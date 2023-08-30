Prep roundup: Windsor, Cardinal Newman volleyball win weekend tournaments

The Windsor and Cardinal Newman volleyball teams are off to blazing hot starts.

The Jaguars went 4-0 over the weekend to claim the title at Marin Academy’s tournament, while the Cardinals won all five games at American Canyon’s Nor-Cal Invitational to claim the tournament crown and push their winning streak to seven games.

Windsor (5-0) and Cardinal Newman (8-1) are now among the top-ranked teams in the North Coast Section, along with Ukiah (7-1).

In other action from last weekend and the start of this week, the cross country season got underway with the running of the Rancho Cotate Invite on Friday. The event featured an all-local field with a number of strong performances in what should be an exciting fall season.

Tuesday also featured a full slate of volleyball action.

Here are the details on all that and more.

Volleyball

Windsor starts hot

The Jaguars dropped just one set in their 4-0 showing over the weekend that featured wins over host Marin Academy (25-18, 25-15), Terra Linda (25-19, 19-25, 15-13), Lincoln-San Francisco (25-1, 25-16) and Bishop O’Dowd (25-22, 25-12).

For the weekend, Taylor Boyce had 47 kills and 35 digs, Brielle Galli had 72 assists, Haven Trechter had 24 kills, Kendall Pell had 17 kills, Molly Ryan had 13 kills and Sydney Parlato had 26 digs.

Newman takes AmCan tournament

The Cardinals also had themselves a stellar weekend showing at American Canyon’s tournament, dropping just one set as they went 5-0 to win the crown.

They picked up wins over San Domenico (25-5, 25-11), Lick-Wilmerding (25-18, 25-15), Atwater (25-18, 25-17), Ukiah (22-25, 25-20, 15-12) and American Canyon (25-19, 27-25).

The three-set win over the Wildcats (7-1) was their first loss of the year.

Cardinal Newman 3, Terra Linda 2

After their successful weekend, the Cardinals came back Tuesday with a narrow five-set win over Terra Linda, 23-25, 25-15, 25-22, 22-25, 15-12.

Julia Waller led the way with 19 kills, five aces and 22 assists, while Kimmy Wilson added 17 kills, four aces and 21 assists. Marina Logan added 12 kills, Brie Marrato 10 kills, Caroline Dougherty 24 digs and Nora Gonzales 21 digs.

“Got lucky tonight,” Newman head coach Daryl Kapis said. “Didn’t play amazing but played good enough.”

The Cardinals (8-1) have now won eight matches in a row.

Santa Rosa 3, Healdsburg 0

The Panthers moved to 4-1 on the season by dispatching the Greyhounds in straight sets Tuesday night, 25-17, 25-14, 25-9.

Rylee Ponce had a triple double of 13 assists, 12 aces and 11 digs to lead the Panthers. Sidney Smelser added 18 digs, Ava Lohne 11 kills and Sari Kehr 10 digs.

The loss drops Healdsburg to 1-5 on the year.

Cross country

Season starts with Rancho Invite

The first race of the fall season featured a handful of familiar faces clocking quick times at Rancho Cotate’s three-mile track Friday.

Casa Grande and Maria Carrillo battled it out in the boys race as the two teams had the top six finishers.

Carrillo’s Jack Wilson pulled away from Casa Grande’s Dylan Mainaris for the win in the second half of the race. Wilson clocked a time of 15 minutes, 36 seconds and Mainaris followed in 15:50.

On the girls side, Maria Carrillo unsurprisingly had a strong day with four of its runners finishing in the top six.

Sonoma Academy’s Athena Ryan placed first, outkicking Maria Carrillo’s Gracie Trenam down the stretch. Ryan finished in 18:14 and Trenam in 18:20.

Here are the top 12 finishers for the boys and girls.

Boys

1. Jack Wilson, Jr., Maria Carrillo, 15:36

2. Dylan Mainaris, Jr., Casa Grande, 15:50

3. Trenton Dawson, So., Maria Carrillo, 16:01

4. Austin Petrik, So., Maria Carrillo, 16:02

5. Grant Sanderson, Sr., Maria Carrillo, 16:03

6. Kevin Hansan, So., Casa Grande, 16:06

7. Johnny Ando, Sr., Santa Rosa, 16:10

8. Adam Joseph, Sr., Santa Rosa, 16:14

9. Isaac Feleay, Sr., Santa Rosa, 16:22

10. Xavier Surgeon, So., Windsor, 16:25

11. Kapil Dave, Jr., Maria Carrillo, 16:28

12. Kaeden Anderson, Jr. Healdsburg, 16:33

Girls

1. Athena Ryan, Sr., Sonoma Academy, 18:14

2. Gracie Trenam, Sr., Maria Carrillo, 18:20

3. Kira Moe, Sr., Maria Carrillo, 19:06

4. Avery Codington, Jr., Casa Grande, 19:09

5. Brooke Szczekocki, Jr., Maria Carrillo, 19:26

6. Andi Fogg, So., Maria Carrillo, 19:30

7. Gwen Brockett, Jr., Cardinal Newman, 19:32

8. Isabella Boardman, Jr. Windsor, 19:56

9. Carley Schubert, Maria Carrillo, 20:12

10. Grace Gunderson, Jr., Maria Carrillo, 20:23

11. Allie Donohue, Maria Carrillo, 20:24

12. Keeley Graziani, Maria Carrillo, 20:25

Girls golf

Analy 268, Healdsburg forfeit

The Tigers picked up another early-season victory Tuesday at Northwood Golf Club thanks to two players shooting in the mid-40s.

Gemma Guerra took medalist honors with a score of nine-over par 45. Teammate Payton Bunch followed close behind with 46, tying her with Healdsburg’s Tehya Mitchell for second place.

Analy’s Simran Sahni carded the next best score of 50.

Girls tennis

Cardinal Newman 6, Windsor 1

The Cardinals kept up their hot start to the year with a solid victory over the visiting Jaguars last Thursday to open NBL play.

Newman swept singles thanks to wins from No. 1 Sophia Manville (6-4, 6-4), No. 2 Tatum Candelario (6-0, 6-3), No. 3 Suzanna Hextrum (6-0, 6-0) and No. 4 Liz Negri (6-0, 6-1).

It was more of the same in doubles as No. 1 Alena Bardashova and Isabella Finnerty won 6-0, 6-1 and No. 3 Gabby Macias and Christell McCormick won 4-6, 7-6, 10-6.

The Cardinals are now 3-0 on the year and 1-0 in league.

Don’t see your team’s score? Send results to sports@pressdemocrat.com. You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.