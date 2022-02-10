Prep soccer: Casa Grande girls clinch league title

Vinnie Cortezzo’s halftime message to his Casa Grande girls soccer team was simple: One goal wasn’t going to cut it.

The Gauchos found the back of the net early in their Vine Valley Athletic League matchup with visiting Justin-Siena on Wednesday but then took their foot off the gas, allowing the Braves to answer just before halftime to send the game to the break even at 1-1.

“As soon as we scored, I was yelling, ‘There’s so much game left. Don’t be happy. It’s not enough,’” Cortezzo said.

He was right. But the Gauchos have been the team to beat in the VVAL for the past three seasons, and even coming off consecutive ties with crosstown rival Petaluma, the confidence and belief in themselves they’ve accumulated over another stellar season eventually rose to the surface.

The Gauchos responded to Cortezzo’s halftime challenge with a pair of goals in the second half to coast to a 3-1 win over the Braves, clinching the VVAL title outright for the second straight season.

The Gauchos (10-1-4, 8-0-3) last won the league title in the 2019-20 season, but no league title was officially awarded in the abbreviated spring season last year.

“It feels great, especially for our senior year,” said Casa Grande captain Taylor Ingram. “We’re league champs, got the title. We have worked super hard this season and I think we really deserve it.”

The Gauchos took the lead for good in the 57th minute on a goal from Gabby Gotshall, set up by a great cross from Heather Mahoney, who had the first goal of the game in the second minute. Mallory Jones then put the game away in the 65th minute with a set-piece goal in the box off a throw-in.

“We practiced the whole entire season a throw-in from the side and then, after a header, someone getting on the back side of it,” Jones said. “I just saw the opportunity, got my knee over it and drove it in.”

The two goals in quick succession allowed the Gauchos some breathing room after a rocky stretch where Justin-Siena (10-6-1, 6-4-1) looked poised at times to take the lead. Braves star Tessa Salvestrin, who has 15 goals in six games of reported stats, was a force up front and spearheaded numerous attacks that nearly cost the Gauchos.

She came close to scoring in the closing seconds of halftime and in the opening minutes of the second half, but her first attempt hit the side of the net while her second was saved by goalkeeper Jessica Martinez. Martinez also had a close call minutes later on a corner but had a tip save over the crossbar to hold the Braves at the lone goal.

“Right before we went up 2-1, it was all them with set pieces and corners,” Cortezzo said. “We got a good save from our goalkeeper. They could easily have scored at some point there, and then go to the other end and get that goal. From the moment we got that goal, it felt pretty comfortable after that. But up until then it was not comfortable.”

According to Jones, that’s sort of been the story of their season, too.

“We were doing great in the beginning and then we kind of struggled a bit in the middle, and then I think tonight we kind of wrapped it up, got our game back together, found some missing pieces and got the win,” she said. “Feels great.”

For Cortezzo, it was a much more complete game than the two previous they played in draws against the Trojans.

“I thought we put together good effort and good soccer,” he said. “We had really good effort against Petaluma, but I didn’t think our soccer was very good. Tonight I thought we put all the parts together pretty well when we needed to.”

Now the Gauchos will look to keep the momentum going into the North Coast Section playoffs next week. They’ll close the regular season with senior night against Sonoma Valley on Friday before finding out their seeding for playoffs on Sunday. MaxPreps currently ranks the Gauchos as the No. 5 team in Division II.

“I think we have a team that can do damage and can play with anybody,” Cortezzo said. “Campolindo is one of the top teams, they beat us 3-2 in the preseason and it was anybody’s game. So, if we’re on our game I think we can hang with just about anyone in the division, but it will not be easy, that’s for sure.”

