Prep roundup: Windsor baseball sweeps Eureka in doubleheader, Casa Grande outlasts Tamalpais

Some of Sonoma County’s top teams took care of business in nonleague games Saturday.

Windsor, ranked No. 2 in The Press Democrat’s top five, swept visiting Eureka in a doubleheader while No. 3 Casa Grande scored late to hold off divisional opponent Tamalpais on the road.

In softball, No. 3 Petaluma and Rancho Cotate played a two-game round robin with Alhambra, with both teams splitting their doubleheaders.

Here’s a breakdown of Saturday’s baseball and softball action.

Baseball

No. 2 Windsor 8, Eureka 0

In Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Loggers, the Jaguars rode their pitching to a shutout win. Starter Matthew Worlow went the first four innings, allowing one hit and six walks with nine strikeouts, before Jon Bettiga finished out the final three innings with no hits, no walks and two strikeouts.

Offensively, Brett Neidlinger went 3-for-3 with four RBIs, Seth England hit a double and a triple with an RBI, Brayden Colletto doubled with two RBIs and Noah Strozewski drove in a run.

No. 2 Windsor 2, Eureka 0

The Jaguars finished off the doubleheader sweep with another shutout, this one on the backs of Audie Hanes and MJ Adriano.

Hanes started and allowed two hits with three walks and six strikeouts to earn the win before Adriano went the final two innings for the save with two hits and two strikeouts.

RJ Johnson had two hits with an RBI and Jon Bettiga drove in a run with a hit to lead Windsor (14-3) on offense.

The Jaguars play Maria Carrillo (9-7, 2-4) in a two-game series next week in North Bay League-Oak play.

No. 3 Casa Grande 6, Tam 4

The Gauchos scratched out a good nonleague win over the Red-Tailed Hawks thanks to some timely offense and clutch pitching out of the bullpen.

The Gauchos (15-3) scored all six of their runs after the fourth inning, plating four in the fifth and two crucial runs in the seventh. JT Summers hit a two-run double in the top of the seventh to create some needed separation at 6-3. The Hawks led off the bottom of the inning with a solo home run, but JV call-up Brady Laubscher struck out the final three batters to close things out.

Laubscher, a sophomore, struck out seven with one hit and two walks allowed over the final three innings to earn the save. Starter Jeffery Rice got the win, throwing four innings with four hits, a walk, three earned runs and three strikeouts.

Summers led the way offensively with two hits and four RBIs. Danny Mercado and Austin Steeves each added solo RBIs.

Casa Grande will look to push its winning streak to five games Monday in a Vine Valley Athletic League matchup with Napa (5-9).

Rancho Cotate 5, Montgomery 3

The Cougars won their third straight to get back over .500 on the year behind strong outings from three pitchers in nonleague play. Lucas Hermes, Dylan Gagnon and Camden Hennington combined to allow just four hits, two earned runs and two walks with three strikeouts over all seven innings.

Offensively, Lucas Walker hit a two-run double and Isaac Candelaria had two hits with an RBI to pace Rancho Cotate (10-9). Stephen Scott and Dylan O’Keefe each added two hits.

For Montgomery (9-8), Asher Blain went the distance on the mound with five strikeouts, nine hits and no walks, while Keegan Peterson, Lucas Walker and Shane Lerdahl each had RBIs.

No. 5 Ukiah 2, Alhambra 0

Wildcats starter Trevor Frazer had a career outing on the mound as he carried a no-hitter into the seventh and ended with a one-hit shutout of the Bulldogs.

Frazer, who walked three and struck out four, allowed his first and only hit to lead off the seventh. The Wildcats (11-5) plated solo runs in the fourth and fourth. Luke Schat and Talen Maxwell each had RBIs.

Ukiah returns to NBL-Oak action with a two-game series against Analy (6-14) next week.

Softball

Rancho Cotate 8, No. 3 Petaluma 7

The Cougars held off a late rally from the Trojans to win for the third time in their last four games.

Trailing 7-0, Petaluma scored five runs in the fifth and then plated two more in the bottom of the seventh but stranded the tying run at first.

Kailey Yahya had three hits with an RBI, Alex Schmelzel doubled and drove in two runs, Kallie Thompson had two hits and an RBI, Paige Vranesevich had two hits, including a triple, with an RBI and Cali Figoni went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

For Petaluma, Bella Hudson had two RBIs and Lily Gemma had two hits while Payton Yeomans, Katrina Johnson, Hollie Pardini and Casey Sullivan had an RBI and a hit apiece.

No. 3 Petaluma 6, Alhambra 4

The Trojans bounced back shortly after with a solid nonleague over the Bulldogs, a divisional opponent in the North Coast Section.

Hudson had two hits, including a double, with two RBIs, Johnson doubled in a two-hit day with an RBI and Hollie Pardini doubled with an RBI.

Lily Pardini threw a complete game in the circle, striking out five with six hits, two walks and an earned run.

The Trojans (11-6) return to VVAL play next week against Sonoma Valley (9-9).

Alhambra 4, Rancho Cotate 1

The Bulldogs got the better of the Cougars later in the day thanks to Alhambra’s pitching, which yielded only three hits.

Schmelzel had two of those hits and pitched well for the Cougars — allowed one earned run with eight hits, no walks and two strikeouts in a complete game — but took the loss.

Rancho Cotate (6-9) gets back to NBL-Oak action Tuesday against Maria Carrillo (10-2).

Analy 8, Ukiah 5

On Friday, the Tigers scored a solid nonleague win over the NBL-Redwood leading Wildcats, snapping their four-game winning streak.

Malley Dyke led the way offensively for Analy (4-7), going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs while Jordyn Schrag went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Samantha Richmond had two hits and two RBIs.

For the Wildcats (10-5), Kylyn Watkins hit a solo home run, Kali Garcia had two hits with RBI and Kaloni Brown drove in a run.

