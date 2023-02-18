Prep roundup: Windsor, Casa, Carrillo, Newman girls all advance in soccer playoffs

Boy, what a difference halftime makes.

Windsor, the No. 2 seed in the North Coast Section girls soccer Division 2 championships, scored four goals in the second half Friday to beat No. 10 Ukiah 5-1 in the quarterfinals.

It was as action-packed as a game could get, as the score was tied 1-1 at the half. Windsor took the early lead off a corner kick in the 13th minute, when University of Washington commit Jadyn Holdenried rocketed it home off the volley.

HALFTIME | Windsor 1, Ukiah 1



Ukiah would tie it up in the 18th minute. The Wildcats earned a penalty, and Sinead Bermudez stepped up and buried the ball into the bottom left corner. The game was already miles different from the one just a week ago, which Windsor won 3-0.

“Just to believe that we were creating a lot of chances, and just hadn’t finished any of them,” Windsor head coach Ralph Montes said of his message to his players at the break. “The main thing to put the game away would be one or two of those. We said that if we scored the second goal, the third and fourth would come.”

In the second half Windsor — specifically Elsa Nolan — took over.

The senior forward scored a hat trick in the second half, with the first coming in the 47th minute. The second came via a penalty kick, which Nolan slotted into the bottom right corner. In the 78th minute out of 80, Nolan had a breakaway and got her third of the night.

“A lot, but mainly don’t miss,” Nolan said of what goes through her mind when closing in on the goal. “You have to make a really quick decision, and that can be hard, but it always feels good when you make that decision and see your team come running behind you and celebrating.”

In between Nolan’s trio of goals, Windsor got another in the 55th minute. Holdenried fired a shot from close range, but it was deflected by the keeper. Luckily for Windsor, Mandy Kaufman was right there to clean it up.

Windsor will now host No. 3 Maria Carrillo, which beat No. 6 Montgomery 5-3 in penalty kicks Friday after a 0-0 draw. All five of the Pumas’ shot takers converted: Maddie Graham, Sydney Ngo, Emma Popoff, Eilidh Takekawa and Brynn Korpela.

That semifinal game will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Windsor.

Also in Division 2, No. 4 Casa Grande beat fifth-seeded Redwood to advance to the semifinals. The Gauchos will take on No. 9 Las Lomas, which upset top-seeded Acalanes. That semifinal will be at Casa Grande at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

In Division 4, top-seeded Cardinal Newman beat Petaluma 4-1. The Cardinals scored three goals in the first half and never looked back. Sofia Lightner, Bella D'Amico, Nathali Mendoza and Abella Hunter all found the back of the net, while both Hunter and Lightner also earned assists. Emma Walker scored for Petaluma.

The Cardinals will play host to No. 4 Marin Academy in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Boys basketball

Piner, the No. 3 seed in the NCS boys basketball Division 3 tournament, fell to No. 6 St. Patrick-St. Vincent 59-55. It was the second and third quarters that hurt the Prospectors, as they scored a combined 14 points in those frames while allowing 30 to the visitors.

Kansh Singh scored 13 points to lead Piner and Dave Barak added 12.

Also in Division 3, No. 5 Analy lost to No. 4 Piedmont 59-38.

In Division 5, No. 4 Cloverdale got hot in the second half and beat Athenian 71-50. It was the third quarter, fueled by Tatum Kurpinsky, that put the Eagles over the top. They went on a 23-11 run in the third quarter, and Kurpinsky had 22 of his season-high 37 points in the second half.

One factor that shouldn’t go unnoticed was Cloverdale’s ability to breakdown the Athenian press.

Cloverdale will now play top-seeded Urban in a rematch of last year’s NCS semifinals. That will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Urban of San Francisco.

Girls basketball

No. 7 Maria Carrillo couldn’t overcome low point totals in the second and third quarters as the Pumas lost their Division 3 quarterfinal to No. 2 Pinole Valley 39-19. The Pumas scored two points in the second and zero in the third.

Keira Cangson led all Pumas scorers with five points, while Leyna Gorauskas and Jillian Ebner grabbed 12 and 11 rebounds, respectively.

Also in Division 3, No. 6 Sonoma Valley couldn’t overcome a slow start as the Dragons lost to No. 3 San Marin 54-35. The Dragons started the game on the wrong end of a 15-1 run and couldn’t bounce back.

In Division 5, No. 6 Sonoma Academy lost to No. 3 San Domenico 51-8.

Boys soccer

Maria Carrillo, the No. 8 seed in Division 2, gave top-seeded Las Lomas all it could handle before ultimately falling 2-1. It was Maica Rivas who scored the Pumas’ goal in the second half.

An action-packed day in Division 3 saw No. 4 Ukiah advance after beating No. 5 Acalanes 3-2. The Wildcats will next head to top seed Marin Academy, which beat No. 9 Analy 4-0. That semifinal matchup is at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Also in Division 3, No. 11 Sonoma Valley lost to No. 3 Benicia 1-0 in a hard-fought game.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.