Prep roundup: Vintage softball routs American Canyon in VVAL showdown; Makayla Bignardi throws perfect game for St. Vincent softball

GUS MORRIS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

Standings

Baseball

VVAL

Vintage 5-1, 9-7

Casa Grande 4-1, 10-4

Petaluma 3-2, 10-5

Justin-Siena 3-2, 10-4

American Canyon 2-3,

Sonoma Valley 2-4, 7-7

Napa 0-6, 6-9

NBL-Redwood

Montgomery 6-1, 8-6-1

Healdsburg 4-3, 7-8

Santa Rosa 3-3, 6-9-1

St. Vincent 1-4, 6-9

Piner 1-4, 2-9

NCL I

Kelseyville 6-0, 8-0

St. Helena 6-1, 8-4

Fort Bragg 4-1, 9-2

Lower Lake 4-2, 5-5

Cloverdale 4-4, 5-4

Willits 1-3, 1-3

Clear Lake 0-2, 0-5

Upper Lake 0-6, 0-6

Middletown 0-6, 0-9

NCL II

Credo 2-0, 7-1

Sonoma Academy 1-0, 4-3

Technology 2-1, 8-1

Tomales 0-2, 6-5

Calistoga 0-2, 4-4-1

Softball

VVAL

Vintage 4-0, 8-2-1

American Canyon 4-1, 10-3

Petaluma 3-1, 8-4

Casa Grande 3-2, 9-2

Sonoma Valley 1-3, 7-6

Napa 1-4, 6-7

Justin-Siena 0-5, 2-7

NBL-Oak

Maria Carrillo 2-0, 6-3-1

Windsor 2-0, 5-4

Cardinal Newman 1-1, 10-4

Rancho Cotate 1-1, 4-5

Analy 0-2, 9-4

Montgomery 0-2, 3-4-1

NBL-Redwood

Healdsburg 2-0, 6-4

Piner 2-1, 5-6

St. Vincent 2-1, 7-2

Ukiah 1-1, 2-9

Elsie Allen 0-2, 0-4

Santa Rosa 0-2, 0-6

NCL I

St. Helena 4-0, 9-3

Clear Lake 4-1, 5-2

Lower Lake 3-1, 8-2

Cloverdale 2-2, 6-2

Fort Bragg 1-2, 3-3

Kelseyville 1-2, 3-3

Middletown 1-4, 3-6

Upper Lake 1-5, 2-5

Softball

St. Vincent 15, Elsie Allen 0 (5)

Mustangs sophomore Makayla Bignardi was the definition of dominant on Tuesday as she threw a perfect game against the Lobos in NBL-Redwood action.

Of the 15 outs Bignardi recorded in the run-rule-shortened game, 13 were via strikeout and she needed just 61 pitches to go the distance.

The 15 runs are also a season-high for St. Vincent (7-2, 2-1).

Bignardi also doubled twice with three RBIs, Izzy Badaglia had three hits, including a double, with two RBIs, Gracie Murphy had two hits with a double and two RBIs, Sydney Reagan had two RBIs and Maddy Rynning went 3-for-4 with three runs scored.

No. 1 Vintage 9, No. 3 American Canyon 1

The Crushers snapped the Wolves’ 10-game winning streak and took sole possession of first place in the VVAL standings Tuesday.

Vintage (8-2-1, 4-0) took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the fourth and then pulled away with six more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Angie Rubalcava pitched a complete game and allowed just four hits and an earned run while striking out three and hit a double with two RBIs at the plate.

Cienna Alvarez also hit a three-run home run and Brianna Allen had two hits with a double and two RBIs.

Alexandria Yra hit a home run and doubled with an RBI for American Canyon (10-3, 4-1).

Windsor 8, No. 4 Cardinal Newman 4

The Jaguars pulled off a big win over the rival Cardinals on Tuesday to move into the top spot in the NBL-Oak standings.

Windsor (5-4, 2-0), which has won three in a row and four of its last five, scored six runs from the top of the third to the fifth to turn a 1-1 game into a 7-1 game. Mia Avila went the distance in the circle with 12 strikeouts, two walks and nine hits allowed. Offensively, Haley Homan drove in two runs, Lindsay Zwetsloot had two hits with an RBI and Kaihla Jarvinen doubled with an RBI in a two-hit day.

For Newman (10-4, 1-1), Christell McCormick had two hit with an RBI, Nicole Dimarco tripled with an RBI and Ava Walters scored twice with two hits.

