Prep roundup: Windsor volleyball opens season with win; Petaluma cools off Maria Carrillo

The defending North Bay League Oak division champion Windsor Jaguars began their 2023 volleyball campaign with a convincing road win at Vintage on Thursday night.

The Jaguars went 10-0 in league play last year, 22-12 overall, and look ready to defend their pennant this fall.

Elsewhere, Petaluma cooled off Maria Carrillo and Casa Grande outlasted St. Vincent in a five-set victory. Plus, the girls golf season teed off with a dual match between Analy and Windsor.

Here are all the details from Thursday’s action.

Volleyball

Windsor 3, Vintage 1

After dropping the first set, the Jaguars flipped the script and cruised to three consecutive set wins to take the match, 23-25, 25-13, 25-15, 25-19.

Senior Taylor Boyce had a monster game with 25 kills and 11 digs, while junior Brielle Galli added 45 assists with five aces. Junior Haven Trechter added 13 kills and Sydney Parlato 14 digs for the Jaguars (1-0).

Next up, Windsor will play in a challenging tournament in Marin against regional powerhouses Marin Academy and Terra Linda on Saturday.

Petaluma 3, Maria Carrillo 1

The Trojans moved to 3-0 on the year with a four-set win over the Pumas, 22-25, 25-16, 22-25, 17-25.

Petaluma has only dropped one set in its three games so far this season and will look to keep up its hot start hosting undefeated Ukiah (3-0) on Friday.

The Pumas drop to 6-3 overall with the loss.

Individual stats were not available.

Casa Grande 3, St. Vincent 2

The Gauchos got into the win column for the first time this season with a dramatic comeback victory over the Mustangs, 17-25, 23-25, 25-15, 25-14, 15-6.

Marissa Brody had a huge game, stuffing the stat sheet with 12 kills, seven aces, four blocks and 11 digs. Elyse Perez added 12 aces with seven digs, Lila Partridge collected 10 blocks and Lauren Ketchu chipped in nine digs and nine assists to pace the Gauchos (1-2).

Individual stats were not available for St. Vincent (2-3).

Santa Rosa 3, Credo 0

The Panthers bounced back from Wednesday’s loss to Ukiah with a straight-set win over the Gryphons, 25-15, 25-16, 25-20.

The win moves Santa Rosa to 3-1 on the year.

Individual stats were not available.

Girls golf

Analy 264, Windsor forfeit

The Tigers opened the 2023 golf season with a strong showing in a forfeit victory over Windsor at Northwood Golf Course on Thursday.

The Tigers’ Payton Bunch carded the lowest score of the day, 10-over par 46 over the nine-hole match. Teammate Simran Sahni (47) was not far behind, nor was Gemma Guerra (50).

For Windsor, McKenna Murphy shot 53, Jojo Robertson 62 and Nora Erickson 71.

Don’t see your team’s score? Send results to sports@pressdemocrat.com.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.