Prep roundup: Windsor, Maria Carrillo volleyball win to set up battle of NBL-Oak unbeaten teams

Windsor and Maria Carrillo both moved to 3-0 in North Bay League-Oak volleyball play on Tuesday to set the stage for their highly anticipated first meeting of the league slate at Maria Carrillo on Thursday.

The Jaguars (14-7, 3-0) snapped a two-game skid on Tuesday with a three-set win over Montgomery, 25-17, 25-21, 25-11. They got strong outings from Taylor Boyce (seven kills, seven digs, three aces), Rylee Omiotek (seven kills), Madison Shaw (five kills), Gracie Shaw (four kills) and Ava Rush (11 digs).

The loss drops Montgomery to 2-8 overall and 1-2 in the NBL-Oak.

The Pumas (19-4, 3-0) meanwhile picked up their fourth straight victory with a three-set win over Analy on Tuesday, 25-18, 25-23, 25-19. Maria Carrillo went 4-2 over the weekend at a tournament at Sonoma Valley.

The Pumas and Jaguars are considered the top teams in the NBL-Oak and are the only two teams still unbeaten in league. The winner of Thursday’s matchup will take a one-game lead atop the league standings. Their second and final league meeting will be Oct. 18.

In the NBL-Redwood, Ukiah won its fifth straight match to maintain a half-game lead over second place Rancho Cotate, which also won on Tuesday night.

The Wildcats (18-9, 4-0) swept Piner 25-11, 25-13, 25-10, while the Cougars (11-9, 3-0) swept Elsie Allen 25-10, 25-12, 25-15.

The two league leaders will meet for the first time in Redwood play next Tuesday at Rancho Cotate.

In the North Central League I, reigning champion Roseland University Prep is well on its way to repeating. With their 3-0 win over Lower Lake on Monday, the Knights are 9-0 in NCL I play and 10-6 overall. In their nine matches in league play, they’ve outscored teams 27-1 in sets.

Girls golf

Cardinal Newman got some stellar individual performance on Tuesday in a commanding 206-314 win over Santa Rosa at Valley of the Moon.

The Cardinals had three players shoot under 40 on the par-36 course. Gabby Sinatra fired an even-par 36, while Ella Foley carded a 38 and Lillie Dayton a 39. Keely Collins added a solid 42 and Lauren McKeown shot 51 to round out Newman’s team scoring.

For Santa Rosa, Gracie Pappas led the way with a 56, followed by Sydney Duncan (61), Cassidy Covington (63) Annie Malaspina (65) and Eve Larson (69).

Over at Windsor, McKenna Murphy had a career day for the Jaguars in their match against Rancho Cotate, shooting a low score of 45 to set a new personal best in NBL play. Jojo Robertson (53) and Alex Martin (55) rounded out the Jaguars’ scoring.

The Cougars were led by Kaitlyn Antonetti, who shot a 51, and Carlie Higgings, who carded a 54. Aileigh Armour (62) and Marissa Adams (65) rounded out their scores.

Girls tennis

Ukiah emerged as 5-2 victors over Analy in a home match on Tuesday.

Maritza Jacobs and Grace Huff picked up big wins at No. 1 and No. 4 singles, respectively, and the Wildcats went on to take all three doubles matches to seal the win.

Madeline Armstrong and Nicole Muniz won No. 1 doubles, 6-3, 6-3, Charlotte O'Connor and Sydney Steinbuck took No. 2, 7-5, 6-0, and Emily Silva and Sitlaly Morales claimed No. 3, 6-2, 6-2.

Analy got its wins from Krystal Zevabekis at No. 2 singles, 6-2, 6-1, and Aziza Greev at No. 3 singles, 6-4, 6-3.

