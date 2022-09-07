Prep roundup: Windsor volleyball sweeps Ukiah, multiple matches postponed due to heat

Coming off a second-place showing in the Carmichael Invitational tournament in Sacramento over the weekend, the Windsor volleyball team coasted to a 3-0 nonleague win at Ukiah on Tuesday, 25-10, 25-18 25-11, to claim its seventh win in its last eight games.

Taylor Boyce (eight kills, 19 digs, five aces) and Haven Trechter (11 kills, seven digs, nine aces) led the way for the Jaguars, who are now 8-5 on the year.

Emma Smith added 18 assists and five digs, while Brielle Galli had 10 kills and five digs and Kendall Pell chipped in five kills.

Over the weekend, Windsor picked up victories over Eureka (2-0), Westmoor (2-0), Davis (2-1) and Summit Shasta (2-0) before falling to Davis 2-1 in the finals.

Over the five-game stretch, Boyce had 60 kills and 49 digs, Smith had 92 assists and 29 digs, Trechter recorded 37 kills, Rylee Omiotek added 22 kills and Ava Rush had 41 digs.

Cardinal Newman also had a strong showing in Rancho Cotate’s tournament over the weekend, posting a 3-1 record to move to 9-4 on the year.

The Cardinals opened the day defeating Elsie Allen, 25-12, 25-7, then beat Rancho Cotate, 25-11, 25-15, and Albany 25-20, 25-13, before falling to Bishop O’Dowd in the semis, 15-25, 21-25, 9-15.

Due to the historic heat wave on Tuesday, several matches were postponed, including Santa Rosa vs. Terra Linda and Rancho Cotate vs. Maria Carrillo.

Football

Montgomery will have an unscheduled bye this week as its nonleague matchup with St. Bernard’s-Eureka set for this Friday had to be canceled due to a COVID outbreak within St. Bernard’s program.

The Crusaders (1-1) were down to around 14 players and made the call Monday to cancel the game.

Montgomery (2-0), the No. 4 team in The Press Democrat’s rankings, was unable to find a replacement game for this weekend. It’ll have an extra week to prepare for its next game on Sept. 16 when it hosts Casa Grande.

