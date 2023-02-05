Prep roundup: Ukiah wrestling wins 4th straight NCS title

Ukiah wrestling is back on top.

The Wildcats won the North Coast Section Division 2 Redwood Empire championship Saturday for the fourth year in a row, and the fifth time in the last six years.

The tournament’s No. 2 seed, Ukiah beat No. 7 Redwood 63-12 before rematching with third-seeded Windsor in the semifinals. After avenging their regular-season loss to the Jaguars, the Wildcats then faced top-seeded Del Norte in the finals, where they won handily, 43-19.

Casa Grande, the four seed, missed out on the championship match by one point, falling to Del Norte in the semifinals. The Gauchos rebounded in the consolation bracket, however, beating Petaluma 70-16 and Windsor 27-25 to take third place. The Jaguars took fourth.

Piner, the ninth seed, beat No. 8 Rancho Cotate 45-29 in the first round before falling to Del Norte and heading to the consolation bracket.

Over in the Division 3 tournament, No. 9 Cardinal Newman won its first-round matchup over eighth-seeded Fort Bragg 33-24. The Cardinals then faced top-seeded Willits in the quarterfinals and fell 66-13.

All brackets can be found here: CIF-North Coast Section (cifncs.org)

Girls basketball

Windsor held Santa Rosa to just 10 points combined in the second and third quarters as they beat Santa Rosa 55-23. Skylar Westover had 16 points, along with two three-pointers, to lead the Jaguars’ scoring. Kate Townsend had 13 points to lead the Panthers.

No. 1 Cardinal Newman rode a double-double from Kaida Angelo to a 70-31 win over Pinewood in the Cardinals’ regular-season finale. Angelo had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Abbie Mullins added11 points, and Kate Schat had nine.

Don’t see your team’s score? Email results to sports@pressdemocrat.com. You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.