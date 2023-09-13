Prep roundup: Windsor, Santa Rosa, Analy volleyball notch nonleague wins

North Bay League volleyball teams are starting to near the end of their nonleague schedule, with league play set to begin next week.

Local teams in the North Central League and Vine Valley Athletic League already have a few league contests under their belt.

In local action Tuesday, Cardinal Newman stretched its winning streak to 17 games with a sweep of Ukiah, one of the other top teams in the area so far this season. The Cardinals, who also won their second tournament of the year over the weekend, are now 2-0 against the Wildcats.

Full coverage of that match can be found here.

Windsor also continued its winning ways with a four-set victory over Rancho Cotate. The Jaguars scored arguably the biggest win in program history last week with a sweep of Redwood-Larkspur, which entered the match ranked No. 17 in the state.

In other recent action, Santa Rosa and Analy volleyball picked up wins, as did Cardinal Newman and Santa Rosa girls golf.

Check out all the details below.

Volleyball

Windsor 3, Rancho Cotate 1

The Jaguars won their third in a row Tuesday in a four-set non-league win over the visiting Cougars, 25-9, 25-19, 22-25, 25-12.

The win pushes Windsor’s record to 12-3 heading into a huge nonleague matchup against Marin Catholic (8-2) on Thursday. The Wildcats are the defending North Coast Section Division 2 champs, CIF Division 1 regional semifinal runners-up and came in at No. 23 in the state and No. 5 in the North Region in last week’s CIF rankings.

That match is set to start at 6 p.m. at Windsor on Thursday.

Santa Rosa 3, Elsie Allen 0

The Panthers swept the Lobos in straight sets on Tuesday, 25-12, 25-16, 25-13, behind strong performances from several players.

Rylee Ponce had 25 assists and Eva Moore added 17 assists, while Ava Lohne added 12 kills and Sidney Smelser 10 aces.

The Panthers are now 6-2 on the year heading into their final nonleague contest of the season against St. Vincent on Thursday.

Analy 3, Roseland University Prep 2

The Tigers pulled out a tight victory over the Knights on Tuesday, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 15-25, 15-10, for their fifth win in their last six matches.

For Analy (8-4), Haven Serpa had a double-double of 17 kills and 19 digs, Addison Schiavone added 11 kills with three aces, June Zamora had 10 kills and four blocks, Nevaeh Villagomez finished with 32 digs and Savannah Donnell dished out 26 assists.

Analy hosts Piner on Thursday in their final tune-up ahead of league play next week.

Cardinal Newman wins Vintage tournament

The Cardinals went a perfect 5-0 to win a tournament at Vintage over the weekend and push their winning streak to 16 matches.

In their second tournament win of the season, the Cardinals defeated Alhambra (25-10, 25-11), Napa (25-12, 25-8), Bradshaw Christian (25-7, 25-18) and Berean Christian (25-23, 25-12) in straight sets before setting down defending CIF Division 3 state champion Archie Williams in the same fashion 25-12, 25-21, to win the championship.

"Very cool for the program to win another tournament,” said head coach Daryl Kapis. "We are really building something special here this season and we look forward to a big rematch vs Ukiah High School on Tuesday who really pushed us a few weeks back.”

The Cardinals swept the Wildcats in three sets Tuesday night. Check here for coverage of that match.

Credo 3, St. Vincent 2

In action last week, the Mustangs dropped a hard-fought nonleague contest to the Gryphons in five sets Friday, 25-16, 21-25, 16-25, 25-18, 14-16.

Outside Hitter Ava Sullivan led the attack with 15 kills, four digs and two aces, while setter Johana Stone totaled 32 assists, five digs and 15 aces.

The loss dropped the Mustangs to 4-5 on the year. Credo improved to 4-1.

Girls golf

Cardinal Newman 240, Analy 261

The Cardinals began their NBL-Oak title defense Monday with a victory over the Tigers at Northwood Golf Club.

Ella Foley led the Cardinals with a score of four-over par 40. She was followed close behind by Keeley Collins, who shot 44. Lala Luci, out of the sixth spot in the lineup, shot 51 to card the third-best score for the Cardinals.

For the Tigers, Payton Bunch fired not just the low score of the day but a personal best two-over par 38 to earn medalist honors.

Simran Sahni (49) and Gemma Guerra (54) were the Tigers’ next best finishers.

Santa Rosa 320, Windsor (Inc)

The Panthers defeated the Jaguars via forfeit on Tuesday at Valley of the Moon.

Windsor’s JoJo Robertson won medalist honors with a score of 13-over par 49. Teammate Norah Ericcson shot a 67 for the Jaguars’ only two scores of the day.

Annie Malaspina led Santa Rosa with 57 followed by Cassidy Covington (61), Riley Piehl (63), Ava Heun (69) and Lucia Sauter (70).

Girls tennis

Analy 5, Piner 2

The Tigers held off the Prospectors on Tuesday to pick up a key league win.

Analy scored wins in singles from No. 1 Bella Gee (6-0, 6-1), No. 3 Abby Sieg (6-3,6-2) and No. 4 Dalelia Richardson (6-0, 6-1). In doubles, the Tigers got wins from No. 1 Lily Wheeler and Maida Thompson (6-2,6-3) and No. 2 Maya Squires and Elaine Cortes (6-0,6-1).

Piner’s wins came at No. 2 singles, where B.J. Guillen won 5-7, 6-0, 10-8, and at No. 3 doubles thanks to Elianny Vega and Alena Partida (7-5, 6-4).

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.