Prep roundup: Windsor girls soccer stays undefeated

The Windsor girls soccer team improved to 5-0 with a 1-0 win over Del Oro in a nonleague match on Saturday night.

Mandie Kaufman scored the lone goal in the first half on an assist from Jadyn Holdenried.

Maria Carrillo also played Del Oro on Saturday in the first of a two-game day. The Pumas were blanked 2-0 by the Eagles but rallied in the nightcap for a 1-0 win over Bishop O’Dowd. Kalli Cho had the goal for the Pumas (4-1-3), assisted by Eilidh Takegawa.

Girls basketball

San Marin won the Lady Pumas Invitational at Maria Carrillo on Saturday, beating Sonoma Valley 44-25. The Dragons drop to 7-2 on the year.

Maria Carrillo played twice Saturday to close out the tournament due to an odd number of teams in the field. The Pumas beat Pittsburg 69-38 in the first game but lost to Eureka 67-37 in the second.

Against Pittsburg, Cele Urzua led the way with nine points, Chloe Cunningham added 8 points while Ivy Dutcher, Ally Strunk, Caitlin Baldwin and Abbi Hart had seven points each.

Over in Elsie Allen’s 2nd annual Swiss Classic, St. Vincent took down Piner 37-35 on a huge fourth-quarter effort from Nedine Ghettas.

The junior scored 14 of her 17 points in the final frame, including a go-ahead layup with 28 seconds left in the game. Haley Sarlatte chipped in seven points with six steals and Maddy Rynning scored six points for the Mustangs, who improve to 4-2 on the season.

Windsor’s Rumble in the Jungle was won by Branson as the Bulls beat Miramonte 53-45 in the championship on Saturday.

Windsor fell to San Leandro 39-22 in the third-place game, Amador Valley beat Petaluma 38-34 in the consolation game and Montgomery beat Capuchino 65-26 in the seventh-place game.

The Vikings (2-4) were led by Sadie Sanders and Kaia Eubanks with 14 points each while Emily Mathis added 11 points and Hayley Lewis 10.

