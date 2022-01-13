Prep roundup: Ukiah wrestling flexes muscles with win over Maria Carrillo

The Ukiah boys wrestling team showed on Wednesday why it’s considered by many to be the team to beat in the North Bay League.

The Wildcats got six pins en route to a big 65-15 win at Maria Carrillo to improve to 2-0 in league play. Accounting for pins for Ukiah were Jack Bednar (287), Robbie Henderson (184), Joseph Paraducci (162), Kevin Aguilar (154), Vincent Tyrell (134) and Kymani Carpi (128). The Wildcats also won four matches via forfeit while Casey Aikman defeated Logan Bruce via a technical fall at 172.

Maria Carrillo got points from Brad Harbaugh, who won at 122 with a 4-1 decision; Walt O’Brien, who got a pin to win at 147; and Tilio Conti, who also won with a pin in 108.

In the NBL-Redwood, Elsie Allen took down Santa Rosa 60-14 due largely to six forfeit wins. On the mat, Javier Carrillo (120), Marquez Deneiliom (195) Lucas Gamez (222) and Gabriel Saldivar (285) all won with pins while Abe Rosas won at 160 via decision.

For Santa Rosa, Israel Alvarado (152) won with a technical fall at 152, Ryan Hesz won at 170 with a pin and Diego Robledo took 182 with a decision.

Girls soccer

Windsor opened league play in the Oak with a 7-2 win over Santa Rosa behind a hat trick from Elsa Nolan. Mandie Kaufman added a pair of goals while Jadyn Holdenried and Olivia Hohnstein each had a goal apiece to help the Jaguars improve to 4-0-2 overall and 1-0 in the Oak.

In the Redwood, Piner picked up its first win of the season with a 5-0 win over Elsie Allen. Atiana Santoyo, Kiana Guzman Rojas and Naomi Ruiz Hernandez all found the back of the net for the Prospectors as goalkeepers Nalley Torres Aquino and Leena Martinez both helped record the shutout. Piner improves to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the league, while Elsie falls to 0-2, 0-1.

Girls basketball

Windsor weathered a huge game from Rancho Cotate star Keyonee Neal to pick up a 62-50 win over the Cougars in NBL-Oak play.

Neal stuffed the stat sheet with 31 points, 13 rebounds, seven steals, two blocks and four assists but it wasn’t enough to lead the Cougars (7-10, 0-1) to victory.

The Jaguars (7-7, 1-0) were led by Maddie West (10 points, 13 rebounds), Skyler Westover (16 points) and Grace Boyle (17 points).

