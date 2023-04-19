Prep roundup: Ukiah, Piner pick up baseball wins

There was no shortage of action around the area Tuesday, with numerous teams from all spring sports causing chaos in their respective leagues.

Leading tonight’s roundup is Ukiah baseball and Cardinal Newman softball, which both secured huge victories in regard to league standings. Also featured is golf, swimming and tennis.

Let’s look at Tuesday’s action.

BASEBALL

No. 5 Ukiah 3, No. 2 Windsor 1 (9)

It wasn’t until the ninth inning when Ukiah (10-4) would break through, scoring two runs to beat Windsor 3-1. With the score tied at one run, Talen Maxwell scored on a wild pitch, and Trevor Schlafer hit an RBI single to give the Wildcats the win.

Ukiah ace Luke Schat had another impressive performance, lasting eight innings while allowing one run on two hits and striking out nine. Windsor (11-3) starting pitcher Carson Dillon was equally impressive, going seven innings while allowing one run on five hits and striking out eight.

Schat, Schlafer and Canyon Loflin led Ukiah with two hits apiece at the plate. Noah Strozewsk and Joseph Bettiga each collected a hit for the Jaguars.

Piner 5, Montgomery 3

With the game tied at one apiece up, Montgomery (8-7) took the lead again with two runs in the fifth. Piner (5-12) answered that with three runs of their own in the sixth, and got a bonus run in the seventh. Each team had seven hits in the game.

Garrett Drefs took the hill for Piner, as he allowed three runs on five hits in four and a third innings of work. Asher Blain started on the mound for the Vikings, going five innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out seven. Sterling Stoural threw two innings in relief.

Santa Rosa 11, St. Vincent de Paul 1

It was the fourth inning that did it for Santa Rosa (8-13), as they scored seven runs in the frame. St. Vincent (10-8) could only muster one run in the bottom of the seventh, but the mountain proved too hard to climb.

American Canyon 13, Sonoma Valley 3

The Dragons (8-11) could only score three runs on the day, all in the fifth inning. American Canyon (8-10) scored seven just in the third as the Wolves took advantage of three Sonoma errors.

Despite the loss, both Andrew Bonfigli and Nicolas Scevola both had two hits to lead the Dragons. Scevola took the loss on the mound, lasting two and two-thirds innings while allowing seven runs on six hits and striking out two.

Ranco Cotate 7, Analy 2

After no runs were scored in the first five innings, it was a seven-run splurge in the sixth that propelled the Cougars (8-9) over Analy (6-12).

Analy’s Brandon Kirtley and Rancho’s Nate O’Leal were having a day on the mound prior to the sixth. Kirtley ended up allowing five hits and six runs while striking out seven in five and two-thirds innings of work. O’Leal went five innings and allowed zero runs on four hits.

SOFTBALL

No. 4 Cardinal Newman 10, No. 2 Maria Carrillo 3

Already leading 2-0, Newman (10-5) scored five runs in the fourth inning to put the game away early on. Carrillo (9-2), despite collecting eight hits, could only score three as their six-game win streak was snapped.

It was a big game for Jordyn Johnsen, who went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and an RBI. Callie Howard had a strong showing in the circle, going five innings and allowing one run on five hits.

Madison Cooper started on the hill for the league-leading Pumas, lasting three and a third innings, allowing seven hits and six runs.

Rancho Cotate 6, No. 5 Windsor 2

Four hits from Kailey Yahya helped lead the way for Rancho (5-7) as they beat Windsor 6-2. Yahya had three singles and a double on the day, with the latter starting a four-run third inning to put the game away.

Alex Schmelzel got the win on the rubber for the Cougars, as she threw a complete game, surrendering two runs on seven hits while striking out 10.

Haley Homan led Windsor (6-6) at the plate, going 3-for-4.

Montgomery 3, Analy 2

Despite the Tigers (3-6) scoring two runs in the top of the sixth, Montgomery (4-5-2) had already taken a 3-0 lead, and those three runs proved to be enough.

Monty garnered 10 hits on the day, and both Sydney Millea and Sarah Habkirk collected RBIs. Bella Pena went 2-for-4 with a double.

For Analy, Kaihla Jarvinen went 2-for-3 with two RBIS.

Ukiah 20, Elsie Allen 2 (5)

The Wildcats (9-4) scored eleven runs in the first inning and never looked back, holding Elsie Allen (0-8) to two runs on one hit. Aliyah Rosario bagged four hits on the day and almost hit for the cycle, as she had a single, double and two triples.

Healdsburg 12, Piner 1

Laurel Heaney, who went six innings strong for Healdsburg (4-7) in the circle, held Piner (1-9) to one run on two hits the Greyhounds picked up a league win.