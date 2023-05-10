Prep roundup: Upsets in VVAL baseball tournament; Sonoma Academy advances in NCS tennis

The first round of the Vine Valley Athletic League baseball and softball tournaments featured the first big upsets of the postseason.

Top-seeded baseball squad Casa Grande fell to No. 4 seed American Canyon 4-0 on Tuesday night, ending the Gauchos’ shot at capturing both the regular-season and league tournament pennants.

The Wolves will be facing third-seeded Petaluma in the VVAL championship game at 7 p.m. Friday night at Arnold Field in Sonoma.

Elsewhere, top-seeded Casa Grande softball advanced to the VVAL Cchampionship with a big win, while local boys tennis teams started their postseason journey in the North Coast Section tournaments.

Here’s a full breakdown of Tuesday’s action.

Baseball

American Canyon 4, No. 3 Casa Grande 0

The Wolves knocked off the regular-season VVAL champs behind some impressive pitching and fortunate breaks.

Pitchers Tegan Wendt and Brandon Torres combined to allow just three hits and a walk while striking out 10. Torres didn’t allow a base runner over his final two innings of work.

Meanwhile, Casa Grande (19-5) starter Austin Steeves struck out 13 with just two walks and two hits in 5⅓ innings of work but the Gauchos committed three errors over his outing, which came back to bite them. None of the four runs Steeves allowed were earned.

The Gauchos’ season will continue in the NCS playoffs next week. They’ll likely be a high seed in Division 2. The seeding meeting is Saturday.

Petaluma 4, Vintage 3 (12 innings)

The third-seeded Trojans scratched and clawed their way to a marathon win over second-seeded Vintage to punch their ticket to the VVAL Tournament title game.

Sheldon Sawyer broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the 12 with a sacrifice fly before Aaron Davainis worked out of a jam in the bottom of the frame to close things out. Davainis entered in relief and held the Crushers scoreless over his 8⅓ innings of work. The Cal commit struck out 10, walked three and allowed six hits and doubled in a run at the plate.

Dante Vachini also doubled in a two-hit day and Flynn Shoop added a pair of hits for the Trojans (14-10-1).

Softball

No. 1 Casa Grande 17, American Canyon 3 (5 innings)

University of Hawaii commit Jamie McGaughey had another monster game to lead the top-seeded Gauchos to their fifth mercy-rule win in their last six contests in the opening round of the VVAL Tournament.

The senior infielder hit a grand slam and doubled in a three-hit day to finish with nine RBIs to lead the Gauchos (21-3) past the fourth-seeded Wolves (13-10). Lila Partridge also hit a solo home run, Lauren Ketchu had two hits and two RBIs and Kyra Jensen drove in a pair of runs for Casa. Partridge earned the win in the circle, allowing three hits and one earned run with a walk and a strikeout in 3⅓ innings of work.

The Gauchos have now won 10 in a row heading into the VVAL Tournament championship at Casa Grande on Friday. They’ll face either third-seeded Petaluma or second-seeded Vintage, who play Wednesday.

No. 3 Maria Carrillo 4, Analy 2

The Pumas won for the sixth time in their last seven games behind a very strong start from pitcher Madison Cooper.

The senior righty fired a complete-game with seven strikeouts, five hits, two walks and two earned runs on 85 pitches to lead the Pumas to their 15th win of the season and 12th in North Bay League-Oak play.

Olivia Rivera also tripled twice, Alexis Hoke drove in a run and Cooper had two hits including a double for Carrillo (15-3, 12-2), which wrapped up the league pennant last week.

For Analy (5-12, 2-11), Malley Dyck went 1-for-3 with an RBI and Kaihla Jarvinen doubled.

Rancho Cotate 4, No. 5 Windsor 3

Alex Schmelzel single-handedly willed the Cougars past the Jaguars with a dynamic two-way performance that snapped Rancho’s five-game losing streak.

Schmelzel doubled with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth with the bases loaded, scoring all three runs and putting the Cougars (7-13, 5-8) ahead for good. They trailed 3-1 entering the inning.

The junior then went out and finished off her complete-game pitching performance in the circle to close out the win. She struck out seven with four walks, six hits and three earned runs along with going 3-for-3 at the plate.

For Windsor (12-10, 8-6), Sofia Uricoechea and Maddie Senkowski had an RBI apiece and Zoe Finney and Pearl McKay each doubled.

Ukiah 17, Healdsburg 2 (5 innings)

The Wildcats pushed their undefeated league record to 14-0 with another mercy-rule win over the Greyhounds.

Kylyn Watkins had a huge day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and a home run to finish with a game-high five RBIs. Adalei Jacobsen followed suit with a 4-for-4 day that featured a triple, a double and four RBIs. Kali Garcia added two RBIs on a hit, Tahtiana James went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI and McKenna Bird had three hits and an RBI.

James fired a five-inning complete game in the circle with three strikeouts, four walks and two hits allowed.

Ukiah (16-6, 14-0) will look to finish off NBL-Redwood play with a perfect 15-0 record in its league finale against Santa Rosa on Thursday.

Boys tennis

Both the Division 1 and 2 NCS tennis team tournaments kicked off Tuesday, and three Sonoma County squads were featured.

In Division 1, NBL-Oak champion and No. 11 Maria Carrillo fell to fourth-seeded Washington 5-2. Both the third and fourth singles players for the Pumas won in third-set tiebreakers to get the hosts on the board. Joey Manfredi beat Surya Balakrishnan 7-5, 4-6, 1-0 (10-7), while Henry Nguyen beat Anish Polakala 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (11-9).

In Division 2, CMC champion and ninth-seeded Sonoma Academy survived a thriller against No. 8 Marin Catholic, winning 4-3. For the Coyotes, they won all but one match at singles to take it: Roman Cushman beat Andrew Gorczycki 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2, Julian Mahrer beat Qas Vidyarth 6-2, 3-6, 1-0 (10-6) at No. 3, and Jake Koida beat Felix Adam 6-4, 6-4 at No. 4.

Sonoma Academy advances to the next round, where they will take on top-seeded Branson at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at College of Marin.

Also in Division 2, No. 10 Cardinal Newman lost a tough 5-2 opener against No. 7 Arcata, as three of the matches went into third sets. Levi Iskin was able to get the Cardinals on the board at No. 4 singles, winning 7-5, 6-4. Nolan Postel and Robert Loxley got the other point for Newman, winning in a three-set thriller at No. 2 doubles: 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.

