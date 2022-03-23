Prep roundup: Windsor, Montgomery to play for Rabinovitz tournament title

Windsor and host Montgomery will be playing for the championship in the A.L. Rabinovitz memorial baseball tournament on Wednesday after victories in Tuesday’s games.

Windsor advanced with two convincing wins in the first two rounds, 16-2 over Piner and 10-0 over Rancho Cotate, both in five innings. Montgomery defeated St. Vincent 11-1 in five innings before picking up a 10-2 win over Maria Carrillo.

For Windsor (8-1), Antonio Rivera had a day at the plate, going 5 for 9 with three doubles, a triple and seven RBIs over the two games. Brayden Colletto also doubled and drove in three runs against Piner, Tyler Nordyke doubled and drove in three against Rancho Cotate and Brett Neidlinger added four RBIs total.

For Montgomery (6-5), Ben Carlile struck out five and allowed two hits in three innings against St. Vincent and drove in three runs on the day. Owen Nelson had a pair of RBIs against St. Vincent and tripled later against Maria Carrillo. Adrian Morales also drove in three runs and pitched a complete game against Maria Carrillo with 10 hits, two earned runs, no walks and six strikeouts.

The North Bay League Oak division foes will play for the championship at 4 p.m. at Montgomery.

Squaring off for third place will be Maria Carrillo (2-7-1) and Rancho Cotate (6-4).

The Pumas edged Ukiah 6-4 in their opener behind a complete game from Wesley Allen, who allowed seven hits and three earned runs with four strikeouts.

The Cougars also got into the winner’s bracket with a strong pitching performance in a 4-0 opening win over West County. Sophomore Devon Laguinto allowed six hits and struck out three in a complete-game outing, aided by a pair of RBIs from Nate O’Leal.

The Pumas and Cougars will face off at 10 a.m. at Montgomery.

Ukiah and West County will be playing at 1 p.m. at Montgomery for the consolation championship.

The Wildcats (7-3) rebounded from their early loss with a 9-2 win over St. Vincent in the loser’s bracket.

Ethan Rinehart struck out eight with just three hits, a walk and no earned runs in a complete-game outing. He also doubled twice and drove in two. Also notable was Hunter Schnitzius, who went 3 for 3 with two triples and two RBIs, and Austin Ford, who went 2 for 2 with a double and a home run.

West County (7-4) rebounded from their shutout loss to Rancho Cotate with a 10-9 walk-off win over Piner. Stats were not available by press time but West County won with a walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh.

Piner (1-9) and St. Vincent (5-3) will be playing in the seventh-place game at Piner at 10 a.m.

Softball

Behind a huge game from Jamie McGaughey, Casa Grande defeated Cardinal Newman 9-6 in a nonleague game on Tuesday.

The junior went 3 for 4 in the game with a double, triple and four RBIs to help the Gauchos improve to 4-2 on the season. Maddie Fannin also had two RBIs, Marissa Brody went 2 for 4 with an RBI, Macey Shern doubled in a three-hit day and Lauren Ketchu scored twice with three hits.

Jordan Baughn went four innings with five hits, three strikeouts, one walk and an earned run allowed to pick up the win in the circle.

For the Cardinals (5-4), Paytin Salfi went 2 for 4 with a triple, home run and two RBIs, while Mackenzie Dennis had two hits and drove in two runs.

Girls lacrosse

Cardinal Newman split two Vine Valley Athletic League games this week, beating Petaluma 8-7 on Tuesday to rebound from a 17-4 loss to Casa Grande on Monday.

Against the Trojans (2-3, 2-3), Ella Holland had five goals and an assist while Lily Zichichi added two goals with an assist. Katie Zeleny had the other score for the Cardinals (4-3, 2-1) and Tessa Taylor had six saves in goal.

On Monday, Casa Grande (6-2, 3-0) got six goals and an assist from both Natalie Labanowski and Taylor Pieri. Sierra Schmidt added four goals and three assists, while Megan Marston chipped in a goal and goalie Trinity Salus recorded nine saves.

Zichichi scored twice for the Cardinals, with Holland and Talia Woods also finding the back of the net once each.

Boys lacrosse

Anthony Velladao scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead Cardinal Newman to a 10-9 win over St. Vincent in nonleague play on Monday.

Velladao scored twice on the day for the Cardinals (1-3) and recorded an assist. Roger Muckenfuss and Presley Lashinski led the way with three goals apiece.

The Mustangs (1-3) had led early in the fourth but found themselves down 9-6 in the final minute of play before rallying with three goals in 53 seconds to force overtime.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.