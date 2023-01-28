The Ukiah boys are the NBL-Redwood basketball champions.

The fifth-ranked Wildcats clinched the league crown in dominant fashion Friday night, scoring 19 points in the fourth quarter as they beat Elsie Allen 60-33.

The trio of Marcus Fenk (14 points), Julian Maldonado (12 points) and Tony Zacarias (11 points) led the offense, while the defense held the host Lobos to no more than 10 points in each of the four quarters.

Elsie’s leading scorer was Yousef Abuhamdeh, who scored 13 points.

This marks the first championship for Ukiah since the 1990 season. The Wildcats clinch with one game to spare and are undefeated in league play.

Further up the road on Highway 101 in Windsor, Analy’s boys shocked the entire NBL-Oak, as the Tigers beat the No. 2 Jaguars 53-48. The Tigers’ Riley Rathbun scored 19 points to lead the visitors, while Finn Grace scored 20 points for the hosts. Analy’s 19-8 second quarter and 13-9 third quarter proved crucial.

The Casa Grande boys got their second league win of the season, upsetting American Canyon 76-67.

It was the Gauchos’ second-half performance that put them over the top, with a 27-point third quarter and 20-point fourth quarter. Jordan Giacomini scored 24 points and Jake Barlow added 20 to lead Casa.

Down 21-11 after the first quarter, No. 4 Montgomery held Santa Rosa to zero points in the third as the Vikings boys turned it around and won 59-42. Donovan Hawkins and Izeyah Wright led the Vikings with 13 points apiece, while Elijah Hansen scored 19 for the Panthers.

Boys soccer

Windsor and Cardinal Newman fought to a 1-1 draw Friday night, with both goals scored in the second half.

Adrian Garcia Rico scored for the Jaguars and Jude Stone netted for the Cardinals. The Jaguars’ Cruz Mejia and Newman’s Sebastien Faivre had the assists.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O'Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.