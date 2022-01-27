Prep roundup: Windsor boys basketball rallies past Maria Carrillo

The Windsor boys basketball team rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to beat Maria Carrillo 61-54 on Wednesday to solidify their second-place standing in the North Bay League Oak Division.

With Montgomery’s win over Cardinal Newman, the Vikings are sitting atop the league standings at 5-0 with Windsor a game and a half back at 3-1. The two will meet for the first time this season at Windsor on Friday.

The Jaguars (10-10, 3-1) outscored the Pumas 23-12 in the fourth quarter. Jayden Russotti led all scorers with 22 points while Jackson Earl added 20 and Finn Grace had 13. Luc Guggiana paced the Pumas (6-15, 1-6) with 16 points and Desmond McCloskey had 14 in support.

In other Oak action, Healdsburg defeated Santa Rosa 49-35 for its second win in league. Sam Vanden Heuvel scored a game-high 19 points for the Greyhounds (9-9, 2-3) while Graham MacDonald had 14 points and Sebby Leffew 9 points. Will Logue led Santa Rosa (10-8, 1-2) with 10 points.

In the Redwood, Rancho Cotate beat Elsie Allen 63-44 on Wednesday for its third straight win. Cougars senior guard Andrew Pengel followed up his school-record 49-point performance against West County last week with another stellar outing of 29 points, 12 rebounds and five steals. Jaeden Gumanday also hit three three-pointers to finish with nine points for the Cougars (8-10, 3-1). Elsie Allen, which dropped to 6-13, 0-4, got 13 points from Yousef Abuhamdeh and nine points from Calum Qarase.

Ukiah won its fourth straight game, improving to 11-7 overall and 4-1 in the Redwood division with a 38-27 win over St. Vincent on Wednesday. Eian Macandog scored a game-high 12 points for the Wildcats while Killian Collins and Jack Davis scored six points apiece for the Mustangs (10-4, 0-3).

Girls soccer

Casa Grande’s six-game winning streak came to an end on Wednesday in a 1-1 draw with Vintage in Vine Valley Athletic League play. Riley Fenyvez scored the goal for the Gauchos (7-0-2, 5-0-1) and Mallory Jones got the assist.

Boys soccer

Edgar Campos had a hat trick to lead Healdsburg to a 3-1 win over Ukiah on Wednesday in the Redwood division. Jose Reyes, Azel Gonzalez and Edwin Vasquez each had assists for the Greyhounds (2-3, 2-1). Benjamin Macias scored the lone goal for the Wildcats (2-4-8, 1-1).

Wrestling

Maria Carrillo took down Cardinal Newman 47-6 in an Oak division dual meet on Wednesday. The Pumas got a majority of their points from forfeits but did get a couple of pins from Tilio Conti in 115 and Alex Pagaduan in 134. Adan Maxwell also won 172 via a technical fall. Chris Tannous got a pin to win 154 for the Cardinals.

In another Oak dual, Windsor beat up on Healdsburg 64-3. Similar to the Pumas, the Jaguars also got most of their points by way of forfeits. Conner Contreras (222) and Kaeden Timmins (154) won their matches for Windsor with pins while Domonik Mertens won 134 with a technical fall and Cesar Diaz won 184 with a 4-0 decision. Jesus Anguiano picked up Healdsburg’s lone win with an 8-4 decision in 172.

In a Redwood division dual, Elsie Allen got by Rancho Cotate 47-30. The Lobos got five wins via forfeit, a win in 120 by Javier Carrillo via minor decision, a win in 138 by Xavier Corranza via pin and a win in 182 from Wyatt Babjo on an injury default.

Rancho got pins from Hayden Quinleven (106), Cody Denson (126), Syrus Olvera (152) and William Lantz (285). Lucas Anderson (132) and Jake Gifford (220) both won with minor decisions.

