.

Analy (2-1) went down 2-0 in the first inning and could never recover, losing to Eureka 6-1.

Brandon Kirtley took the loss for the Tigers. Kirtley went five innings, allowed five runs on five hits and struck out 11. At the plate, Ben Menard went 2-for-2.

Despite outhitting Serra 6-4, Rancho Cotate (1-3) couldn’t capitalize in a 4-2 loss. The Cougars’ Devon Laguinto led things off on the mound, where he went five innings and allowed two runs on two hits. Lucas Hermes threw two innings in relief.

Hermes, Jacob Tucker, Devin O’Keefe, Caze Derammelaere and Stephen Scott led Rancho at the plate with a hit apiece.

Softball

Cloverdale (1-0) beat Ukiah 12-7 thanks to a six-run third inning. Char Burchett, who got the win in the circle, struck out seven, while the Eagles’ offense had 12 hits.

Tylie Hatcher went 2-for-2 at the plate with three runs, Rylee Reasoner went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Trinity Vlasak 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

For the Wildcats (0-1), Kenna Bird took the loss, but the offense had nine hits. Kylyn Watkins had a grand slam and Adelia Jacobsen went 3-for-4 with a triple.

Sonoma Valley used a five-run third inning and a six-run sixth to beat Terra Linda 13-2. The Dragons (2-2-1) were led by Victoria Magnani, who went 2-for-3 at the plate.

Natalie Broderick got the win in the circle, as she went five innings, allowing three hits and two runs while sitting down eight.

Maria Carrillo (3-0) had a balanced offense in a 8-1 win over Fort Bragg, scoring in all but one of the seven innings. The Pumas had 10 total hits in the contest.

Madison Cooper did it all for Carrillo. The right-hander got the win, striking out nine, and got two hits at the plate.

Windsor (1-1) got its first win of the young season by beating San Marin 11-6. The Jaguars, who totaled 16 hits in the game, got off to a scorching start by scoring seven runs in the first.

It was a wrap from there, as Mia Avila held it down in the circle the rest of the way. Avila, despite allowing eight hits, struck out 11. Six Jaguars had multiple hits at the plate.

Casa Grande (3-1) surrendered six runs in the sixth inning as Redwood grabbed a 6-4 win. The Gauchos outhit the Giants 10-8, but despite having a 4-0 lead couldn’t close it out.

Golf

Montgomery’s boys got a league win over Analy by a score of 231-293 on Thursday. The Vikings’ William Clementi was the medalist with a match-low score of 42. Three other Monty players shot in the 40s: Zach Henschel (49), Jackson Ortiz (44) and Ethan Bochow (43).

For the Tigers, Cambron Nevill led the way with a 46. Devon Pennington shot a 54.

Don’t see your team’s score? Email results to sports@pressdemocrat. You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.