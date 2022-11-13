Prep soccer: Sonoma Academy boys fall short in NCS final

A fantastic soccer season came to an unfortunate end for the third-seeded Sonoma Academy boys team Saturday afternoon, as the Coyotes fell to No. 1 College Park 3-1 in the North Coast Section Division 2 championship match.

The Coyotes’ lone goal was scored on a penalty kick by junior Julian Mahrer in the 35th minute. Mahrer totaled 22 goals this season.

“The boys battled, and they battled hard,” Sonoma Academy head coach Roy Vega said after the game.

Sonoma Academy was trailing most of the game, behind 2-1 at halftime. The Coyotes weren’t without their chances, however, and had a clear opportunity to tie it at 2 apiece.

With 15 minutes left, Vega went for it all, something you have to do in a championship game, he said. The coach subbed out a defender for an attacker to hopefully cut the deficit.

They’re a really good team,” Vega said of the Cougars. “Everybody’s good on the ball; they’re physical. They don’t have many weaknesses.”

The loss marks an end to a season that saw the Coyotes finish 15-2-2 overall and capture a second straight North Coast League II title with a 9-1-2 league record. They also bested their semifinal NCS finish from last year.

“Outstanding,” Vega said of the team’s season. “We won back-to-back championships in our league; last year we went to the semifinals, this year the finals … I’m super happy and our kids put in the work. We got rewarded with the final and it could have gone to either team.”