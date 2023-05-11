Prep roundup: Windsor, Cardinal Newman to meet again in NBL-Oak baseball title game; Montgomery, Healdsburg in NBL-Redwood

Windsor-Cardinal Newman, round 3.

The North Bay League-Oak baseball title game Friday night will feature the top two teams in the area. The nationally ranked Cardinals advanced with a shutout over Maria Carrillo while the Jaguars, who have handed Newman its only loss this season, blew out Ukiah in their NBL-Oak Tournament openers Wednesday.

The NBL-Oak title game will follow the NBL-Redwood title game, between Montgomery and Healdsburg at Recreation Park in Healdsburg Friday night. The first game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.

The Vikings held off St. Vincent while the Greyhounds blanked Santa Rosa in their openers.

In softball, Petaluma dropped a heartbreaker to Vintage in the Vine Valley Athletic League tournament, setting up a Vintage-Casa Grande showdown for the crown Friday evening at Casa Grande.

Here’s more on how Wednesday shook out around the county.

Baseball

No. 1 Cardinal Newman 4, No. 5 Maria Carrillo 0

It was the Mason Lerma show again as Newman’s ace struck out eight and walked just one in six scoreless innings.

The top-seeded Cardinals (23-1) got offensive contributions from up and down their lineup. Jack Lazark went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs while Anane Wilson and Nate Niehaus each had two hits with an RBI and Justice Brinson drove in a run on a hit. Newman scored three runs in the fourth.

Maria Carrillo, the fourth seed, drops to 13-9 overall and will await its North Coast Section playoff seeding Saturday.

No. 2 Windsor 11, No. 4 Ukiah 1

The Jaguars erupted for their highest-scoring game in nearly a month and plated all 11 runs over the third and fourth innings.

Clayton DeMars doubled and drove in three runs, Noah Strozewski went 4-for-5 with two RBIs, Brayden Colletto doubled with two RBIs and TJ Karriker had two hits with an RBI to lead Windsor (18-6). Starting pitcher Carson Dillon went six strong innings, allowing five hits and one earned run with three strikeouts and three walks.

Trent Ford and Canyon Loflin each had two hits and Talen Maxwell had an RBI double for third-seeded Ukiah (15-6).

The NBL-Oak championship game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. first pitch.

Montgomery 3, St. Vincent 2

The top-seeded Vikings held off a late rally from the fourth-seeded Mustangs to punch their ticket to the NBL-Redwood championship.

Sterling Stoural, working out of the bullpen, got a game-ending double play to strand the tying run on third and the go-ahead run on second. Stoural allowed four hits and one run while striking out seven in his four innings of work in relief of starter Ben Carlile, who allowed three hits and four walks with a run in three innings.

Offensively, Asher Blain had two RBIs and Shane Lerdahl had two hits with an RBI to pace the Vikings (13-10).

Nico Antonini pitched five strong innings for St. Vincent (11-13) with three strikeouts, five hits and three unearned runs before Jack Montanos went the final inning with a strikeout and two hits.

Montanos also went 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI, Jack Davis added an RBI and Antonini had two hits.

Healdsburg 4, Santa Rosa 0

Gavin Valls turned in one of his best pitching performances of the year to send the third-seeded Greyhounds (15-10) to the NBL-Redwood title game.

The senior righty struck out 11, walked only one, and scattered four hits over a complete-game outing.

His offense gave him plenty of support as Nova Perrill went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Wyatt Dugan and Jeremiah Michener each recorded an RBI and Jack Domenichelli and Sam Vanden Heuvel each had two hits, including a double.

The Greyhounds were 1-2 against the Vikings in league play. They won 6-3 in their first meeting, then lost 10-1 and 17-2.

Second-seeded Santa Rosa falls to 11-14 overall and will wait to see if they made the cut for the NCS playoffs on Saturday.

Softball

Vintage 6, No. 2 Petaluma 5

The second-seeded Crushers scored five runs over the final three innings, capped by a walk-off single by Brianna Allen in the bottom of the seventh, to advance to the VVAL title game.

The third-seeded Trojans (16-7) led 5-2 going into the sixth before Vintage rallied to tie the game in the sixth.

Hollie Pardini had two hits with a double and two RBIs, Mya Gonzalez added a pair of hits with two RBIs, Payton Yeomans had an RBI and Lily Gemma had three hits with a double to pace the Trojans offensively.

Vintage will face top-seeded Casa Grande (21-3) in the VVAL title game at 4 p.m. at Casa Grande. The Gauchos are 2-0 against the Crushers this year with wins of 5-1 and 13-3.

Montgomery 6, Analy 1

The Vikings wrapped up their regular season by finishing off the season sweep of the Tigers in the NBL-Oak.

Jayden Cox had three hits with three RBIs, Elle Picard drove in a run, Kailee Diaz Randall doubled twice and Sydney Millea had two hits and an RBI.

Millea also fired a complete game with nine strikeouts, five walks and four hits allowed for Montgomery (9-11-2, 6-9).

For Analy (5-13, 2-12), Jordyn Schrag doubled with an RBI and Kaihla Jarvinen had two hits.

St. Vincent 18, Healdsburg 0 (5 innings)

The Mustangs ran up the score in a hurry en route to their third win in their last four games in the NBL-Redwood.

St. Vincent (7-12, 7-6) scored five in the first, eight in the second and five more in the third to trigger the mercy-rule.

Kat Cespedes hit a grand slam and doubled in a 3-for-3 day with five RBIs, Gracie Murphy had three hits with a double and four RBIs and Sofia Roman went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the offensive attack.

Makayla Bignardi pitched all five innings, striking out four while walking none and allowing just two hits.

NBL and VVAL Tournament Championships Baseball NBL-Redwood: Montgomery (13-10) vs. Healdsburg (15-10), Recreation Park, Healdsburg, 4 p.m. NBL-Oak: Cardinal Newman (23-1) vs, Windsor (18-6), Recreation Park, Healdsburg, 7 p.m. VVAL: Petaluma (14-10-1) vs. American Canyon (13-12), Arnold Field, Sonoma, 7 p.m. Softball VVAL: Casa Grande (21-3) vs. Vintage (16-9), Casa Grande, 4 p.m.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.