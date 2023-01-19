Windsor boys wrestling is now in the driver’s seat for the North Bay League Oak division title after beating Ukiah 50-31 in a dual meet Wednesday night that featured upsets, dogfights and plenty of pins.

The first 10 matches were decided via pin and allowed the Jaguars a fast start. Windsor’s Antonio Garaventa (106 pounds) and Caleb Koch (115 pounds), who won the first two matches, got the crowd into it early, and gave the hosts momentum.

“Our little guys stepped up,” Windsor head coach Kevin Guinn said. “A freshman and a sophomore right off the bat, they did what they were supposed to do and what they came here to do.”

The first four pins went to Windsor as the Jaguars established an early 24-0 lead. Ukiah’s Kymani Capri (132 pounds) stopped that streak with a fall victory of his own and got the Wildcats on the board.

Windsor kept its foot on the gas, however, and won five out of the remaining nine matches to break the score open. The Windsor girls also beat Ukiah 42-30 for their third win in a row.

While Wednesday’s victory certainly gives 2-0 Windsor an inside track to the title, the Jaguars still have work to do. A date with Maria Carrillo is still to be wrestled.

Elsewhere Wednesday, Piner notched four straight victories in the 147-172-pound weight classes en route to a 51-27 win over Montgomery. Johnathan Chavez, Martin Mendoza, Connor Swank and Jesse Padilla paced the Prospectors. The Vikings were led by Ryder Brusco, who won via decision at 140 pounds.

Maria Carrillo beat Cardinal Newman 43-24 thanks to wins by Bradley Harbaugh (120 pounds), Emmanuel Gaspar (126) and Adam Harbaugh (132). The Cardinals did most of their damage at the heavier weights, but Carrillo had already broke the score open.

Elsie Allen beat Healdsburg 30-18 in a crucial NBL-Redwood dual. The Lobos were led by Jose Rosales, who won by pin victory at 120 pounds.

Rancho Cotate beat St. Vincent 51-3, getting pins from Sean Meyer (195 pounds) and Jonathan Lopez (220 pounds).

Boys basketball

A layup by Drew Krilich with 50 seconds left gave No. 1 Cardinal Newman a 51-49 lead at No. 4 Montgomery, and a last look by the Vikings wasn’t good as the Cardinals survived a close one yet again.

Krilich ended up leading all scorers with 20 points and Sam Cline added 12 points on four three pointers.

For the Vikings, Donnie Hawkins led with 18 points, and was followed by Will Grafe with 10 points.

No. 5 Ukiah edged past Healdsburg 51-48 in a huge game for the NBL-Redwood standings. Two Greyhounds led the scoring, as Sam Vanden Heuvel scored 20 points and Max Hubbell added 18.

For the Wildcats, Tony Zacarias led with 14 points, followed by Johnny Silveira (12 points) and Marcus Fenk (10). Ukiah is now 4-0 in league, while Healdsburg is 2-2.

No. 2 Windsor beat No. 3 Piner 61-50, using a 20-point fourth quarter to pull away late. Jayden Russotti led all scorers with 20 points, while Joseph Campbell (17 points) and Finn Grace (10) rounded out the leaders for Windsor. The Prospectors were led by Kansh Singh, who scored 17 points.

St. Vincent picked up its first NBL-Redwood win this season with a 56-38 victory over Elsie Allen. The Mustangs were aided by a 30-point game from Sebastian Andrade. Brett Ghisletta scored 17 points to round out the top scorers.

Girls soccer

Brisa Navarrette led Analy to a 4-0 win over Montgomery on Wednesday. Navarrette scored twice and assisted once. Yicin Chiu and Isabella Yob also scored, and Charlee Turner assisted on a goal as well.

Also Wednesday, Natalia Belmonte’s goal in the second half proved to be the difference in Cardinal Newman’s 1-0 win over Maria Carrillo in a tight game throughout.

