Prep roundup: Windsor, Maria Carrillo and Roseland schools advance in volleyball playoffs

The field for the second round of the North Coast Section volleyball playoffs will feature six teams from Sonoma County as four more punched their tickets with first-round wins on Wednesday.

Advancing in Division 2 were five seed Windsor and six seed Maria Carrillo, while eight seed Roseland University Prep advanced in Division 4 and Roseland Collegiate Prep advanced in Division 6.

The North Bay League-Oak champion Jaguars rallied back from a first-set loss to beat 12 seed College Park in four, 18-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-21.

Windsor (22-11) was led by Taylor Boyce (17 kills and 11 digs), Rylee Omiotek (12 kills) and Emma Smith (26 assists and 15 digs). The Jaguars will play at four seed Carondelet (21-10) in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Carondelet advanced to the quarterfinals with a three-set victory over 13 seed Ukiah on Wednesday, 25-6, 25-21, 25-19, ending the Wildcats’ season at 21-13 overall.

The sixth-seeded Pumas got past 11 seed Las Lomas in four sets, 25-20, 25-19, 17-25, 25-23.

Maria Carrillo (23-7) will play at three seed Marin Catholic (20-10) in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Roseland University Prep, the two-time reigning champion of the North Central League I, also scored a four-set win Wednesday, beating visiting nine seed St. Joseph Notre Dame, 25-15, 25-16, 23-25, 25-20.

The Knights (17-6), who have now won 11 matches in a row, will look to upset top seed Marin Academy (22-12) in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Wednesday was the end of the road for 11 seed Healdsburg, which fell at six seed Del Norte 25-14, 23-25, 25-8, 25-21.

The Greyhounds close the season out at 15-11 overall after a third-place finish in the North Bay League-Redwood.

And finally, Roseland Collegiate Prep continued its stellar season with its first postseason victory in program history, beating 12 seed Pleasant Hill Adventist in three, 25-12, 25-3, 25-9.

The win moves the Grizzles to 13-2 overall, their best season ever in school history. They’ll look to keep the magic alive at four seed North Hills Christian (22-2) in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Here’s the full second-round slate for local teams.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Div. 2

No. 5 Windsor at No. 4 Carondelet, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Maria Carrillo at No. 3 Marin Catholic, 7 p.m.

Div. 3

No. 9 Sonoma Valley at No. 1 Branson, 7 p.m.

Div. 4

No. 8 Roseland University Prep at No. 1 Marin Academy, 7 p.m.

Div. 5

No. 5 Sonoma Academy at No. 4 Berean Christian, 7 p.m.

Div. 6

No. 5 Roseland Collegiate Prep at North Hills Christian, 7 p.m.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.