Prep roundup: West County baseball clinches NBL-Redwood title

The West County baseball team clinched the North Bay League-Redwood regular-season title outright on Friday night, downing second-place Healdsburg 4-1 under the lights at Rec Park.

It’s the ninth consecutive win for West County (16-5, 10-0), the No. 6 team in the Press Democrat’s top 10, and the first league title for the program since 2017, when then-Analy went 12-0 to capture the Sonoma County League.

As the 10-0 record indicates, West County was dominant against league foes this season, outscoring opponents 84-13.

On Friday, Brandon Kirtley pitched a two-hit complete game with three strikeouts and a walk. Jake Fitch doubled and drove in a pair while Lars Kristensen also had two RBIs. West County only led 2-1 after five but pulled away in the sixth with two runs.

Ayden Herguth pitched well for the No. 10 Greyhounds (13-9, 6-4), striking out seven in 5⅔ innings with four hits, two earned runs and six walks in defeat.

West County will look to run the table in league play next week with a two-game series against Santa Rosa ahead of the NBL-Redwood Tournament the following week.

No. 2 Petaluma pushed its winning streak to 10 games on Friday with an 8-3 win over No. 9 Sonoma Valley in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

Junior Aaron Davainis improved to 7-0 on the season with a two-hit, complete-game outing. He allowed one earned run and two walks while striking out nine. On the year, Davainis has 69 strikeouts with a 1.08 earned run averaged in 51⅔ innings pitched.

Colin Landry went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs while Joe Brown drove in a pair and Dante Vachini had two hits, including a double, to help the Trojans move to 15-5 overall and 10-0 in league.

Max Harrison hit a triple and Nic Sebastiani drove in a run for the Dragons (9-12, 5-5).

In another great pitching performance from Friday, Austin Ford struck out 10 in five shutout innings to lead No. 5 Ukiah to an 8-0 win over No. 8 Maria Carrillo in the NBL-Oak.

Ford yielded four hits and two walks in his outing before brother Caleb Ford finished out the final two innings with four strikeouts and a walk.

Austin also led the Wildcats (14-7, 4-4) on offense, going 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Ethan Holbrook also doubled twice and drove in a pair and Canyon Loflin added two RBIs.

Carson Smith and Tommy McPhee each had two hits to pace the Pumas (7-13-1, 2-6).

Softball

In a nonleague matchup between the top two ranked teams in The Press Democrat’s top 10, it was No. 1 Rancho Cotate doubling up No. 2 Petaluma 8-4 in Rohnert Park on Friday night.

Elsewhere, Grace Boyle threw a five-inning, one-hit shutout as No. 6 Windsor beat up Archie Williams 11-0 in a nonleague meeting for the Jaguars’ third win in a row.

Boyle struck out four and walked one, allowing her only hit of the day in the first inning. Maddie Senkowski went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Haley Homan drove in three runs, while Riley Zwetsloot and Zoe Finney each had two RBIs for the Jaguars (13-7).

In another nonleague game on Friday, No. 8 West County fell to visiting San Rafael 6-1.

Catlin Caughie, Kaihla Jarvinen and Kylee Bauman each had two hits for West County (7-13).

The Maria Carrillo golf team went 6-0 to capture the North Bay League-Oak title this week. Pictured, from left to right, are assistant coach Patrick O’Loughlin, Dominic Neri, Dean LemMon, Alex LemMon, Griffin Quan, Justin Sullivan, Sam Quarles, head coach Chris Nelle and team mascot Axel. (Photo courtesy of Chris Nelle)

Boys golf

Maria Carrillo completed an undefeated run through the NBL-Oak, winning the final match of the season by 30 strokes at Bennett Valley on Friday.

The Pumas, who clinched the league title earlier in the week, got an outstanding performance from Alex LemMon, who shot a five-under par 67 to lead the field. That’s the lowest score posted all season in the NBL-Oak.

Griffin Quan finished second individually with an even par 72, leading a pack of four Pumas who shot in the 70s.

Cardinal Newman took second in the team competition with a score of 403, led by a 77 from Will Carlson.

Nick Savano shot a 74 to lead Windsor to a third-place finish with 421, while Tommy Bollinger from West County carded a 75 to help his team take fourth overall with 432.

Montgomery finished fifth with a 468 and Santa Rosa rounded out the pack with a 472 behind a 79 from Max Townsend.

By winning league, Maria Carrillo automatically qualifies as a team for the North Coast Section Tournament. The league’s top individuals from other teams will look to qualify for the NCS Individual Qualifier at the NBL Qualifier at Rooster Run in Petaluma on Monday.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com.