Prep roundup: Ukiah wins NBL wrestling title; Sonoma Valley boys soccer keeps pace in VVAL title race

It took until the final week of the regular season, but the North Bay League finally has a team wrestling champion.

Ukiah beat Windsor in a thriller up in Mendocino County as the Wildcats avenged last year’s loss to the Jaguars.

Elsewhere, Sonoma Valley boys soccer took care of business. That result, coupled with Vintage’s loss to rival Napa, could prove decisive in the Vine Valley Athletic League title race.

Time to dive in.

Wrestling

Ukiah 35, Windsor 30

Down 29-18 heading into the heavyweight match, the Jaguars secured pins at that weight and at 106 pounds to take a 30-29 lead with two matches to go.

Ukiah, however, answered with two straight decisions at 113 and 120 pounds to win the meet 35-30 and take the NBL team title.

The Wildcats reclaim the title after Windsor won it last year and will be moving on to the North Coast Sectino team competition.

Cardinal Newman 51, Elsie Allen 24

108: Callum McCormick (CN) win by forfeit

115: Double forfeit

122: Nathan Romero (CN) win by forfeit

128: Eric McDonell (CN) over Jose Rosales (EA) (fall)

134: Angel Balvuena (EA) win by forfeit

140: Tavin Crawford (EA) over Eshaan Badhan (CN) (fall)

146: Kordell Strane (CN) win by forfeit

152: Kayden Davis (CN) over Armani Burton (EA) 10-0 (major decision)

159: Bishesh Pandey (CN) win by forfeit

167: Ernesto De La Cerda (EA) over Lars Ludtke (CN) (fall)

177: Roberto Miranda (CN) over Misael Torres (EA) (fall)

192: Jonah Bertoli (CN) over Matias Montejano (EA) (fall)

217: Lucas Gamez (EA) over Vicente Adan (CN) (fall)

287: Devon Bertoli (CN) over Rael Garcia (EA) (fall)

Maria Carrillo 58, Healdsburg 12

106: Double forfeit

113: Double forfeit

120: Dante Mares (MC) over David Campbell (H) (MD 11-3)

126: Alexander Francis (H) over Mingyul Kim (MC) (fall 4:55)

132: Dante Chavez (MC) over Alajandro Diaz (H) (fall 3:50)

138: Mateo Lemos (MC) over Wyatt Zbinden (H) (fall 5:34)

144: Amos Young (MC) win by forfeit

150: Alessandro Ricci (MC) over Maximiliano Suazo (H) (fall 3:22)

157: Aiden Atteo (MC) over Tasman Ouchida-Pratt (H) (fall 2:41)

165: Alex Bombace (MC) over Rodrigo Madrigal (H) (fall 0:47)

175: Jonathan Jones (MC) over Fabian Ortiz (H) (fall 0:42)

190: Ryan Taylor (MC) over Milo Timmsen-Miller (H) (fall 1:02)

215: Logan Bruce (MC) win by forfeit

285: Eli Zapeda (H) win by forfeit

Other scores:

Casa Grande 66, Petaluma 18

Boys soccer

Sonoma Valley 7, Justin-Siena 0

The Dragons (6-2-1, 10-5-3) put on a master class as they kept their VVAL title hopes alive with a win over Justin-Siena (0-9, 2-14-1).

Griffin Brophy had a hat trick of assists to go along with two goals in the victory. The other goals were scored by Victor Palacio, Miguel Jimenez, JanCarlos Gomez, Leo Flores and Roberto Aguilar. Both Palacio and Jimenez also picked up two assists apiece.

Next up for Sonoma Valley is a rematch with Casa Grande on Friday evening. With Vintage’s loss to Napa, Casa could clinch the league title with a win or a tie. Sonoma needs to win to keep the title race alive.

Windsor 2, Rancho Cotate 1

Yahir Trejo was the hero in this game, which saw Windsor (3-3-1, 9-3-3) come back from a 1-0 deficit with about 10 minutes to play to beat Rancho (0-7, 3-12-3) in injury time.

Trejo assisted on the first goal and scored the game winner on a bicycle kick in added time.

Other scores:

Napa 1, Vintage 0

Ukiah 2, Healdsburg 0

Petaluma 1, American Canyon 1

Boys basketball

No. 1 Montgomery 49, Windsor 32

With the Vikings (10-1, 22-3) leading by just one at the end of the third quarter at 30-29, the top team in The Press Democrat’s rankings turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, going on a 19-3 run to avoid the upset against Windsor (4-7, 9-16).

Will Grafe scored 18 points to lead the Vikings, and Izeyah Wright added 13. Collin Kraft scored 14 to lead Windsor.

The Vikings will finish out the regular season against Piner on Friday, while Windsor travels to Cardinal Newman.

Other scores:

Santa Rosa 55, Analy 48

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @kodoherty22.