Prep roundup: Windsor volleyball sweeps top-20 team in state; Cardinal Newman wins 11th in a row

Windsor made a statement in the volleyball world Thursday night as the Jaguars defeated a top-20 team in the state.

The Jaguars’ three-set win over Redwood, which was ranked No. 17 in California and No. 2 in the North Region by the CIF’s rankings released Thursday, is the marquee win of the early going for any volleyball team in the area.

Windsor, which came in ranked as the No. 22 in the North Region, is looking like the team to beat this fall. The Jaguars also beat Christian Brothers, ranked No. 10 in the North Region at the time, at a tournament over the weekend.

Cardinal Newman is shaping up to be their biggest competitor. The Cardinals won their 11th straight match on Thursday, a stretch that’s included wins over some quality North Bay programs.

Maria Carrillo and Santa Rosa were also winners as both teams snapped losing streaks.

Here’s a closer look at Thursday’s action across the region.

Volleyball

Windsor 3, Redwood 0

The Jaguars made the most of their first home game of the season, and while the final score might indicate otherwise, this match was hard-fought to the very end.

Redwood (7-2) made the Jaguars (11-3) battle for every point but the hosts weathered each run to earn the three-set sweep, 25-19, 25-21, 26-14.

Like she has all season, Taylor Boyce led the attack with 18 kills while Haven Trechter added nine kills and Molly Ryan six kills. Brielle Galli dishes out 30 assists and Sydney Parlato recorded 13 digs.

The win will likely catapult the Jaguars up next week’s CIF North Region rankings.

Windsor 3, Archie Williams 2

The Jaguars started the week by grinding out a hard-fought five-set road win in San Anselmo on Wednesday, 25-17, 25-16, 18-25, 22-25, 15-12.

Boyce led the way with 23 kills while Trechter added a double-double of 16 kills and 13 digs, Galli dished out 37 assists with 13 digs and Parlato had 15 digs.

Cardinal Newman 3, Rancho Cotate 0

The Cardinals pushed their winning streak to 11 games with a three-set road victory over the Cougars, 25-23, 25-13, 25-13.

Julia Waller had a double-double of 12 kills and 23 assists, and Kimmy Wilson just missed on joining her with nine kills and 13 assists. Marina Logan added eight kills for the Cardinals (11-1), who have a tournament this weekend before hosting a good Ukiah (8-2) team Tuesday.

"We struggled tonight with the size of the gym tonight as we missed more serves and weren't as crisp with our passing as we generally are,” Cardinal Newman head coach Daryl Kapis said. “We are happy with getting with the win and getting everyone an opportunity to play tonight.”

Maria Carrillo 3, Terra Linda 1

The Pumas snapped their four-match skid Thursday by winning the final three sets against the visiting Trojans, 17-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20.

Sophia Heller had 12 kills to lead Maria Carrillo (7-6), while Ailani Murphy and Katie Davis each added nine kills.

Santa Rosa 3, Piner 1

The Panthers snapped their three-match losing streak with a four-set road victory over the Prospectors, 25-18, 14-25, 27-25, 25-16.

Leading the Panthers were Rylee Ponce (26 assists, 10 digs), Sidney Smelser (23 digs), Ava Lohne (13 kills) and Eva Moore (11 assists).

Santa Rosa improved to 4-4 on the year.

Marin Catholic 3, Ukiah 0

The Wildcats lost in straight sets Wednesday in a meeting of two of the top-ranked teams in the North Coast Section, 17-25, 17-25, 21-25.

Marin Catholic (7-2) is ranked No. 5 in the CIF North Region top 25 rankings and No. 23 in the state.

Individual stats for Ukiah (8-2) were unavailable. The Wildcats will look to bounce back next Tuesday at Cardinal Newman in a matchup of two of the Redwood Empire’s best teams so far this fall.

Girls tennis

Ukiah 7, Piner 0

The Wildcats moved to 4-1 on the year with a clean sweep of the visiting Prospectors on Thursday.

In singles, No. 1 Maritza Jacobs won 6-3, 6-0, No. 2 Joni Johnson won 6-1, 6-0, No. 3 Nicole Muniz won 6-1, 6-2 and No. 4 Jennifer Fuentes won 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, No. 1 Victoria Cawthon and Izzy Nickerson and No. 2 Sitlaly Morales and Sarah McGrath each won 6-0, 6-0. Ukiah won No. 3 doubles via default.

Petaluma 6, Sonoma 1

The Trojans scored a league win over the Dragons on Thursday to move to 1-1 in Vine Valley Athletic League play.

Petaluma scored wins in singles from No. 1 DeeDee Alpert (6-1, 6-0), No. 2 Annie Bober (6-0, 6-0) and No. 3 Maya Hoffman (6-4, 6-3) while also sweeping doubles behind No. 1 Kallen Doherty and Lila Kellison (6-0, 6-0), No. 2; Sofia Beatty and Ava Desperrier (6-2, 6-1) and No. 3 Maddie Malone and Malia Pratt (6-4, 6-2).

