Prep roundup: Ukiah, Maria Carrillo, Casa Grande win big in baseball

The storm that hit Sonoma County early this week wreaked havoc on the 27th annual A.L. Rabinovitz Memorial tournament hosted by Montgomery. Originally set to take place Tuesday to Wednesday, the tournament schedule had to be reshuffled numerous times and the original bracket format was eventually scrapped to ensure that participating teams could play as many games as possible.

Finally, on Thursday, the first games of the tournament were held.

Ukiah won both of its games, 8-0 over Montgomery and 8-6 over Campolindo, to move to 6-0 on the year.

The Wildcats racked up 16 hits against the Vikings (4-4) in their first game and a got a great outing from starting pitcher Cannon Johnson, who allowed four hits and a walk with three strikeouts in five scoreless innings. He also went 3-for-3 at the plate with an RBI. Talen Maxwell added a pair of RBI, Hunter Schnitzius triple with two RBIs and Kessler Koch had two hits, including a double, with an RBI.

In game two, they led Campolindo 8-3 through three innings and rode their bullpen to the finish line. Maxwell tripled with two RBIs and Nate Looney and Takoda Newman each had three hits with an RBI.

Trevor Frazer earned the win, going four innings with three earned runs and three strikeouts, and Luke Schat earned the save with a strikeout in his one innings of work.

Maria Carrillo got another gem from starter Josh Volmerding in a 6-1 win over Campolindo in the morning to improve to a perfect 7-0 on the season. Volmerding, a Cal Poly San Luis Obispo commit, struck out 12 and allowed three hits, a run and two walks over six innings of work to move his record to 5-0 on the year.

Matt Anderson drove in two runs and Nate Sanders had a pair of hits and an RBI to lead the Pumas offensively.

Windsor went 1-1 on the day, beating Analy 7-0 in game 1 before losing to Rancho Cotate 13-2 in game 2, and will head into the final day of play at 5-1 overall.

Carson Dillon threw a complete-game shutout against the Tigers (3-4). He struck out 10 with only two walks and five hits allowed while six different Jags on offense recorded an RBI.

In the afternoon games, the Cougars (5-4) capitalized on 11 walks yielded by Windsor pitchers to hand the Jaguars their first loss of the year.

Lucas Hermes, Stephen Scott and Nate O’Leal each recorded three RBIs and Dylan Gagnon scored three times and stole three bases for Rancho. Starting pitcher Devon Laguinto went the distance with four strikeouts, three walks, seven hits and two earned runs over all seven innings.

The tournament will wrap up play on Friday with five games. As of Thursday afternoon, there won’t be a championship game but organizers may choose a tournament winner based on results from this week’s games.

Here’s the Friday schedule:

Campolindo (3-4-1) at Analy (3-4), 10 a.m.

Rancho Cotate (5-4) at Maria Carrillo (7-0), 10 a.m.

Ukiah (6-0) at Piner (3-6), 11 a.m.

Rancho Cotate (5-4) at Analy (3-4), 1:30 p.m.

Windsor (5-1) at Maria Carrillo (7-0), 2:30 p.m.

In other action Thursday, Casa Grande opened Vine Valley Athletic League play with a 1-0 win over cross-town rival Petaluma in a pitcher’s duel between two of the better hurlers in the county.

Junior Austin Steeves earned the win for the Gauchos (4-2, 1-0 VVAL), firing a complete-game one-hitter with one walk allowed and nine strikeouts. Petaluma (5-5-1, 1-1) starter Aaron Davainis was equally as impressive, going all seven innings with 11 strikeouts, four walks and two hits allowed. The lone run, allowed on an RBI knock to Casa Grande’s Elijah Sullivan in the fourth, was unearned.

Cardinal Newman scored eight runs in the third inning, highlighted by two home runs from Anane Wilson, to beat College Park 11-7 on Thursday and keep its perfect record intact.

Wilson went 4-for-4 on the day with four RBIs, leading the 16-hit day for the Cardinals (7-0). Brady Boyd added a pair of hits and three RBIs and Vero Poueu had a double and a triple with an RBI.

Jacks Larson earned the win with three innings of relief. He allowed five hits and an unearned run with a strikeout.

Healdsburg couldn’t get its bats going in a nonleague game against Clear Lake as the Greyhounds fell 7-0 to the Cardinals for their second consecutive loss.

The ’Hounds managed just one hit and committed four errors. They’ll look to bounce back at Willits on Saturday.

Softball

Jamie McGaughey hit her third home run of the year but Casa Grande fell to American Canyon 5-2 in the VVAL action Thursday.

Freshman Georgia Moss gave the Gauchos (5-2, 1-1) a 1-0 lead with an RBI ground out in the fourth but the Wolves responded with five runs in the top of the fifth and never looked back.