No. 6 Maria Carrillo 7, Analy 2

The Pumas scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth and got a complete-game gem from freshman Paige Richards to move to 2-0 in the NBL-Oak on Tuesday.

Richards scattered seven hits with three walks and a strikeout over her seven innings of work while Isabella Tapia had two RBIs and Haylie Padgett went 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead Maria Carrillo (6-3-1, 2-0). The Pumas only had four hits in the game but took advantage of eight errors from Analy (9-4, 0-2).

Kylee Bauman went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI to pace the Tigers.

No. 7 St. Helena 5, Upper Lake 2

Returning to action after a week off, the Saints stay unbeaten in NCL I play as they pulled out a victory over the Cougars despite being outhit.

St. Helena (9-3, 4-0) managed just three hits on the day but drew four walks and scored in three of the six innings they batted.

Ada Blanton and Alexis Lund each had an RBI and Ellie Carmichael scored twice. Blaton earned the win in the circle as she struck out five with five hits and two runs allowed over 4⅔ innings. Tahlia Smith slammed the door with six strikeouts and two hits allowed over the final 2⅓ scoreless innings.

Rancho Cotate 5, Montgomery 4

The Cougars erased a 4-1 deficit late as they scored four runs over the sixth and seventh innings to rally past the Vikings in NBL-Oak action Tuesday.

After Montgomery (3-4-1, 0-2) scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 3-1 lead, Rancho Cotate (4-5, 1-1) rallied back to tie the game in the top of the sixth at 3-3. The Vikings went back ahead with a solo run in the bottom half of the inning, only for the Cougars to score twice more in the top of the seventh to go ahead for good.

Paige Vranesevich scored the tying run on a passed ball in the seventh before Isabella Scardina scored on an error a few pitches later.

Scardina had two hits and a run while Callie Figoni and Jessica Wilmes each had an RBI on a hit. Alex Schmelzel went the distance in the circle, striking out five with a walk and eight hits allowed.

Ukiah 9, Piner 2

The Wildcats handed the Prospectors their first loss of NBL-Redwood play and snapped an eight-game skid in the process Tuesday.

Ukiah (2-9, 1-1) scored in every inning but the sixth and led 6-0 after four innings.

Adyson Baarsch doubled with two RBIs, Jaidyn Sanders had two hits with an RBI and Aliyah Rosario, Tahtiana James and Kyla Cromer each had solo RBIs. Cromer also struck out seven, walked none and allowed five hits and two runs (unearned) in a six-inning complete game in the circle.

Michelle Chavez had two hits, including a double, with two RBIs to pace Piner (5-6, 2-1), which had won three games in a row entering Tuesday.

Other scores

Clear Lake 7, Cloverdale 4

Healdsburg 21, Santa Rosa 11

Baseball

No. 2 Casa Grande 5, Sonoma Valley 3

JT Summers had a big night at the plate and Jeffrey Rice was clutch out of the bullpen as the shorthanded Gauchos moved to 4-1 in Vine Valley Athletic League play Tuesday.

Summers doubled twice and finished with three RBIs, while Rice worked 4⅓ scoreless innings out of the bullpen with five strikeouts and two hits allowed to lead Casa Grande (10-4, 4-1) to the win. Ryan Rice also had two RBIs and Clint Rea scored three times on a hit.

Sonoma Valley (7-7, 2-4), which was tied 3-3 with the Gauchos through three innings, got two RBIs from Anthony DeTorres and two hits apiece from Hudson Giarritta and Austin Hughes.

The series concludes at Casa Grande on Thursday.

No. 5 Petaluma 3, Marin Catholic 2

The Trojans scored three runs in the top of the sixth to rally past the Wildcats in nonleague play Tuesday.

Trailing 2-0, the two-out rally for Petaluma (10-5) began with three straight singles, their first hits of the game since the first inning. Arlo Pendleton then reached base on an error that scored two runs and tied the game before Dante Caiati and Jack Colby were each hit by a pitch, the second scoring the go-ahead run.

Sam Schnitzer finished off the win and earned the two-inning save while Brayden Breen, who pitched an inning of relief, was credited with the win. Pendleton pitched well (five strikeouts, two hits, two earned runs in four innings) but took a no decision.

The Trojans play at Redwood (13-2), one of the top Division 2 teams in the North Coast Section, on Thursday in another nonleague battle.

No. 6 Vintage 8, No. 7 Justin-Siena 6

The Crushers won for the seventh time in their last eight games and held on to the top spot in the VVAL standings with a win over the Braves on Tuesday.

