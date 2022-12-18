Prep roundup: Windsor boys win Callan tourney in blowout; Piner, Ukiah boys keep up winning streaks

The Windsor boys basketball team is starting to look like one of the best in Sonoma County.

The Jaguars played in their third straight preleague tournament championship game Saturday against Urban-San Francisco in the Brett Callan Memorial Tournament at Casa Grande. The Blues, the defending North Coast Section Division 5 champions, grinded out a four-point win over Montgomery the night prior.

But the Jaguars, who lost in their previous two championship games, would not be denied a third.

They blitzed Urban from the first quarter, built a 20-point lead at the half — which ballooned to 40 in the second — and coasted to a 63-26 win Saturday night.

It’s the third straight win for Windsor (7-4) heading into its own tournament, the Windsor Holiday Shootout, early next week.

“That by far was our best performance, on both ends I’d say,” said Windsor head coach Steve Kramer. “Especially defensively, we were locked in. The kids did a great job.”

Finn Grace did it all for the Jaguars, scoring 16 points and dishing out five assists in the first half en route to 28 points and eight assists. Grace was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player while Jayden Russotti (12 points) and Hayden Anderson (six points) earned all-tournament honors.

Windsor lost its first two games of the season but has rebounded nicely since. Even their last two losses, to Acalanes, 72-70, in overtime, and Justin-Siena, 61-50, were to top-20 teams in the NCS.

“The first two games against Alameda and American Canyon, I don’t know, we weren’t really solid on defense,” Grace said. “But after that we’ve gotten together, talked as a team how we have to show more effort, and I think the Piedmont tournament showed that we could compete with anyone.”

Windsor opens its tournament Wednesday against Roseland University Prep (0-8).

Also Saturday at the Callan, Montgomery snapped out of its offensive funk against Casa Grande in the third-place game, racing out to a 20-point lead in the first half and never looking back for a 69-34 win.

It was a season high in points for the Vikings (7-3), who had 10 players score against the Gauchos (3-4). Jaden Greer led the way with 12 points while Bobby McGovern and Izeyah Wright each added 10.

Phillip Liu had nine points to pace Casa.

Montgomery doesn’t play next week and will return to action Dec. 26 in Marin Catholic’s Bambauer Tournament. A tough first-round matchup awaits against Folsom (7-0), a top-five team in the Sac Joaquin Section.

In the consolation championship, Analy held off a late rally from Washington-San Francisco to secure a 63-54 win.

The Tigers (9-2) held a double-digit lead in the fourth but saw it chipped down to just four with 1:30 left. A converted and-one by Washington made it 58-54, but 6-11 big man Callum Rutherfurd answered back with a layup to push the lead back to six moments later. Analy added another bucket with under a minute left and kept Washington off the scoreboard for the rest of the game.

Gavin Reid, named to the All-Tournament team, led Analy with 16 points. Rutherfurd had 13 and Syris Palley added 12. The Tigers will resume North Bay League-Oak action Tuesday with their first home game of the season against Cardinal Newman (10-0, 1-0).

In other boys action Saturday, Piner improved to 9-1 on the year with a 77-45 nonleague win over Rancho Cotate. The Prospectors face Santa Rosa (5-4) next Thursday in their NBL-Oak opener.

Ukiah also kept up its winning ways, winning the Stokes Tournament at Kelseyville with a 68-53 win over the host Knights. The Wildcats are now 11-1 on the year and will host Casa Grande on Wednesday.

Girls soccer

Montgomery wrapped up play at the elite Tri-Valley Classic in Danville this weekend with a 2-2 draw with Temecula Valley. The Vikings (3-3-2) rallied from a 2-0 hole in the first half behind second-half goals from Janae Schwan and Kehlen Eubanks. Jazzy Alanis added an assist.

Maria Carrillo played to two draws in its final two games of the tournament, 1-1 to a state top-10 team in San Clemente and 1-1 to Clovis. The Pumas return home with a 5-2-5 overall record.

Girls basketball

Montgomery dropped a nonleague game to Redwood 56-51 in overtime Saturday

Emily Mathis scored 24 points and Kaia Eubanks added 16 for the Vikings (3-5).

Don’t see your team’s score? Send results to sports@pressdemocrat.com.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.