Prep roundup: West County girls extend winning streak to 11 games

The West County girls basketball team continued their torrid play of late with an 80-61 win over Montgomery on Friday in North Bay League-Oak action to extend their winning streak to 11 games.

It’s a season high in points for West County (13-1, 1-0) which hasn’t lost since Nov. 20. Lucca Lowenberg led West County with 23 points and 11 rebounds and Ellie Roan added another double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Sophia Silveria chipped in 12 points and 8 rebounds while Maya Salas dished out 8 assists.

The Vikings (4-3, 0-1) were led by Sydney Rouleau (19 points), Elisa Arias (15 points) and Ashley Saverien (12 points). This was their first game since Dec. 11.

Girls soccer

In a big North Bay girls matchup, Tamalpais and Montgomery played to a 1-1 draw at Montgomery in nonleague action. Janae Schwan found the back of the net in the second half for the Vikings (4-2-1),

while Maren Jones did the same for the Red-tailed Hawks (5-1-5).

In the Vine Valley Athletic League, Casa Grande made it three routs in its first three games of league play. Behind a hat trick from Heather Mahoney, the Gauchos handily took down American Canyon 6-1 for their fourth straight win. They improved to 5-1-1

and are currently in first place in the VVAL at 3-0.

Lauren Reposa, Karissa Roldan and Abby Harvey each scored goals while Mahoney and Roldan also each had an assist. Assists were also credited to Gabby Gottshall and Isabelle Thors.

Boys basketball

Cloverdale’s winning ways continued on Friday with a 63-46 victory over Willits to move to 12-0 overall and 3-0 in the North Central League I. Casey Lemley scored 14 points to lead the Eagles, while Joe Faso added 13 and Dylan Muller 11.

COVID-19 update

Sonoma County Public Health is considering enacting enhanced health and safety measures for indoor high school sports amid a surge of COVID-19 in the county.

Steve Herrington, the county Superintendent of Schools, said during a webinar on Friday that the county could potentially ban spectators while allowing indoor sports to continue, or pause indoor sports entirely, based on conversations he’s had with the health department.

Several other counties in the Bay Area have already taken similar action, including Marin, which just this week limited the number of spectators who could attend indoor sporting events.

Herrington said the health department has noticed cases popping up related to basketball tournaments over the past few weeks and he strongly urged superintendents and principals to rigorously enforce masks at sporting events.