Vintage (9-7, 5-1) ran out to a 7-0 lead and held off Justin-Siena (10-4, 3-2) as it tried to chip away for the rest of the game.

For the Crushers, Ian Fernadez went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, John Bullock also had three RBIs with two hits, including a double, while Kai Gulliksen doubled twice with an RBI. Joseph Willis pitched 4⅓ innings to earn the win.

Braeden Butler doubled with two RBIs and Everet Johnson had two RBIs for the Braves.

American Canyon 4, Napa 0

Two Wolves pitches combine for a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts in their VVAL win over the Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Spencer Watson got the start and struck out seven with a walk and two hits allowed over 5⅓ innings before Royce Hall finished things off with a five-out save that featured four strikeouts.

Hall also had two hits with an RBI and Kamari Antoncich had an RBI on a hit for American Canyon (8-8, 2-3).

Napa has now lost seven in a row and falls to 6-9 overall and 0-6 in league. The

Montgomery 13, Santa Rosa 4

The Vikings created more separation atop the NBL-Redwood standings with a big win over the Panthers on Tuesday.

The win seals the regular season series for Montgomery (8-6-1, 6-1), which will look for the series sweep of Santa Rosa (6-9-1, 3-3) on Thursday. The Vikings now hold a two-game lead atop the league standings.

Chace Russell doubled twice and recorded five RBIs, while Shane Lerdahl went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Salvador Pedroza had two RBIs on a hit. Ryder Dienhart pitched the final four innings and allowed just one hit while striking out three.

Sir Jalen Jones had two hits and two RBIs and Braiden Black added two RBIs to pace the Panthers offensively.

Healdsburg 6, St. Vincent 0

Alex Maruo-Manos threw his second consecutive complete-game shutout as he blanked the Mustangs on Tuesday to move into second place in the NBL-Redwood.

Mauro-Manos, who struck out eight in a complete-game shutout Montgomery on Friday, struck out a pair with a walk and six hits allowed in his seven innings of work against St. Vincent (6-9, 1-4).

Healdsburg (7-8, 4-3), which has won four of its last five, got solo RBIs from Austin Collins, Isaiah Robles, Xander Harms and Wyatt Dugan.

The two will face off for the third and final time in league at St. Vincent on Thursday.

St. Helena 6, Fort Bragg 2

The Saints extended their winning streak to four and handed the Timberwolves their first NCL I loss Tuesday.

St. Helena (8-4, 6-1), which is now second in the league standings behind undefeated Kelseyville, scored five runs in the first inning against Fort Bragg (9-2, 4-1) to take control early. The loss snaps an eight-game winning streak for the Timberwolves.

Micah Marquez was lights out on the mound, striking out seven with seven hits, a walk and an earned run allowed in six innings to earn the win. Christian Meineke had a hit and two RBIs while Xander Kelperis had two RBIs and Sam Beck two hits with a run scored.

Cloverdale 10, Willits 3

The Eagles reached double-digit runs for the second straight game as they beat the Wolverines in NCL I action Tuesday.

Jadon Toninato and Emilio Diaz each had two RBIs on two hits and Nick Beeson added a pair of RBIs to pace Cloverdale (5-4, 4-4) offensively. Toninato also earned the win on the mound, striking out six with two walks, three hits and three unearned runs allowed over five innings.

Credo 8, Tomales 7

The Gryphons avoided upset and stayed perfect in NCL II on Tuesday as they scored late to eek past the Braves.

Credo (7-1, 2-0) led 7-0 heading to the bottom of the fourth before Tomales (6-5, 0-2) stormed back to tie the game with seven runs in the frame. The Gryphons got the lead back in the top of the sixth when Zach McKenna stole home.

McKenna finished the day with three hits, including a double, and an RBI, while Thadeus Cole had two hits with a double and an RBI. Luke Gruendle earned the win as he struck out six with five hits, a walk and seven unearned runs allowed in five innings. Cole went the final two innings to earn the save with three strikeouts.

Credo won despite committing seven errors in the field.

Technology 8, Calistoga 5

The Titans pushed their winning streak to three games Tuesday with a victory over the Wildcats in NCL II action.

Ricardo Geusen had a pair of RBIs and Damian Padilla and Matt Hoffman each had an RBI on a hit to lead Technology (8-1, 2-1) offensively, while Grayson Worden earned the win on the mound with seven strikeouts, three hits and an earned run allowed in five innings.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @JustGusPD.

