Prep soccer: Casa Grande boys suffer 1st league loss in chippy game with Vintage

They’re separated by a county line, hills and highways, and in different enrollment divisions.

But if the football season didn’t establish a rivalry between Casa Grande and Vintage high schools, Saturday’s boys soccer match definitely did, and maybe not in the cleanest fashion.

The Crushers earned a gritty 1-0 win over the Gauchos that put them in the driver’s seat to win the Vine Valley Athletic League title, but the action on the Casa Grande field was soon overshadowed by what happened moments after the final whistle.

PETALUMA - Vintage Crushers boys soccer win 1-0 over Casa Grande. Quite the ugly postgame with a near-physical confrontation between the two teams postgame. There was no postgame handshake. @pdpreps pic.twitter.com/ae4HrzNhPv — Peter Fournier (@P_Fournier) February 5, 2022

As the game ended, Vintage goalkeeper Cadel Newton ran along the Casa Grande sideline and taunted the players and the fans in the stands. Newton had done the same following the only goal of the contest, by Rommel Gomez at the 50th minute following a free kick.

Several Casa Grande players went to confront Newton, and some had to be pulled back by teammates and told by coaches to return to the bench. Vintage later proceeded to take a team photo on the Casa Grande logo.

Gauchos coaches Kevin Richardson and Jordan Schlau acknowledged the hard-fought contest will likely result in Vintage winning another league title, but both expressed their deep disappointment in Vintage’s postgame taunting that they plan to report to Casa’s athletic director.

“It shocks us that a team that’s from D1, that goes deep in playoffs every year, would behave like that just because they beat us,” Richardson said.

Among the things said in the scrum, according to Schlau, was an unidentified Vintage coach telling Casa Grande to look at the scoreboard, which on Saturday wasn’t on. Schlau said the referees advised Casa to report the behavior to their athletic director.

“We have never seen coaches charge the field screaming, ‘Look at the scoreboard’ — especially a Division 1 school yelling at a Division 2 school, that they always beat. Charging the field almost inciting a brawl, inciting their players to be aggressive with us after the final whistle, is something we’ve never seen at any match in high school,” Schlau said. “That just shows how much we were dealing with emotionally and physically throughout. That’s the kind of sportsmanship they brought today.”

Vintage co-head coach Alex Feliciano referenced an incident that occurred in the teams’ previous match that the Crushers didn’t forget coming into Saturday’s contest.

Feliciano didn’t elaborate on the details of that first game. Schlau said Casa goalie Bryan Gutierrez saved a penalty kick right before the final whistle in the previous match, and the team charged on the field to celebrate with him.

“We felt like it was a little disrespectful, the way they celebrated at our place,” Feliciano said. “It was just something we kept in the back of our mind for motivation. That’s how it goes, that’s what drives you and gives you that fire and that burn. It was nice to pay it back a little bit.”

Richardson pointed out that the win at Vintage on Tuesday, Jan. 25, was the first win for the Gauchos against Vintage and the Crushers’ first VVAL loss ever.

“I think If anything, they’re incredibly threatened by the fact they we beat them at their home for the first time in three years, and they’re bit emotional and not mature enough to handle it and to come back and just play this game,” Schlau said. “They had to get something even emotionally.”

Feliciano mentioned the players were emotional after Saturday’s victory and called it part of the game, citing the excitement of the big win, the fresh rivalry and the memory of the 1-0 previous loss. He said his first-year varsity goalie’s actions reflected the sophomore’s youth.

“As a youngster, you’re going to do things maybe without thinking,” Feliciano said. “He did his job. He kept the shutout. He was excited about it.

“Again, just the fire and the passion that we had based on the first game that we played them. We felt like we owed them one. He kind of was just letting them know that sometimes you maybe say a little too much. That’s just how things go.”

Vintage goal in the 50th minute. Rommel Gomez following a free kick. 1-0 Crushers. @pdpreps pic.twitter.com/299LmWCWWE — Peter Fournier (@P_Fournier) February 5, 2022

The goal allowed by the Gauchos on Saturday was the first they’ve allowed in VVAL play all season, and it came in their first league loss. The win puts the Crushers in front of Casa in the standings.

Casa Grande had its chances throughout the contest, but their shots went just left or right of the posts, and at least two shots went over the crossbar. The Gauchos seemed to pickup the pace after giving up the second-half goal, and that led to some quick tries at the net.

“We definitely went on a more aggressive attack late in the game,” Schlau said. “We needed a goal … was it too much? Was it forced? At times, yeah, we made mistakes that led to opportunities that were missed. Ultimately, it was the best play for us to really get some heat up to the last minute.”

The Crushers will likely win their next contest against American Canyon, a team with just one league win. The Gauchos have two home games left, against Justin-Siena and Sonoma Valley, in advance of the North Coast Section playoffs.