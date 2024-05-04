Prep roundup: Vintage softball captures VVAL title, Sonoma Valley baseball wins in walk-off

Softball

No. 2 Vintage 9, Petaluma 1

The Crushers clinched the Vine Valley Athletic League title outright on Friday as they finished off the season sweep of the Trojans.

It’s the second VVAL title for Vintage (15-4-1, 11-1) in the last three seasons.

Malina Viruet doubled twice and recorded four RBIs, Brianna Allen had three hits with an RBI, Angie Rubalcava had two RBIs and Taylor Lauritsen had three hits and scored twice.

Viruet was also sharp in the circle, striking out nine, walking none and allowing five hits and an earned run in a complete game.

Vintage and Petaluma will rematch in the first round of the VVAL Tournament on Wednesday as the Nos. 1-4 matchup.

No. 1 Casa Grande 14, Napa 4 (6)

The Gauchos won their 11th game in a row and secured the No. 2 seed for the VVAL tournament next week.

Ten players for Casa Grande (18-2, 10-2) recorded a hit. Lila Partridge earned the win in the circle and drove in a pair of runs on two hits, Georgia Moss doubled twice with two RBIs, Maeve Broadhead had two RBIs and Marissa Brody had two hits with an RBI.

The Gauchos will face American Canyon in the first round of the VVAL Tournament next week as the Nos. 2-3 matchup.

Sonoma Valley 22, Justin-Siena 1 (5)

The Dragons closed out the regular season with a season high in runs in a blowout victory over the Braves on Friday.

Sonoma Valley (11-11, 4-8) tallied 24 hits, the most in a single game since they racked up 27 in 2015 against Elsie Allen, and hit six home runs as a team, the most in a single game in over two decades.

Kayla Amormino and Kassedy Midgley each homered twice in three-hit days and drove in four runs apiece, Gianna Chioti had a home run with three RBIs and Hennessy Hernandez had a home run with two RBIs. Presley Sorensen also doubled with three RBIs and Jacquelyn Strand had two hits and two RBIs.

Morgan Briggs struck out three and allowed six hits in a complete game in the circle.

As fifth-place finishers in the VVAL, Sonoma Valley will not be participating in the VVAL Tournament and will await its seeding for the NCS playoffs.

Other scores

Clear Lake 6, Cloverdale 0

San Rafael 10, Piner 0 (5)

St. Helena 0, Upper Lake (forfeit)

Baseball

Sonoma Valley 3, Campolindo 2 (9)

Beau Jurasek ended a marathon game at Arnold Field on Friday night with a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to give the Dragons a thrilling nonleague win in extras.

Nic Sebastiani sent the game to extras with an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh.

Sebastiani, who pitched the top of the ninth and earned the win, finished with two hits and two RBIs, while Jurasek had a pair of hits with an RBI and Julian Brenek tallied two hits.

Brenek also pitched eight innings with eight strikeouts, two walks, five hits and one earned run allowed but took a no-decision.

Sonoma Valley (11-13, 4-8) finished sixth in the VVAL and will await its fate for the NCS playoffs in just over a week.

Sonoma Academy 10, Technology 1

The Coyotes caused some chaos in the NCL II race Friday with their drubbing of the Titans, who entered the game tied with Credo atop the standings.

Noah Proctor had a stellar all-around game for Sonoma Academy (8-6, 5-2) as he struck out eight and allowed three hits over six innings of one-run ball. He also had three hits, including a double, with two RBIs at the plate.

Myles Texel also doubled in a two-hit day with two RBIs, while Victor Jennings and Jack Miller had two RBIs apiece.

Credo (12-2, 6-1) now owns the top spot in the league standings but will need to beat Sonoma Academy next week to secure the league title.

St. Vincent 6, Montgomery 3

The Mustangs secured their best-ever finish in the North Bay League Redwood division as they beat Montgomery for the second time this week and extended their winning streak to four games to round out the regular season.

St. Vincent (13-10, 8-4) led 3-0 after one and plated three more runs in the fourth to pull away and seal the win.

Josh Malik had two RBIs, Nico Antonini added an RBI and Jack Davis had two hits, while Jacob Scott earned the win with two strikeouts, five hits and one earned run over five innings.

Montgomery (11-11-1, 9-3) clinched the league title over a week ago but will enter the NBL-Redwood Tournament as losers of four in a row.

The Vikings will host Healdsburg (11-13, 4-8) in the first round and St. Vincent will host Santa Rosa (10-13-1, 6-6)

Piner 3, Healdsburg 0

The Prospectors closed out the year with their second consecutive shutout win of the Greyhounds in NBL-Redwood play.

Garret Drefs struck out nine with five walks and one hit allowed over six innings to earn the win on the mound before Anthony Cordoza worked out of some trouble in the seventh to earn the save.

Drefs also had a pair of hits at the plate, while Kellan Toon and Brennan Steggal each had an RBI.

Healdsburg falls to 11-13 overall and finishes fourth in the NBL-Redwood at 4-8.s

St. Helena 7, Upper Lake 0

The Saints won their third game in a row Friday as Micah Marquez turned in a phenomenal performance on the mound.

Marquez struck out 15, walked one and allowed one hit over a complete game on the mound.

At the plate, Christian Meineke had two RBIs, Wynton Meyer and Cole Joy each doubled with an RBI apiece and Xander Kelperis had two hits.

St. Helena (14-5, 12-2) will finish in second place in the NCL I as Kelseyville finished the slate 14-0.

Other scores

Redwood 11, No. 5 Vintage 5

Kelseyville 16, Cloverdale 3

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com.