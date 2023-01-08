Prep roundup: Windsor rolls Piner in ranked matchup, climbs to top of NBL-Oak standings

It might still be too early in the league season for statement wins, but what the Windsor boys basketball team did on Saturday should put the North Bay League-Oak on alert.

The Jaguars rolled Piner 63-44 on Saturday night in a highly anticipated game between two of the top-five teams in the county.

It was the 10th straight win for the No. 4-ranked Jaguars (14-4, 4-0), who will definitely see a bump in next week’s rankings. It also puts them atop the Oak standings a half-game ahead of No. 1 Cardinal Newman (17-0, 4-0). The two will meet for the first time this season at Newman on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. after Windsor hosts No. 2 Montgomery on Thursday.

“I think they understand, there’s no way we’re going to be looking past Montgomery at all because they’re good, perfectly capable of winning league still,” said Windsor head coach Steve Kramer. “The league is tough, there’s a lot of good teams. I think we’ll be ready for the Vikings and I know they’ll be ready for us, too.”

After a tight first quarter against the No. 3 Prospectors (13-3, 2-1), Windsor used a 13-0 run to push its lead to 35-20 at the half then to 41-21 on a fast break dunk from Jayden Russotti two minutes into the third quarter. The lead ballooned to as much as 27 in the second half before Piner brought it back within 20 in closing minutes of the fourth.

Russotti led all scorers with 20 points, including two dunks and three three-pointers, while Finn Grace added 17 points with a trio of makes from deep. Joseph Campbell added 10 in support and Hayden Anderson 9.

Dave Baraka led Piner with 13 points, seven of which came in the fourth quarter.

“We’re defending a lot better overall,” said Windsor head coach Steve Kramer. “I think we’re pretty locked in on the defensive end. We’re making shots, being hard to guard, but yeah, we’re getting better, individually and as a team. We’re in a good spot but we have a tough week next week.”

The top-ranked Cardinals had a tough time shaking free from No. 5 Ukiah in a nonleague battle on Saturday but pulled away late and hit their free throws for a 49-38 road victory.

Newman led by 10 at the half but saw its lead cut to three with five minutes left in the fourth until a late flurry from the Cardinals (17-0) put the game away. Drew Krilich scored 19 points and Sam Cline added 14 but played sparingly with a minor injury. The Cardinals were also 16-of-17 from the free throw line on the night.

Tony Zacarias led Ukiah (15-4) with 14 points.

In other non-league action on Saturday, Healdsburg clutched out a 49-48 win at Maria Carrillo in a whistle-heavy affair that saw 50 fouls called.

The Greyhounds (11-6) were the beneficiaries of the final one as Max Hubbell drilled a pair with 0.2 seconds on the clock to clinch the victory. Hubbell finished with seven points while Sam Vanden Vanden Heuvel led the way with 27.

Cooper Wood and Spencer Hubenette each scored 13 for the Pumas (3-11).

St. Vincent gave Cloverdale a run for its money in a rematch of last year’s North Coast Section Division 5 quarterfinal playoff game on Saturday but the Eagles held on for a 52-47 win in Petaluma.

Tatum Kurpinsky scored 27 for the Eagles (11-2) while Caden Axell added 10.

Wrestling

The 23rd annual Napa Valley Girls Classic, the largest and oldest girls wrestling tournament in the state, saw six local competitors finish as medalists in the last day of the showcase on Saturday.

Windsor’s Jolette Torres headlined the local contingent with a second-place finish in 172. Santa Rosa’s Camila Granado took fifth in the same weight class.

Jasmine Vo of Santa Rosa took fourth in 139, Windsor’s Rawni Self 5th in 191 while Rancho Cotate’s Bianca Nelson and Casa Grande’s Kayla Zeidler each finished 6th in 108 and 139, respectively.

Girls soccer

Montgomery scored a huge divisional win on Saturday, beating Tamalpais 3-1 with three goals in the second half.

Janae Schwan led the Vikings (4-3-2), who trailed 1-0 at the half, with a goal and an assist. Natalie Ortiz and Natalia Jimenez each also scored and Kalani Gonzales added an assist.

The Red-Tailed Hawks entered the game as the No. 2 team in the NCS Division 2. The win will be a massive resume booster for Montgomery come playoff time.

Girls basketball

Montgomery defeated Windsor 51-39 in nonleague play on Saturday, overcoming a monster game from the Jaguars’ Bella Tavolacci.

Tavolacci hit four three-pointers en route to 29 points but it wasn’t enough for the Jaguars (7-10) as Emily Mathis also drained four long balls for 18 points to lead the Vikings (8-7).

Both teams return to NBL play next week.

Don’t see your team’s score? Send results to sports@pressdemocrat.com.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.