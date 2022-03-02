Prep roundup: West County softball pitches no-hitter

The West County softball team had two pitchers combine for a no-hitter to pick up its first win of the season 10-0 in five innings over Novato on Tuesday.

Starter Kylee Bauman went 2.2 innings with six strikeouts and five walks before Kaihla Jarvinen entered with two runners on in the third. Jarvinen got out of the jam and finished the final 2.1 innings with a strikeout to earn the win.

West County (1-1) put the game away with an eight-run fifth inning.

Jarvinen also went 1 for 3 with an RBI while Jordyn Schrag went 2 for 4 and Malley Dyke went 1 for 3.

On Monday, Cardinal Newman won a dramatic nonleague game at Justin-Siena, scoring four runs over the final two innings for a 10-9 victory.

Jordyn Seaman had the go-ahead RBI double in the top of the seventh for the Cardinals (2-1) that broke a 9-9 tie.

Christell McCormick went 2 for with 4 with two RBIs while Callie Howard and Sofia Esposti each drove in two runs with a hit.

Howard also got the win in the circle, closing the game out with two perfect innings with a strikeout.

Baseball

Brett Neidlinger and Antonio Riveria both hit home runs to lead Windsor to an 11-4 win at West County on Tuesday.

Neidlinger’s 3-for-4 outing also included three RBIs, a double and a couple stolen bases while Rivera finished 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs.

Carson Dillon picked up the win on the mound as he went four innings with three hits, one unearned run and a pair of strikeouts.

Jake Fitch went 2 for 4 with two RBIs to pace West County (0-3).

Cardinal Newman’s bats went cold at Clayton Valley Charter as the Cardinals fell 6-0 on Tuesday.

The Cardinals (1-1) managed just three hits against Oregon State commit Jacob Krieg, who struck out nine with no walks in six innings.

Vero Poueu had the most success offensively, recording a single and reaching base on a walk in the seventh.

Boys tennis

Cardinal Newman got a clean 6-0 sweep of visiting Windsor on Tuesday. In singles, No. 1 Aiden Buerger won 6-3, 6-3 over Gabe Smith, No. 2 Corbin Green won 6-1, 6-0 over Dorian Cabalo, No. 3 Paul Munsell beat Finn Grace 7-5, 4-6, 11-9, and No. 4 Josh Buerger defeated Kai Clifton 7-6, 6-1. In doubles, Nolan Postal and Dante Natale beat Ben Giest and Colin Kraft 6-2, 6-4 and Aidan McLaughlin and Charlie Oandason won 7-6, 5-7, 10-4 over Branden Cabalo and Drew Peterson.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.