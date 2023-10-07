Prep roundup: Windsor, Cardinal Newman roll to victories in league openers

Windsor raced out to an early lead and never slowed down as it notched a dominant 52-13 win over Santa Rosa in Friday’s league opener.

“I thought we really came out strong — it was probably our cleanest game of the year,” Windsor coach DJ Sexton said. “We didn’t turn the ball over for the first time all year. We were really efficient on offense, and then defensively, shut them down until we started subbing. It was a good way to open up league; it was our homecoming game and it was a really good crowd.”

The Jaguars (4-1-1) leaned on a stout rushing attack to take control of the game during the first half. Max McFerren ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, Dominic Morris had 55 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and Hayden Anderson also ran for a 20-yard touchdown.

Sexton highlighted the play of freshman backup quarterback Carter Vose, who went 9-for-9 passing for 121 yards and two touchdowns passes. One of those touchdown passes went to Joseph Smith, who made what Sexton described as “a really nice catch” while taking a big hit from a defender.

Matt Worlow led Windsor with three catches for 62 yards and a touchdown.

The Jaguars have now won four games in a row and will set their sights on next week’s showdown with Rancho Cotate.

“I think we’re in a really good position right now. We played a really tough nonleague schedule against Escalon and Campolindo. That’s really prepared us for where we’re at, going into our second game in league. … We’ve gotten better each week. We’ve seen improvement in all three phases of the game,” Sexton said.

“So, we’re feeling real confident but not overly confident. We know there’s some things we’ve gotta work on and get better at. But we’ve got a really good football team on both sides of the ball and special teams.”

For Santa Rosa, Nolan Bankston ran for a 1-yard touchdown and threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Rashai Thompson. Adan Lemus racked up 12 tackles and forced a fumble.

The Panthers have had plenty of success running the ball this season, but after falling behind early, weren’t able to lean into their offensive strengths.

“We gave them short field position early on; next thing you know we’re down 21-0 and the game plan is pretty much out the window,” Santa Rosa coach Roy Keegan said. “We wanted to go in there and move the ball and keep their offense off the field and we just couldn’t do it. … We didn't play our best football. But all credit to Windsor. They came out and did a great job.”

Cardinal Newman 54, Montgomery 7

Cardinal Newman overcame a slow start and scored 41 combined points in the second and third quarters to notch a 54-7 win over Montgomery in its league opener and improve to 6-0 on the season.

The Cardinals were coming off a bye week and played “rusty” in the first half, according to defensive line coach Daniel Benjamin. But they found their footing as the game went on and eventually pulled away from the Vikings (3-3).

“It just goes back to our guys kind of being veterans,” Benjamin said. “They’ve been in a lot of games, and that’s who you rely on. Our offensive line did a really job up front, and then Zach Homan had another incredible game. He’s a pretty special player, so giving him the ball kind of sets our offense straight.”

Stats for Cardinal Newman were not available at the time of publication, but Benjamin said Homan ran for five touchdowns on the night. Mahdi Camara ran for two touchdowns and Semere Berhe caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Jayson Colter.

“I think the effort that this team plays with is pretty special,” Benjamin said. “It’s fun. We always say, ‘You can’t teach effort.’ You really can’t teach it. So, when the kids have it, it makes coaching a lot easier. … We’re just trying to get better every week.”

Benjamin said finding a way to limit Montgomery wideout Izeyah Wright was a top priority for the Cardinals and praised the work of his defensive backs.

“It’s so hard to shut (Wright) down completely, because he’s just a special guy,” Benjamin said. “But, for the most part, they did a great job on him and made him work for everything that he got. That’s really what we were trying to do.”

Montgomery coach Vertis Patton spoke glowingly of Cardinal Newman’s play in the trenches.

“Nobody has an offensive and defensive line like theirs,” Patton said of the Cardinals. “Those guys look like a junior college offensive line and defensive line. They’re good athletes. They’re physical. … I haven’t seen anything like that — this year or last year — from a linemen standpoint.”

Despite the physical challenges that Cardinal Newman presented the Vikings, Patton praised his team’s effort and execution.

“I thought we fought. We fought the whole game,” Patton said. “We knew where the ball was going and we thought we could stop it; our guys kept fighting. … I said to them at the end of the day, ‘Yeah, look at those guys. They are bigger, they are faster, they are stronger. They have more players on their team — they have depth. You guys fought to the end, though.’ We played well at times. But when it really counted, we were in the red zone a few times and couldn’t get it in the end zone.”