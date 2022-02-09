Prep roundup: Windsor, Cardinal Newman girls soccer set to square off for NBL-Oak title

The girls soccer title in the North Bay League-Oak will be decided by the final game of the regular season on Thursday when second-place Cardinal Newman is set to visit first-place Windsor.

Both teams won their league games on Tuesday — Windsor 2-1 over Montgomery and Cardinal Newman 6-2 over Ukiah — setting up the high-stakes season finale. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Jadyn Holdenried and Sophia Colombana scored goals for the Jaguars (11-1-2, 8-1) in their win over the Vikings (6-6-2, 2-4-1), who got a goal from Boston Girman.

For the Cardinals (8-4, 7-2), Bella Hunter and Mimi Rechin each scored twice while Samantha Fenski and Siena Roy each added a goal. If the Cardinals beat the Jaguars on Thursday, they will be co-champions of the Oak division. The Jaguars would be outright champions with a win or a tie.

In other NBL-Oak action Tuesday, Maria Carrillo beat Santa Rosa 3-0 for its fourth straight win. Maxine Baker, Sydney Ngo and Audrey Dunbar all scored for the Pumas (9-4-6, 6-2-1), while Ashley Ngo, Cassady Carpenter and Mia Carra each had an assist.

In their second meeting in a week, Casa Grande and Petaluma played to a draw, this one 1-1 on Monday in VVAL play. The two teams played to a 0-0 draw last week. Natalia Efhan scored for the Trojans (8-4-5, 5-1-4) and Ava Staub recorded an assist. Heather Mahoney had the goal for the Gauchos (9-1-4, 7-0-3) and Isabelle Thors had the assist.

It’s a big result heading into the final week of the league season. The first-place Gauchos have two games remaining, against Justin-Siena and Sonoma Valley, while the second-place Trojans will end with Napa and Justin-Siena.

Girls basketball

Maria Carrillo won its 10th straight game on Tuesday, downing Piner 55-35 to improve to 18-4 overall and 9-0 in the NBL-Redwood.

Leyna Gorauskas led the way with a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds and sister Katrina Gorauskas added seven points and 14 rebounds.

Sarah Tait scored 12 to pace the Prospectors (15-9, 4-4).

Healdsburg locked up a second-place finish in the Redwood with its 45-28 win over Santa Rosa on Tuesday. Itzel Ortiz scored 15 points for the Greyhounds (17-7, 7-2) and Hailey Webb added 10 points.

In nonleague action, Windsor got a 54-38 win over Archie Williams on Tuesday. Meredith Gilbertson led the way with 16 points and Bella Tavolocci added 11 points with three three-pointers as the Jaguars improved to 10-14 overall.

Cloverdale snapped a two-game skid on Tuesday with a 72-46 win over Kelseyville in the North Central League I. The Eagles (8-13, 6-8) got a huge game from Tylie Hatcher (35 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, five steals) in the win.

On Monday, Rancho Cotate star Keyonee Neal recorded her third triple-double of the season, but it wasn’t enough as West County rallied for a 57-51 win.

Neal finished with 25 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks for the Cougars (8-17, 1-8 NBL-Oak) while Izzy Spackman added 18 points on six three-pointers.

West County (20-4, 7-2 NBL-Oak) got stellar outings from Lucca Lowenberg (25 points, eight steals) and Ellie Roan (18 points, 19 rebounds).

Also Monday, Montgomery beat Ukiah 54-32. Elisa Arias scored a game-high 15 points for the Vikings (11-6, 6-4 NBL-Oak) and Ashley Saverien added 11 points.

Kylin Watkins scored 10 points for the Wildcats (14-11, 3-7).

Boys basketball

Cloverdale bounced back from its first loss of the season last week with a pair of big wins over NCL I foes.

The Eagles (22-1, 12-1) beat Roseland University Prep 66-37 on Monday and followed that up with a 66-31 win over Kelseyville on Tuesday. Dylan Muller led them in scoring in both games with 23 and 21 points, respectively. Gabe Wlodarczyk added 17 against RUP and Tatum Kurpinsky chipped in 12 against Kelseyville.

Petaluma came up short in its VVAL battle with American Canyon on Tuesday, 67-58. Salim Arikat had a game-high 28 points and Ryan Giacomini added nine for the Trojans (14-7, 5-4), who will close out the regular season at Justin-Siena on Saturday.

Technology edged Calistoga 49-42 in the NCL II to improve to 9-7 overall and 6-2 in league play. Matt Henry and Andrew Khoury led the Titans in scoring with 10 points apiece. Cayden Thompson, Maxim Saschin and Kobe Brown each added eight.

Rancho Cotate picked up a 64-50 nonleague win over Novato on Tuesday to improve to 12-13 overall on the year. Andrew Pengel scored 23 points, Josh Hernandez added 15 points and Jaeden Gumanday chipped in nine. The Cougars will finish out the regular season hosting St. Vincent on Thursday.

Ukiah handed Piner its first loss of league play, knocking off the first-place Prospectors 48-47 on Monday. It snaps a seven-game winning streak for Piner (14-8, 6-1), which could clinch the Redwood division title with a win over St. Vincent on Wednesday.

Eian Macandog scored a game-high 20 points for the Wildcats (13-11, 5-5) and Marcus Fenk added 13 points. Kansh Singh had 16 points to pace Piner.

Rancho Cotate bounced back from its loss to Piner over the weekend with a 57-36 win over St. Vincent on Monday. Isaac Candelaria led the scoring effort with 24 points and Andrew Pengel added 21 points with a trio of three-pointers for the Cougars (11-13, 6-3 NBL-Redwood). Killian Collins led the Mustangs (12-8, 0-7) with 10 points and Hudson Stipp added eight.

Boys soccer

Montgomery moved one step closer to clinching the Oak division title with an 8-0 thrashing of Santa Rosa on Monday. The Vikings (10-2-5, 8-0-2) got goals from seven players, led by a two-goal effort from Christian Ramirez. Drayden Ponte, Bryan Munguia, Roberto Ramirez, Joel Randari, Kyson Boyd and Jerardo Herrera also scored. The Vikings can clinch the league title with a win over Elsie Allen on Wednesday.

In a battle of the top two teams in the Redwood, Cardinal Newman and Ukiah played to a 2-2 tie on Monday. Zaul Ruiz scored twice for the Wildcats (5-4-9, 4-1-1) while Sébastien Faivre and Jude Stone scored for the Cardinals (6-8-3, 4-2-1). Ukiah, currently one game ahead of Cardinal Newman, has two league games remaining. It also owns the tiebreaker between the two and would clinch the league title with a win over Roseland University Prep on Wednesday.

