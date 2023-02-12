Prep roundup: Windsor boys beat Cardinal Newman in hoops tournament

Well, they say the third time’s the charm, right?

That certainly was the case in Saturday’s North Bay League Oak division boys basketball tournament championship game, as Windsor bested Cardinal Newman for the third time this season in a classic held at Rancho Cotate in Rohnert Park.

The Jaguars’ 58-54 win also clinched the North Coast Section’s automatic playoff berth. NCS seedings and pairings will be announced Sunday.

“I thought both teams played super hard, and it came down to the end once again,” Cardinal Newman head coach Travis Taylor said. “It’s a make-or-miss game, and I felt like they probably made a few more shots than we did.”

It was a game where both offenses were on fire to start, as Windsor’s Jayden Russotti had nine points and Newman’s Drew Krilich seven in the first quarter alone. The Jaguars held a narrow 21-17 advantage after one. There was some controversy, however.

With the score 12-7 in Windsor’s favor with 3:49 left in the opening quarter, Cardinal Newman’s Sam Cline hit a three-pointer, which should have made it 12-10.

Instead, the scoreboard didn’t account for it until one of the Newman coaches came over to the scorer’s table after reviewing footage of the basket.

The scoreboard then awarded Newman one extra point before changing back to 12-7. Then, with just under 40 seconds left and Windsor up 18-11, the scoreboard awarded Newman a point to make it 18-12 right before Newman’s Gavin Vogensen hit a three. The referees went over at the end of the first quarter to talk with the scorer’s table, confirming the quarter’s total score as 21-17 Windsor.

That turned into an even narrower 31-29 Jaguars lead at halftime, as both teams did most of their scoring late in the second quarter.

It would only get more intense in the second half.

Fast-forward to the fourth quarter, with Windsor holding a 51-50 lead, and Finn Grace drained a three followed by another bucket to make it 56-51 Jaguars with under a minute left.

Krilich, who had 10 points in the second half, then buried a deep three to keep Newman alive, 56-54.

Grace was then sent to the line, where he hit both free throws to close it out for Windsor.

This was Newman’s possession that sent Grace to the line #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/FkA6FSKeKf — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) February 12, 2023

“There’s something special about this group,” Windsor head coach Steve Kramer said. “They find a way to rally and get the stops and rebounds when they need them and come up with a bucket when they need them; they’re tough.”

Grace finished with 16 points to lead all scorers, while Hayden Anderson added 13 points and three triples. For Newman, Krilich finished with 19 points while Vogensen scored 14.

Elsewhere Saturday, at the Vine Valley Athletic League boys tournament championship game held at Casa Grande, Andy Bai drained a go-ahead three-pointer to give Petaluma a 51-48 upset victory over top-seeded Justin-Siena.

Bai finished with 21 points, while Elliot Blue had 13 for the Trojans.

Girls basketball

Casa Grande beat Vintage 37-18 in Saturday’s VVAL tournament finale to go along with its league crown. The Gauchos also earned the NCS automatic berth.

Casa got off to a flying start in the first quarter. Five players scored for the Gauchos, while Vintage was ice cold and fell into an early 11-2 hole.

The Gauchos — and Marissa Brody in particular- kept their foot on the gas in the second quarter. Brody hit two threes and added another bucket as Casa took a 21-7 advantage into half.

“We came out knowing we were the better team, and that we had nothing to lose,” Brody said. “We all just wanted to have fun today.”

The Crushers finally got some shots to fall in the third quarter, but Casa still had a 13-point lead heading into the final frame.

The Gauchos’ Anamaria Robertson closed it out in the fourth, scoring nine of the team’s 11 fourth-quarter points with a bucket, a three-pointer and going 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. Casa’s defense also held Vintage to four points in the final frame.

Back in Rohnert Park, the NBL-Oak girls tournament title went to Cardinal Newman, which rolled past Montgomery 77-34.

Wrestling

The NBL wrestling championships were also happening on a jam-packed Saturday.

Ukiah led the way with six individual weight-class champions. The Wildcats also took first place in the team portion with a score of 270. Windsor took second with 245 and Maria Carrillo third with 155.

Windsor had five individual champions, while Montgomery had two.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.