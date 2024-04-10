Softball

St. Vincent 15, Elsie Allen 0 (5)

Mustangs sophomore Makayla Bignardi was the definition of dominant on Tuesday as she threw a perfect game against the Lobos in NBL-Redwood action.

Of the 15 outs Bignardi recorded in the run-rule-shortened game, 13 were via strikeout and she needed just 61 pitches to go the distance.

The 15 runs are also a season-high for St. Vincent (7-2, 2-1).

Bignardi also doubled twice with three RBIs, Izzy Badaglia had three hits, including a double, with two RBIs, Gracie Murphy had two hits with a double and two RBIs, Sydney Reagan had two RBIs and Maddy Rynning went 3-for-4 with three runs scored.

No. 1 Vintage 9, No. 3 American Canyon 1

The Crushers snapped the Wolves’ 10-game winning streak and took sole possession of first place in the VVAL standings Tuesday.

Vintage (8-2-1, 4-0) took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the fourth and then pulled away with six more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Angie Rubalcava pitched a complete game and allowed just four hits and an earned run while striking out three and hit a double with two RBIs at the plate.

Cienna Alvarez also hit a three-run home run and Brianna Allen had two hits with a double and two RBIs.

Alexandria Yra hit a home run and doubled with an RBI for American Canyon (10-3, 4-1).

Windsor 8, No. 4 Cardinal Newman 4

The Jaguars pulled off a big win over the rival Cardinals on Tuesday to move into the top spot in the NBL-Oak standings.

Windsor (5-4, 2-0), which has won three in a row and four of its last five, scored six runs from the top of the third to the fifth to turn a 1-1 game into a 7-1 game. Mia Avila went the distance in the circle with 12 strikeouts, two walks and nine hits allowed. Offensively, Haley Homan drove in two runs, Lindsay Zwetsloot had two hits with an RBI and Kaihla Jarvinen doubled with an RBI in a two-hit day.

For Newman (10-4, 1-1), Christell McCormick had two hit with an RBI, Nicole Dimarco tripled with an RBI and Ava Walters scored twice with two hits.

No. 6 Maria Carrillo 7, Analy 2

The Pumas scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth and got a complete-game gem from freshman Paige Richards to move to 2-0 in the NBL-Oak on Tuesday.

Richards scattered seven hits with three walks and a strikeout over her seven innings of work while Isabella Tapia had two RBIs and Haylie Padgett went 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead Maria Carrillo (6-3-1, 2-0). The Pumas only had four hits in the game but took advantage of eight errors from Analy (9-4, 0-2).

Kylee Bauman went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI to pace the Tigers.

No. 7 St. Helena 5, Upper Lake 2

Returning to action after a week off, the Saints stay unbeaten in NCL I play as they pulled out a victory over the Cougars despite being outhit.

St. Helena (9-3, 4-0) managed just three hits on the day but drew four walks and scored in three of the six innings they batted.

Ada Blanton and Alexis Lund each had an RBI and Ellie Carmichael scored twice. Blaton earned the win in the circle as she struck out five with five hits and two runs allowed over 4⅔ innings. Tahlia Smith slammed the door with six strikeouts and two hits allowed over the final 2⅓ scoreless innings.

Rancho Cotate 5, Montgomery 4

The Cougars erased a 4-1 deficit late as they scored four runs over the sixth and seventh innings to rally past the Vikings in NBL-Oak action Tuesday.

After Montgomery (3-4-1, 0-2) scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 3-1 lead, Rancho Cotate (4-5, 1-1) rallied back to tie the game in the top of the sixth at 3-3. The Vikings went back ahead with a solo run in the bottom half of the inning, only for the Cougars to score twice more in the top of the seventh to go ahead for good.

Paige Vranesevich scored the tying run on a passed ball in the seventh before Isabella Scardina scored on an error a few pitches later.

Scardina had two hits and a run while Callie Figoni and Jessica Wilmes each had an RBI on a hit. Alex Schmelzel went the distance in the circle, striking out five with a walk and eight hits allowed.

Ukiah 9, Piner 2

The Wildcats handed the Prospectors their first loss of NBL-Redwood play and snapped an eight-game skid in the process Tuesday.

Ukiah (2-9, 1-1) scored in every inning but the sixth and led 6-0 after four innings.

Adyson Baarsch doubled with two RBIs, Jaidyn Sanders had two hits with an RBI and Aliyah Rosario, Tahtiana James and Kyla Cromer each had solo RBIs. Cromer also struck out seven, walked none and allowed five hits and two runs (unearned) in a six-inning complete game in the circle.

Michelle Chavez had two hits, including a double, with two RBIs to pace Piner (5-6, 2-1), which had won three games in a row entering Tuesday.