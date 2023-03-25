Prep roundup: Ukiah, Rancho Cotate co-champions of Rabinovitz baseball tournament

Ukiah and Rancho Cotate were named co-champions of the A.L. Rabinovitz Memorial tournament with perfect 3-0 records over the two-day tournament hosted by Montgomery.

Ukiah (7-0) wrapped up play Friday with a 5-2 win over Analy, while Rancho Cotate (7-4) recorded wins over Maria Carrillo, 4-1, and Piner, 8-0, to push its winning streak to five games.

In the Cougars’ second game of the day, Rancho Cotate starter Nate O’Leal carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning against the Prospectors (3-7) and finished with a two-hit shutout with five strikeouts and a walk. Devin O’Keefe had two hits and Lucas Hermes, Tyler Newton and Caze Derammelaere each recorded an RBI.

Earlier in the day, the Cougars handed Maria Carrillo its first loss of the season, leaning on their pitching staff to keep a potent Pumas offense in check.

Hermes allowed two hits and a run with four strikeouts in five innings to earn the win before Derammelaere slammed the door with two scoreless innings of relief.

Derammelaere also had two hits while Hermes, O’Leal and Jacob Tucker recorded RBIs.

Gio Lucchesi pitched well for the Pumas in defeat, striking out five with three walks, five hits and one earned run allowed in five innings.

In the win over the Tigers (3-6), Ukiah plated four runs in the first and then had three pitchers combine to finish the job. Nate Looney got the start and the win with four strikeouts, four walks and two hits allowed in four innings of work. Nate Hoben (two innings, one run, two strikeouts) and Takoda Newman (two strikeouts in one inning) held things down the rest of the way.

Looney also drove in a pair of runs on offense and Trenton Ford had two hits with a run scored.

Windsor bounced back after a lopsided loss to the Cougars on Thursday with a 7-4 win over Maria Carrillo on Friday.

The Pumas (7-2) scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 4-3 lead, but the Jaguars (6-1) responded with three runs of their own in the top of the seventh.

Brayden Colletto had three hits with an RBI and Jacob Spessard had two hits and two RBIs to pace Windsor. Jonathan Bettiga earned the win with three scoreless innings of relief, yielding just two hits with a strikeout.

Nate Sanders had a pair of RBIs to lead the Pumas.

In the first game of the day, Analy ran into a tough Campolindo team in a 14-3 loss. Lars Kristensen had two hits, including a double, for the Tigers.

In non-tournament action Friday, Casa Grande moved to 2-0 in the Vine Valley Athletic League with a 6-4 win over American Canyon.

JT Summers hit a home run, his third of the year, with a double and four RBIs and earned the win on the mound with four innings of relief that featured four strikeouts, two hits, a walk and an unearned run.

The Gauchos (5-2, 2-0) trailed 3-1 through three innings but rallied with five runs over the fifth and sixth innings.

Sonoma Valley played a game-and-a-half worth of baseball Thursday night in an 8-5 loss to American Canyon in 11 innings.

The Dragons led the Wolves 5-2 heading to the seventh inning, only for the visitors to rally with three runs to send the game to extras. The Wolves repeated the feat in the top of the 11th, plating three runs to seal the win late.

Julian Brenek and Donovan Balderrama each recorded two hits with an RBI and Anthony De Torres had two RBIs to lead the Dragons (6-3, 0-1).

Softball

Casa Grande rallied past crosstown rival Petaluma for a 5-3 win Friday to move to 2-0 in league play.

Jamie McGaughey hit her team-leading fourth home run of the year and broke a 3-3 tie in the sixth inning with a two-run double that put the Gauchos (6-2, 2-0 VVAL) ahead for good.

Sonoma Valley slipped to 0-2 in the with a 7-4 loss to American Canyon on Friday.

Victoria Magnani led the Dragons (3-4, 0-2) with two doubles and an RBI and Katherine Kiser added a 3-for-4 day with a double and two RBIs.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.