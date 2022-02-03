Prep soccer: Montgomery boys stay hot against Maria Carrillo

Talk about a statement win.

Montgomery made clear on Wednesday night it was still the team to beat in the North Bay League Oak division, as its boys squad dispatched Maria Carrillo 4-0 for its fourth straight win to remain unbeaten in league play.

The Pumas (10-3-2, 6-2-1) entered the game in second place in the Oak standings but now fall a step further behind the Vikings (9-2-4, 7-0-1) with few games remaining on the schedule.

The Vikings led just 1-0 at halftime but poured on three more goals in the second half on the Pumas’ home field. Drayden Ponte converted on two penalty kick opportunities while Bryan Munguia and Jerado Herrera each scored in the second half to help the Vikings win going away.

“It felt good,” Ponte said. “This was one of our best games moving off the ball and in the final third. We just all played great.”

Ponte’s first goal came via a hand ball in the box from Maria Carrillo in the 13th minute. He punched home the ensuing penalty kick untouched to give the Vikings a 1-0 lead.

His second came in the 54th minute with Montgomery ahead 2-0. After taking a hard foul in the box on an attack run up the right side, his first PK attempt was blocked by Maria Carrillo goalkeeper Daniel Garcia, but Ponte stepped up and tapped in the rebound to make it 3-0.

That score came on the heels of Munguia’s goal in the 48th minute. He received a perfect cross from Brian Chavez, attacking down the right side, and hammered home his strike to give the Vikings a quick 2-0 lead at the start of the second half.

Jerado Herrera put the finishing touches on the rout in the 66th minute when his shot from the top of the box off a set piece ricocheted off the left post and in.

It’s the 12th consecutive win for Montgomery over Maria Carrillo, a streak that dates back to 2013.

“They’re a very quality team,” Maria Carrillo head coach Trevor Brady said. “You give them opportunities — set pieces, PKs — they’re gonna put them away.”

This game was originally scheduled to be played a few weeks ago, but a COVID outbreak forced it to be rescheduled. In the time since then, both teams have been hot. Maria Carrillo entered Wednesday’s game as winners of four straight, while Montgomery had rattled off three straight wins, all over league teams.

“We’ve been waiting for this one, to be honest, because we just feel like — and I don’t want to sound overconfident or cocky — but we feel like if you want to win this league, you’re gonna have to beat us,” said Montgomery head coach Jon Schwan. “That’s just our feeling. And I think we’ve earned the right to say that, hopefully people understand that I’m not being arrogant when I say that, but you’re gonna have to beat us to win the NBL.”

While Montgomery now has some breathing room atop the NBL-Oak standings, the league race is not decided yet. The Vikings round out this week against third-place Piner (6-2-2, 5-2-1) before closing with three league games in the final week of the season. They’ll host Maria Carrillo in the regular-season finale on Feb. 12.

“The goal for that is to have the hay in the barn,” Schwan said. “So putting two losses on them now, if we handle our business, we go into that game with a lot less pressure.”