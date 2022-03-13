Prep roundup: West County baseball on win streak

The West County baseball team won its third game in a row on Saturday, and in doing so handed Ukiah its first loss of the season.

West County (3-3) scored two runs in the top of the seventh and then held off a charge in the bottom of the inning to beat the Wildcats 5-3.

Luke Dillon was the star on both ends, as he had two hits and drove in two runs to help his own cause on the mound, where he pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts, seven hits, three runs and two walks allowed. He’s now 2-1 on the year.

Jake Fith also tripled and dove in a run and Brandon Kirtley added a 3-for-3 day with an RBI.

For Ukiah (6-1), Ethan Rinehart went 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI while Caleb Ford scored twice on two hits.

The Wildcats had improved to 6-0 with a pair of consecutive wins over Eureka on Friday and earlier Saturday. They beat the Loggers 2-1 on Friday behind a stellar pitching performance from Luke Schat (6.1 innings, four hits, one run, two walks, eight strikeouts).

And on Saturday, prior to playing West County, they beat the Loggers 6-3.

Austin Ford had three hits, including a double, and earned the win on the mound going five strong innings with seven hits, two runs and three walks allowed with five strikeouts.

Caleb Ford also doubled and drove in two runs on a 2-for-4 outing at the plate. Trenton Ford also drove in a run with a double and went 2 for 3.

In other action on Saturday, Cardinal Newman extended its winning streak to three games with a 10-inning 6-4 win at Oak Ridge.

The Cardinals (4-1) took a 4-3 lead in the top of the seventh only to have the Trojans (2-3) rally back to tie the game in the bottom half of the inning.

Both teams went scoreless over the eighth and ninth innings before the Cardinals scored twice in the top of the tenth to pull away for the win. Jack Lazark and Joey Pezzolo went the final four innings, allowing just one hit and two walks combined while dealing three strikeouts. Pezzolo went the final two innings to earn the win.

The Cardinals were led on offense by Brady Boyd (2 for 6, two RBIs), Nathan Phelps (1 for 4, two RBIs), Gavin Rognlien (1 for 4, double, two runs, RBI) and Lazark (2 for 4, RBI).

Rancho Cotate won its fourth straight game on Saturday, turning back River City 6-2.

Nate Infanger went 2 for 4 with a double while Dylan Mercado and Dylan Gagnon each had a hit and drove in a run.

Lucas Hermes got the win, striking out four with four walks a hit and two runs allowed. Ben Soiland went the final three innings allowing no runs and three hits.

Maria Carrillo was unable to hold off a furious comeback from Northgate on Saturday as the Broncos rallied over the final two innings for a 5-4 win.

The Pumas (1-4-1) led 4-0 heading into the sixth before the Broncos scored four runs in the frame to tie the game. The visitors then scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh.

Cooper Wood had two hits and stole a base while Wesley Allen, Tommy McPhee and Cooper Keys all drove in runs.

Despite the loss, starte Josh Volmerding turned in a strong showing, allowing three runs with five hits and three walks in 6.1 innings with five strikeouts.

Softball

West County took first place in their division of the 20th annual Dandelion Days tournament in Jackson this weekend. West County went 3-1 in its games Friday and Saturday, led by Jordyn Schrag, who went 9 for 14 with a home run, eight runs, four RBIs, en route to being named MVP of the division.

Over the four-game tournament, West County beat Rio Linda 12-10, lost to Mariposa 9-6 on Friday, then bounced back to beat Galt 11-10 and Rio Americana 8-0 on Saturday.

West County is now 5-3 heading into North Bay League-Oak play next week.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.