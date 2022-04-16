Prep roundup: Ukiah, Maria Carrillo baseball get shutout wins

The Ukiah baseball team took sole control of second place in the North Bay League-Oak with a shutout win over visiting Windsor on Friday.

The Wildcats, ranked No. 5 in the Press Democrat’s top 10, blanked No. 4 Windsor 4-0 behind a stellar outing from starter Austin Ford. The junior struck out nine and allowed three hits and two walks in six innings to help the Wildcats bounce back from a loss to Windsor earlier in the week and improve to 3-1 in league and 13-4 overall.

Windsor (12-4, 2-2) drops into a tie for third in the Oak with No. 6 Rancho Cotate.

Ethan Rinehart went 1 for 3 with an RBI and Ethan Holbrook drove in a run with a double. Caleb Ford and Kessler Koch also recorded RBIs for the Wildcats.

The three hits tie a season-low for the Jaguars, who, after starting the year 10-1, have now dropped three of their past five games. Antonio Rivera pitched well – going all six innings with three earned runs, two walks and four strikeouts – but took the loss.

Windsor will look to bounce back next week in a two-game series with No. 8 Maria Carrillo, while Ukiah has a big two-game series against No. 1 Cardinal Newman.

In another pitchers’ duel on Friday, Maria Carrillo edged Rancho Cotate 1-0 with a walk-off to snap a three-game skid.

Tommy McPhee drew a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh to help the Pumas (6-10-1, 1-3) pick up their first league win. Wesley Allen fired a four-hit shutout, allowing a walk and striking out one. He also doubled in a 2-for-3 day at the plate.

Lucas Hermes got a no decision for the Cougars (9-8, 2-2) after striking out three, allowing five hits and three walks in four scoreless innings of work. Reed Steffens took the loss.

In the Vine Valley Athletic League, No. 2 Casa Grande won its fifth straight, routing No. 9 Sonoma Valley 11-1 in five innings on Friday.

Austin Steeves had two hits and two RBIs to aid his own effort on the mound. He went all five innings with five hits and four strikeouts to help the Gauchos (13-4, 4-2) move into second in the league standings behind No. 3 Petaluma.

Nick Tobin and Brice Cox also each drove in a pair while Jack Lundberg, Wyatt Abramson and JT Summers each recorded an RBI.

Nicolas Sebastiani went 2 for 3 to lead the Dragons (6-10, 3-4), who have now lost five in a row.

Softball

No. 6 Montgomery was unable to pull out a win at San Rafael on Friday, falling 7-1 in a non-league contest.

Maeleah Chatham had two hits and Bella Pena drove in a run for the Vikings (4-9).

No. 9 Sonoma Valley and No. 2 Casa Grande both lost to Benicia on Friday in a matchup of teams that were originally supposed to play in a tournament at Napa High before it was called off due to muddy conditions.

The Dragons (5-8) were held to just one hit in an 11-0 loss while the Gauchos (6-6) fell 5-2.

Golf

In an NBL-Redwood match held at Ukiah Golf Course on Wednesday, host Ukiah emerged as victors in the five-team field.

The Wildcats shot 487 as a team, led by Kaden Thurston’s one-over par 71, which was the low individual score of the day.

Rancho Cotate finished second with a team score of 497, paced by Jack Selvage’s 89, the second-lowest score of the day. The Cougars’ Logan Christian shot 90 to finish tied for third with St. Vincent’s Hudson Stipe.

Ukiah and Rancho Cotate are now tied with a 2-2 record.

Earlier in the week, Ukiah held the 33rd Annual Ukiah Golf Classic, a 10-team, 18-hole tournament that featured coaches participating in a scramble format.

In frigid and blustery conditions, Cardinal Newman finished first with a team score of 403, followed by Livermore at 429 and Santa Rosa at 476.

Cardinal Newman’s Ryan Bello carded a 78, tied for lowest overall with Santa Rosa’s Max Townsend. Jared Roy (79) and Tyler Sheppard (80) from Cardinal Newman also both finished in the top eight.

West County’s Tommy Bollinger shot an 81 to round out the locals in the top eight.

Swimming

West County swept Piner in the pool in an NBL meet on Thursday at Ives Pool.

The girls won 113-33 and the boys 49-20.

Here are the winners are their times.

Girls

200 Medley Relay: West County A, 2:01.31

200 Free: Alyson McKeon Postel, West County, 2:30.77

200 IM: Mari Sow, West County, 2:53.37

50 Free: Anya Gagnon, West County, 26.35

100 Fly: Madeleine West, West County, 1:02.67

100 Free: Anya Gagnon, West County, 59.92

500 Free: Mackenzie Black, West County, 6:12.89

200 Free Relay: West County A, 1:52.25

100 Back: Alyson McKeon Postel, West County, 1:18.27

100 Breast: Madeleine West, West County, 1:09.63

400 Free Relay: West County A, 5:52.47

Boys

200 Medley Relay: West County A, 2:30.46

50 Free: Ty Kimbro, West County, 27.18

100 Fly: Ty Kimbro, West County, 1:02.17

100 Free: Andrew Giacomini, West County, 1:03.20

200 Free Relay: West County A, 2:22.28

100 Back: Jordan Castro, Piner, 1:32.43

100 Breast: Andrew Giacomini, West County, 1:18.06

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.