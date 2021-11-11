Prep soccer: Local teams bounced in NCS playoff semifinals

Wednesday was the end of the road for the four local fall soccer teams that were still playing in the North Coast Section playoffs.

The St. Helena and Sonoma Academy boys, as well as the Credo and Roseland University Prep girls, all came up short in their semifinal matches.

St. Helena, the No. 5 seed in Division 1, gave top-seeded Fortuna a game but the Huskies got a late goal in the second half to take the match 1-0. The Saints (18-3) had a few chances at goal late but could not convert.

In Division 2, top-seeded Sonoma Academy fell 2-1 to Calistoga, the No. 5 seed. The Coyotes’ Zander Crawford scored just before the half to send the game to the break knotted at 1-1, but the Wildcats found the back of the net in the second half for the game winner. Sonoma Academy, the North Central League II champions, end the season 13-2-2.

There was a chance the Division 1 girls title game would be an all-local affair, but Credo, the No. 5 seed, fell to top-seeded Arcata 5-0. The Gryphons end the year 11-2-1 overall.

On the other side of the bracket, RUP, the No. 2 seed, fell 3-1 to visiting Eureka, the No. 3 seed. It was the first loss of the season for the Knights, the NCL I champs, who finish 15-1-1.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.