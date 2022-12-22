Prep roundup: Ukiah boys basketball wins again, off to best start in a decade

The Ukiah boys basketball team moved into some historic territory with its fifth straight win Wednesday.

The Wildcats dispatched Casa Grande 75-59 in nonleague action to move to 12-1 on the year, their best start to a season since the 2009-10 season, when they opened 16-1.

Marcus Fenk scored 21 points to lead Ukiah while Emery Mathis added 12 points and Cyrus Powell 11. Carter Cerruti scored 19 to pace the Gauchos (3-6).

The Wildcats, who are one win away from equaling last season’s win total, will return to action in the Sonoma County Classic at Piner next week with a first-round matchup against Petaluma.

The Trojans were in action Wednesday in Windsor’s Holiday Shootout, beating Healdsburg 50-40 in first-round action.

Scoring was even across the board for the Trojans (5-3) as Dalton Armstrong led the way with 11 points, while Kieran Mannion and Elliot Blue scored 10 each and Andy Bai chipped in nine.

The Greyhounds (7-4) were paced by Sam Vanden Heuvel, who scored a game-high 16 in defeat.

The Trojans will face Archie Williams (7-3) in the semifinals Thursday at 6 p.m. while Healdsburg will face Analy (9-4) in the loser’s bracket at 3 p.m. The Tigers fell to the Falcons 51-40 in the first round.

Windsor also picked up its fourth win in a row Wednesday in a 56-19 rout of Roseland University Prep. Judson Anderson led the Jaguars (8-4) with 15 points while Jayden Russotti and Josh Gest added 11 apiece.

Windsor will face San Marin (6-3) in the semifinals Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

The Maria Carrillo girls basketball team opened the San Domenico Invitational with a 64-19 win over Galileo-San Francisco on Wednesday.

Leyna Gorauskas scored 13 points, Hanisi Daveta added nine points and seven rebounds while Jillian Ebner had eight points and six rebounds to lead the Pumas (6-4). A rematch awaits in the second round with host San Domenico, the reigning CIF State Division 5 champion. The Panthers beat the Pumas 52-48 in a tournament at the start of the month.

In Arizona, Cardinal Newman suffered its second consecutive loss in the elite Nike Tournament of Champions on Wednesday. The Cardinals (7-4) fell 54-43 to Thunder Ridge, a top-15 team in Colorado, and will face Valley View (9-2), a top-50 team in California, in the seventh-place game of the 16-team bracket on Thursday.

