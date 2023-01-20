In a midseason North Bay League Oak battle Thursday night, the Montgomery and Maria Carrillo boys soccer teams played an even game that ended in a 1-1 tie.

With the result, the Vikings remain in a first-place tie with Piner atop the NBL-Oak.

Montgomery (7-3-2, 2-1-1) was relatively fortunate to come out with a tie as the host Pumas (4-1-6, 1-0-3) had two prime chances in the game’s final two minutes. One Pumas shot hit the crossbar and on the game’s final play, a Carrillo shot on goal was saved by Montgomery goalie Miles Bergum.

“Miles had a phenomenal game. He did so much to keep us in the game,” Montgomery coach Jon Schwan said. “We did not execute in that moment (final two minutes) at all; it is very frustrating.”

Maria Carrillo took a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute after Adrian Gonzalez slotted a ball deflected by Bergum in traffic for a goal from 4 yards out.

“We had a little miscommunication on defense on that play,” Schwan said. “It was an opportunistic goal by Maria Carrillo and a mistake on our part. We have got to play better defense on that.”

In the 60th minute, Montgomery scored to even the contest 1-1. Ryan Paradise earned an assist with a pass from 25 yards out to Xavius Lanford, who connected on a 15-yard goal on a low shot that hugged the ground and went in near the far post.

“Xavius was causing our defense a lot of problems. He is a very talented player,” Pumas coach Trevor Brady said. “He is very quick and he goes all over the field.”

Shots on goal were about even and both teams had opportunities for the game winner, especially the shot by Maria Carrillo’s Maica Rivas that hit the crossbar with two minutes to play.

“We had plenty of attacks and Maria had plenty of their own. Their center-backs did just enough to stifle us,” Schwan said. “Hats off to Trevor and Maria; they had a plan. They played with a collective spirit that you can just feel.”

Both Schwan and Brady said the NBL-Oak is extremely competitive this year.

“There is a lot of parity in the league, it is exciting,” Brady said. “We have a lot of very talented teams in the league. Every game is going to be close in the NBL-Oak.”

Added Schwan: “The league has extreme parity; every game is a dogfight. We just want to try and defend our NBL title.”

Piner 2, Windsor 0

The Prospectors (5-3-2, 2-1-1) remain in a tie for first place in the NBL-Oak with Montgomery after Thursday’s win over the visiting Jaguars (3-4-4, 1-2-1).

The game was scoreless until the 60th minute, when Piner’s Alexis Alcantar blasted a wide-open 25-yard rocket past Windsor goalie Fabian Nava.

Ten minutes later, the Prospectors added an insurance goal by Anthony Zaragoza. Both of the goals came on counterattacks off Windsor turnovers.

“We had bad control on both of their goals,” Windsor coach Andres Flores said. “Piner was the stronger team. They got more shots on goal. They had more chances and they scored on two of them.”

Piner coach Sean Sutherland said his team followed the game plan by steering the ball down the flanks.

“We have been working hard in the corners and that has given us a lot of space to work in the middle of the field,” Sutherland said. “We put a lot of pressure on Windsor toward the end of the first half.”

Sutherland gave kudos to Nava for keeping Windsor in the game until late.

“Windsor’s goalie played a fantastic game,” Sutherland said. “He made four or five key saves.”

Windsor had three prime chances to score in the game but could not convert any of them. The first opportunity was a shot in the 10th minute that hit the elbow of the crossbar/post. The second chance was a breakaway that ended with a shot wide of the far post, and the third opportunity was a shot stopped by the Piner goalkeeper.

“We didn’t convert our chances,” Flores said. “It was going to be a tough game for us to win. Piner is a strong team, for sure.”

Sutherland said his bench played a key role in the victory, keeping Piner at the top of the standings.

“I was very pleased with the result,” Sutherland said. “In the NBL-Oak, you have to win at home. Ties at home are unacceptable because the league is so competitive.”

Rancho Cotate 1, Cardinal Newman 0

The host Cougars (3-7-2, 1-2-1) played with heavy hearts Thursday, with one of their top players missing due to a medical emergency that required hospitalization an hour before game time.

Cougars coach Nick Rogers did not want to disclose the name of the player due to privacy concerns, but indicated it was one of his team leaders and a top player in the league.

Both teams took a knee for a moment of silence prior to the game in deference to the Cougars’ missing player.

“I would like to commend the Cardinal Newman coaching staff,” Rogers said regarding the Cardinals joining in for the tribute to the Rancho player. “There was a lot of respect between the two teams.”

As for the game, the lone goal came in the 65th minute, when Cougar freshman Luis Angel Lopez kicked in a ball in heavy traffic from the top of the 6-yard box off a corner kick. It was Lopez’s first high school goal.

“Lopez was in the right place at the right time,” Rogers said. “He had the courage to take a shot.”

With the score 0-0 in the 60th minute, Cardinal Newman (5-3-3, 1-2-1) had a breakaway one-on-one shot attempt that was stopped by Rancho Cotate goalkeeper Jose Abel Calvillo.

“Rancho Cotate’s goalie made a great save. He got really big and was able to block the shot,” Cardinals coach Ryan Corriveau said. “There were some chances that we had that we didn’t finish.”

Even so, Cardinal Newman hung close until the end in a losing cause.

“Credit our boys to battle back. We created some scoring changes,” Corriveau said. “It was a fair game. It was a pretty even game back and forth.”

Corriveau said Jude Stone and Nacio Gutierrez had excellent games in the midfield for the Cardinals.

“Cardinal Newman gave us a tough game,” Rogers said. “We were playing for a higher cause. Our work rate and our heart won us that game.”