Prep roundup: Ukiah softball captures league title

On busy day of games, yet another title was clinched as local prep baseball and softball teams finished the second-to-last week of the regular season.

Ukiah clinched the North Bay League Redwood division title in softball — and the Wildcats did it in style. Autumn Walker threw a no-hitter to beat Elsie Allen 13-1 in five innings.

The Wildcats’ win, combined with Santa Rosa’s loss to St. Vincent, ensures that the Redwood title heads up north this season.

Also, the Coastal Mountain Conference held their tennis championship tournaments for both boys and girls, and a few locals are headed to the NCS championships.

Let’s look at today’s action.

Softball

Ukiah 13, Elsie Allen 1 (5)

What a way to win the league title.

Ukiah (14-6, 12-0) pounded Elsie Allen (0-12, 0-11) as Walker's no-hitter silenced the Lobos’ bats.

The Wildcats left nothing to chance, scoring five runs in each of the first two innings to jump out to an early 10-1 lead. Addy Jacobsen, Kenzie Roberts and Kaloni Brown all singled in the second inning.

That was more than enough, and Ukiah’s offense did its job.

After a rough first inning, Walker was lights-out from the circle, inducing groundouts and pop-outs all over the place.

No. 4 Cardinal Newman 8, No. 2 Maria Carrillo 2

Only up by two runs in the top of the seventh, the Cardinals (14-8, 8-5) scored four runs in the frame to put the game away. Nicole DiMarco’s single kick-started the big inning, and Newman capitalized on an error.

Newman held league champion Carrillo (14-3, 11-2) scoreless through five, as the Pumas finally scored two runs in the sixth.

Ace Callie Howard got the win for the Cardinals, as she threw a complete game and allowed two runs on five hits while striking out 11 batters. Madison Cooper got the nod for the Pumas, and she went four innings, allowing four runs on five hits.

Both DiMarco and Howard had multiple hits for Newman, while Olivia Rivera went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Carrillo.

Piner 17, Healdsburg 15

Another day, another walk-off.

This season has been full of them, and this game was no exception. With the game tied at 15 with one out and the bases loaded, Bella Parra ripped a double to left field to send Piner (3-12, 3-9) home winners.

That was the third hit on the day for Parra, who also had another double and a single.

Each team had 16 hits on the day, and Healdsburg (7-11, 5-6) took a big early lead with a seven-run second inning. Piner answered with a five-run third, and the comeback started. Another two runs in the fourth, plus four in the sixth, set up the walk-off in the seventh.

Montgomery 12, Analy 2 (5)

It was another big offensive day for the Vikings (8-10-2, 5-8), who scored six runs in the second inning and five in the fifth to put the game away early on.

Anna Corona, Kailee Diaz Randall, Elle Picard and Sydney Millea all had RBIs in the second inning.

Analy (5-11, 2-10) was able to get two runs in the third. Sophia Pellini hit a two-run single to left that scored Malley Dyck and Kaihla Jarvinen.

No. 5 Windsor 6, Rancho Cotate 5

Rancho (6-13, 4-8) was down by four runs at one point and almost came back in the bottom of the seventh, but Windsor (12-8, 8-5) held on for the win.

Ultimately, it was the Jaguars’ lone run in the top of the seventh that made the difference. Mia Avila singled to center with one out, scoring Maddie Senkowski.

Zoe Finney toed the rubber for Windsor, allowing five runs on eight hits in five innings of work. For the Cougars, Alex Schmelzel threw six innings in relief.

St. Vincent 15, Santa Rosa 5 (5)

The Mustangs (6-11, 6-5) exploded with a seven-run fifth inning to beat Santa Rosa (9-7, 9-3) in five innings, despite the Panthers’ totaling nine hits.

Presley Reavis, Lidia Brady, Vanessa Rios, Sofia Romano, Katarina Cespedes and Gracie Murphy all had RBIs for the Mustangs in the big fifth inning.

Meanwhile, in the circle, Cespedes went all five innings for St. Vincent, allowing five runs on nine hits and striking out two.

Baseball

Vacaville 3, Petaluma 2

The Trojans’ comeback bid in the seventh inning came up one run short as Vacaville held on.

After Petaluma (13-10-1, 7-5) was able to score in the first six innings, Tim Turrell hit a leadoff double in the seventh that was followed by a Kyle Worden single. Flynn Shoop then doubled to left to score both runs, and Sam Schnitzer hit a single to put the go-ahead run at the plate.

A strikeout and a groundout later saw Vacaville close it out.

The Bulldogs scored three in the first inning, as Trojans starter Arlo Pendleton only lasted two innings.

Tennis

The Coastal Mountain Conference held its championship tennis tournaments this week, and several local athletes emerged as champions.