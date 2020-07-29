Prep runners getting ready for CIF calendar crunch

Running at Woodward Park in late March? Competing in Clovis near the end of June?

These are the new realities for prep running coaches around Sonoma County, and nearly the entire state at large, as the California Interscholastic Federation released their sports calendar for the 2020-2021 school year on Monday. In the plan, the CIF shifted all fall sports to the winter due to concerns surrounding the surging COVID-19 pandemic.

Initially, Maria Carrillo cross country head coach Greg Fogg was surprised that the proposed plan included cutting zero sports. He remains skeptical that the public health situation will be in a safe place when it comes time to begin competition.

Nonetheless, Fogg is thankful that athletes will have the chance to compete again.

“The fact that the state is throwing it out there, saying this is what we’re shooting for, is great,” Fogg said. “Because, to me, it says that they value the sports experience and they’re making sure they’re doing everything they can to not have to cancel a sport.”

The alteration of the CIF’s calendar comes with seismic shifts, with ripple effects across multiple sports.

From a cross country and track and field perspective, these circumstances create a rather unique situation. With the new sports calendar, cross country is slated to begin on December 14 and end on March 27. Track and field is set to start on March 15 and conclude on June 26.

There is the obvious schedule overlap, as there will be a 12-day period in which both the cross country and track and field seasons will be going on simultaneously.

A majority of cross country coaches are also in charge of the track and field teams, whether it be just the distance squad or entire rosters.

The workload can be heavy for high school coaches — now it’s been considerably cranked up a notch.

Additionally, there is the issue of training. While there is some similarity in the actual workouts for cross country and distance runners in track, the difference comes in philosophy. Cross country is focused on endurance and strength, while track places more of an emphasis on speed and quickness.

Usually, runners get a short break (two weeks on average) after the fall cross country season before diving into their winter training in preparation for the spring track season. Now that’s all thrown out the window with no break between the two seasons.

Under a normal schedule, the state cross country championships are held at the end of November at Fresno’s Woodward Park. The state track and field championships typically come during the last week of May or first week of June, in Clovis.

In the last full calendar of CIF competition, 2018-2019, athletes had 182 days separating the two state championships’ final races. In the upcoming calendar, athletes will only have 91 days.

Because of this condensed schedule, Fogg will be approaching the winter cross country season a little bit different. Instead of having his team go all out like they normally would, Fogg plans to have them operate at around 85-90% capacity to prevent burnout before the spring track season.

“I think coaches are going to have to be very conscientious of what the whole athlete season is like,” Fogg said. “Not just the one they’re coaching, but the training they just left and are coming into.”

“So it’s going to get very creative and we have to be careful because some of these athletes will try to take on too much. And six months of straight intense activity, with no break in between, is a pretty good grind. We as coaches have to be very conscientious of what athletes are doing, make sure they don’t overdo it.”

How will all of this — meets, practices, logistics — look? No one is quite sure yet. That’s why Fogg and a handful of coaches from throughout the Bay Area hop on Zoom once a week to discuss and brainstorm ideas.

It’s all uncharted territory. These waters will have to be carefully navigated.

For Santa Rosa cross country coach Carrie Joseph, the plan for the actual season is undetermined at the moment as she still digests the new calendar. Joseph is trying to first finalize what the fall will look like for her athletes, which will most likely include a conditioning program that will consist of three-week cycles of running followed by one week of rest.

Time trials will be mixed in throughout Joseph’s program to maintain motivation during a time that would ordinarily include racing. The idea is to keep the legs fresh in the autumn as the cross country season approaches, knowing that the looming winter and spring will be jampacked with competition.

“It’s definitely going to be a challenge,” Joseph said with a nervous laugh. “I’ve always said that coaching is both art and science, and I think it’s definitely going to be the case again with this situation.”