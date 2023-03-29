Prep roundup: Windsor, Montgomery earn softball victories

The Windsor and Montgomery softball teams picked up some big wins Monday as local teams scrambled to get in games during the short break between storms.

The Jaguars rallied past Cardinal Newman in extra innings for a 10-5 win in their first game of North Bay League-Oak play, while Montgomery pitcher Sydney Millea fired a five-inning no-hitter in a 13-0 nonleague win over St. Vincent.

Windsor (2-2, 1-0) led 5-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth before the Cardinals (6-2, 0-1) rallied with three runs over the next two innings to send the game to extras. But in the eighth, it was all Windsor, as the visitors scored five runs in the top of the frame to win going away.

Demi Lagourgue and Lily Caughie each drove in two runs and Maddie Senkowski went 2-for-3 with an RBI and scored three times, while Haley Homan recorded three hits to lead Windsor offensively. Mia Avila pitched all eight innings to earn the win, striking out six with 10 hits, four earned runs and three walks allowed.

Callie Howard led the Cardinals in a 2-for-4 day with three RBIs and a double while Sarah Khoury added three hits, including a double, with an RBI.

Across town, Millea delivered her best two-way performance of the year against the Mustangs, striking out 10 with three walks and no hits allowed over five innings of work and going 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs to lead the Vikings (2-1-1) to their second win of the season. Kailee Diaz Randall added a pair of RBIs, Bella Pena had two hits with an RBI and Jayden Cox doubled with an RBI.

Over in the Vine Valley Athletic League, Petaluma scored a huge win over American Canyon 11-4 to snap the Wolves’ six-game winning streak.

Jessica Hamilton led the way offensively, going 3-for-5 with five RBIs. Katrina Johnson added two RBIs with a double and Hollie Pardini drove in two runs. Lily Pardini did her job in the circle, going the distance with seven hits, four earned runs and four walks allowed with six strikeouts. The Trojans are now 3-2 overall and 2-1 in league.

Sonoma Valley snapped a three-game skid Monday with a 12-0 win over Justin-Siena in five innings.

The Dragons (4-4, 1-2 VVAL) wrapped things up early with a seven-run fifth inning, highlighted by a grand slam from Kassedy Midgely. It was Midgely’s only hit of the day, but she finished with five RBIs.

Lexi Evoy also doubled and drove in a pair, Kayla Amormino went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI and Katherine Kiser had three hits to help her own cause in the circle. Kiser went all five innings with five strikeouts, three walks and two hits.

Baseball

Casa Grande won its third in a row Monday, beating Justin-Siena 4-1 in VVAL action.

Elijah Sullivan drove in two runs, JT Summers doubled with an RBI and Jesse Calkin had two hits with an RBI to lead the Gauchos (6-2, 3-0) offensively, while Jeffrey Rice earned the win with four quality innings. He struck out four and allowed two hits and two walks with an unearned run. Austin Steeves then slammed the door out of the bullpen with six strikeouts over a final two perfect innings.

Petaluma won for the fifth time in its last six games, beating American Canyon 5-0 on Monday behind a huge two-way game from Zach Fiene.

Fiene went 2-for-3 with a home run at the plate and pitched five shutout innings with three hits, five walks and seven strikeouts to earn the win. Raime Dayton and Dante Vachini each added a double and Leo Salvato got a pinch-hit RBI.

The Trojans are now 7-5-1 overall and 2-1 in league.

Healdsburg hung on down the stretch to secure a 9-8 win over Santa Rosa in NBL-Redwood play Monday. The Greyhounds (6-2, 2-0) scored all nine runs over the first three innings and then weathered a late rally from the Panthers (3-7, 2-2).

Hayden Mariani went 3-for-4 with a double and five RBIs for Healdsburg, while Wyatt Dugan added a double with two RBIs and Sam Vanden Heuvel had two hits, including a double. Alex Mauro-Manos got the win with a scoreless inning of relief and Vanden Heuvel earned the save.

Kelsey Jennings led the Panthers with two hits and two RBIs.

Sonoma Valley’s skid continued Monday as the Dragons lost 8-3 to Bishop O’Dowd.

The Dragons (6-5), who have now lost four in a row, were led by Andrew Bonfigli, who had two hits, both doubles, with an RBI.

Also in baseball, the all-tournament team from the A.L. Rabinovitz Memorial was announced Sunday.

Maria Carrillo’s Josh Volmerding was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Pitcher, while Ukiah’s Trenton Ford was named Outstanding Hitter.

The full all-tournament team is below.

Nate O'Leal, Rancho Cotate

Cannon Johnson, Ukiah

Lars Kristensen, Analy

Caze Derammelaere, Rancho Cotate

Hunter Schnitzius, Ukiah

Lucas Hermes, Rancho Cotate

Hideki Prather, Campolindo

Devon Laguinto, Rancho Cotate

Brayden Colletto, Windsor

Trevor Schlafer, Ukiah

Jon Bettiga, Windsor

Nathan Sanders, Maria Carrillo

Carson Dillon, Windsor

Boys golf

After weather delays, NBL-Oak play finally got underway on Monday at the par-63 Sugarloaf Golf Club course at Oakmont.

Windsor came out as the winner in the six-team field, shooting a 329 as a team. The Jaguars’ Will Hoff and Nick Savano each shot three-under par 60s to share medalist honors with Alex LemMon of Maria Carrillo, which finished second with a team score of 339.

Cambron Nevil of Analy shot a 62 and Dean LemMon of Maria Carrillo shot a 65 to round out the top five individuals.

In the team competition, Cardinal Newman took third with a score of 346, Montgomery was fourth with a 415, Analy fifth with a 469 and Santa Rosa finish sixth with a score of 512.

Girls lacrosse

Cardinal Newman scored its first win of the season Monday with a 10-8 win over Vintage.

Taiten Koplin had four goals and one assists, while Ella Holland had three goals and three assists to lead the Cardinals (1-4, 1-1) on offense. Sophia Passalaqua added two goals and Sidney Holland one.

In goal, Tessa Taylor had 10 saves and Ryleigh Barbour added five.

Tennis

Maria Carrillo won its season opener 7-0 over Montgomery on Monday.

The Pumas scored wins at both Nos. 1 and 2 singles behind Joey Manfredi (6-2, 6-0) at No. 1 and Matthew Lee (6-0, 6-2) at No. 2. The Vikings defaulted the rest of the matches.

