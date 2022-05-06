Prep roundup: Windsor baseball stuns Cardinal Newman to split NBL-Oak title

The Windsor baseball team pulled off a remarkable comeback to pull off a stunning sweep of Cardinal Newman in the final game of the regular season on Thursday, scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a dramatic 4-3 walk-off win.

With the sweep, Windsor (19-5, 8-2) will share the North Bay League-Oak title with Cardinal Newman (18-4, 8-2), The Press Democrat’s top-ranked area team.

Tyler Nordyke scored the winning run on a passed ball with two outs and the bases loaded just after No. 4 Windsor tied the game on a passed ball a batter prior.

Nordyke had helped the last-ditch rally gain momentum early in the frame. He singled to score Seth England, who had doubled with one out. After England’s knock, Antonio Rivera struck out swinging and Brett Neidlinger was intentionally walked to load the bases with two outs for Brayden Colletto.

On the third pitch of Colletto’s at-bat, a ball skipped past Cardinal Newman’s catcher, allowing TJ Karriker to score from third to tie the game. Colletto ultimately drew a walk to reload the bases before the fourth pitch of Elijah Hackathorn’s ensuing at-bat also skipped to the backstop, allowing Nordyke to come flying in from third to end the game.

Nordyke’s RBI single was the only RBI of the game for the Jaguars, who managed just three hits but also drew eight walks from Cardinal Newman pitchers.

Newman starter Landen Rota threw six innings of one-hit, one-run ball with six strikeouts but also yielded six walks. Mason Lerma and Evan Sandoval pitched the seventh with two hits, three runs (two earned), with two walks and two strikeouts combined.

The Cardinals, who were ranked No. 22 in the state by CalHi Sports earlier this week, led 3-1 after two innings, thanks to two doubles and an RBI from Anane Wilson and a double with an RBI from Rota.

The league’s automatic qualifier for the North Coast Section playoffs will be decided by the NBL postseason tournament next week.

In the other NBL-Oak game from Thursday, No. 7 Maria Carrillo closed out the regular season with an 11-0 win over Montgomery.

Francisco Chavez led the hit parade for the Pumas (10-13-1, 4-6) with a triple and three RBIs, while Gio Lucchesi had three hits, including a double, with an RBI, and Cooper Wood and Carson Smith each had two RBIs.

Wesley Allen earned the win, throwing six innings with three hits, three walks and six strikeouts.

In small-school action from earlier in the week, Sonoma Academy wrapped up the North Central League II title with a 22-0 win over Tomales on Tuesday.

It was the seventh straight win for the Coyotes (11-4, 8-0), who have scored double-digits runs in six of those contests.

Tuesday’s rout was over after four innings and featured contributions up and down the roster.

Ben Weaver went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, Noah Proctor went 1 for 2 with two RBIs, Joel Zimmer also went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and Eli Tuckman, Victor Jennings, John Ross, Ann Tyko, Jack Jacobs and Aaron Knuth each drove in a run.

Knuth also got the win on the bump, striking out six with two hits and no walks in four innings of work.

The Coyotes will look to keep building momentum for the postseason with their final two games of the regular season on Friday and Tuesday.

Softball

For the second time this week, No. 1 Rancho Cotate went down in NBL-Oak play, falling 9-6 to No. 3 Windsor on Thursday.

The game was knotted at six before the Jaguars (16-7, 9-5) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull away for the win, their first over the Cougars (15-5, 11-4) this season.

The Jaguars took the lead on an error in the sixth before Lily Caughie drove in their final two runs with a two-out single. Mia Avila hit a solo home run earlier in the game and pitched a complete game with two strikeouts, two walks, two earned runs and seven hits in seven innings.

Alex Schmelzel accounted for half of the Cougars’ offense with a three-run home in the fifth.

No. 6 Cardinal Newman rallied for the second time in as many games for a 7-6 win over No. 4 Maria Carrillo in the NBL-Oak on Thursday.

The Cardinals (12-12, 9-6) scored all seven of their runs over the fifth and sixth innings, climbing out of 4-0 and 6-4 holes.

Paytin Salfi continued her remarkable season with a double and three RBIs, while Mackenzie Dennis doubled with two RBIs, Callie Howard tripled with an RBI and Tori Leighton had two hits with an RBI.

Olivia Rivera and Madison Cooper each hit home runs and Alexis Hoke had three hits with two RBIs to pace the Pumas (11-9, 7-7).

Rounding out the NBL-Oak slate from Thursday, Montgomery picked up a 6-0 win over No. 9 West County behind a complete-game shutout from Sara Habkirk.

Habkirk allowed just five hits with no walks in her seven innings of work to help the Vikings move to 6-14 overall and 5-10 in league play. She also homered and drove in three runs, as did Sydney Millea, while Lucia Hamilton added three hits with a double.

Kaihla Jarvinen went 2 for 3 to pace West County (8-16, 3-12).

In the lone NBL-Redwood game of the day, No. 7 St. Vincent pushed its winning streak to six games with a 17-0 win over Elsie Allen in five innings.

Maddie Badaglia had two hits with four RBIs, Maddy DeLaMontanya went 2 for 2 with a double and Sophia Skubic had two hits with an RBI. Skubic also earned the win with six strikeouts, a walk and two hits in five innings.

In the Vine Valley Athletic League, No. 2 Petaluma got its third straight win, 12-0, in five innings over Justin-Siena on Thursday.

Katrina Johnson doubled and drove in three runs to pace the Trojans (12-7, 7-3) offensively. Johnson also earned the win in three innings of work in the circle, striking out three with one hit allowed.

