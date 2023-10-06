Prep roundup: Windsor, Newman volleyball roll; Newman boys water polo scores big win

Windsor volleyball kept up its hot streak and Cardinal Newman returned to the win column following their exciting duel in North Bay League-Oak play earlier this week.

The Jaguars remain unbeaten in league play and as the No. 12 team in the CIF Northern Region ranking. The Cardinals sit in second place in league for now, a game behind the Jaguars and a game ahead of Maria Carrillo heading into the home stretch of league play.

Over in the NBL-Redwood, league-leading Ukiah pushed its winning streak to four games with its fourth sweep in a row and 11th win in its last 12 matches. The Wildcats sit a game ahead of Rancho Cotate, which it defeated in straight sets earlier this week.

Four games remain in both leagues.

Here’s more on how Thursday’s action went down around the county.

Volleyball

Windsor 3, Santa Rosa 0

The Jaguars won their fourth match in a row Thursday in straight sets over the Panthers, 25-8, 25-15, 25-17.

Stats for Windsor (21-6, 6-0) were unavailable.

For Santa Rosa (8-7, 1-5) Rylee Ponce had 10 assists and Sidney Smelser added 17 digs to lead the way.

Cardinal Newman 3, Analy 0

The Cardinals got back to their winning ways with a straight-sets road victory over the Tigers, 25-17, 25-9, 25-20.

Leading the way for the Cardinals (23-5, 5-1) were Tessa Taylor (16 kills, eight digs, three aces), Julia Waller (nine kills, 27 assists, three aces), Summer Binder (eight kills, three blocks) and Marina Logan (six kills).

"It was nice to have a good bounce-back win on the road again Analy tonight,” reported Cardinal Newman head coach Daryl Kapis. “We had an opportunity to work on things tonight they we believe will help us get better in the long run as we continue through league play."

For Analy (12-11, 2-4) Nevaeh Villagomez had 16 digs, Lily Seidler 12 digs and Savannah Donnell added 11.

Maria Carrillo 3, Montgomery 0

The Pumas stayed within striking distance of the Cardinals and Jaguars with a three-set win over the Vikings on Thursday, 26-24, 25-23, 25-15.

Sophia Heller led the Pumas (12-8, 4-2) with 13 kills, Katie Davis added seven kills and Savannah Houts six, while Audrey Marentes dished out 16 assists.

Ukiah 3, Elsie Allen 0

The Wildcats, who upset Windsor in a tournament a few weeks ago, stayed red hot in league play Thursday, picking up their fourth consecutive victory in straight sets over the Lobos, 25-3, 25-6, 25-3.

Individual stats were not available for either team.

Ukiah moves to 19-4 overall and 6-0 in the NBL-Redwood.

Rancho Cotate 3, St. Vincent 2

The Cougars bounced back from their loss to Ukiah earlier in the week with a hard-fought five-set road victory over the Mustangs, 25-11, 25-20, 26-24, 25-21, 15-12.

The win keeps Rancho Cotate (7-11, 5-1) one game back of the Wildcats with one final meeting set for Oct. 19, the final game of the regular season.

Boys water polo

Cardinal Newman 7, Ukiah 5

The Cardinals took over sole control of first place in the Vine Valley Athletic League on Thursday with a monumental win over the league-leading Wildcats.

The Cardinals (15-3, 9-1) led after each quarter and kept the Wildcats (11-4, 8-1) at bay down the stretch. The Wildcats won the first meeting in convincing fashion, 14-6 at the beginning of the season.

Junior Matthias McCarthy was impressive on the defensive end as he held Ukiah’s center in check all game and freshman goalkeeper Mason Ballard was huge in front of the net with eight stops. Kai Slater also added five steals and two assists while Brody Hansel led the way offensively with six goals, four steals and five penalties earned.

Tomas McCarthy also had a goal and penalty earned for the Cardinals.

Newman holds a half-game lead over Ukiah and a one-game lead over Napa heading into the final weeks of the regular season.

Girls water polo

Cardinal Newman 11, Ukiah 6

The Cardinals’ seniors put on a show on Senior Night as all who played found the back of the net Thursday in a dominant victory.

In total, the seniors who scored were Riina Palmgren (two goals), Abby Smits (two goals), Katie Grant (two goals), Lydia Cunningham (two goals, five assists), Hannah Bickel (one goal) and Shaweet Shibeshi (one goal).

Grace Thumbhart rounded out Newman’s scorers.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.