Prep soccer: Sonoma Academy, Marin Academy girls tie 1-1 in potential playoff preview

Two of the top Division 4 girls soccer teams in the North Coast Section — Sonoma Academy and Marin Academy — dueled on Friday night in Santa Rosa in what could be a potential playoff preview.

While the visiting Wildcats controlled almost all aspects of the game from start to finish, the unbeaten Coyotes still had an opportunity to pull out the win in the second half before ultimately settling for a 1-1 draw in the nonleague contest.

Sonoma Academy freshman Kate Bruntlett broke a scoreless tie with a beautiful 30-yard goal in the 59th minute to give the Coyotes (9-1-0) a 1-0 lead, only to have the Wildcats (7-2-1) answer minutes later on a tap-in goal from Halle Hanna off a free kick.

While those were the only two goals of the game, the Wildcats had many more scoring opportunities than the hosts — and even had two goals waved off — but Coyotes goalkeeper Remi Shafer was on her game and made a number of impressive saves to seal the tie.

“Anybody who watches soccer who watched that game could see that they dominated possession, they dominated scoring chances, and we expected that,” said Sonoma Academy head coach Chris Ziemer. “They’re a very good team.”

The scoring opportunities came early and often for the Wildcats. Their constant attacks from the get-go forced the Coyotes into a defensive approach, which left few chances for the hosts to counter.

The Wildcats appeared to take the lead in the seventh minute but a shot that bounced down off the crossbar and nearly broke the plane of the goal was wiped away due to a foul in the box by Marin Academy. In added time at the end of the first half, the Wildcats decisively drilled a shot into the back of the net, but it, too, was called off, this time for offsides, sending the game to the half scoreless.

The second half featured more scoring opportunities for the Coyotes, but their lone goal came on a somewhat unexpected play. Bruntlett received a long pass just inside Marin Academy territory, made a nice move to turn and set her feet and then fired a right-footed shot that sailed over the head of the Wildcats’ keeper.

In a game controlled by their opponent, the Coyotes suddenly found themselves in the driver’s seat.

But the lead was short-lived as the scoring opportunities kept coming for the Wildcats. In the 63rd minute, a long free kick from the left side was batted down right to the feet of Hanna in front of the goal, and her quick strike brought the game even again at 1-1.

The Coyotes wouldn’t get another good look at goal for the remainder of the game, but the Wildcats did — and nearly converted on a couple instances. In the closing minutes, they had a pair of headers miss just high over the crossbar, prompting audible groans from the Marin Academy parents who made the trip.

“Honestly, a couple of bounces and they could have beaten us by three or four goals,” Ziemer said. “But having said that, we were up 1-0 with 15 minutes left. You know, if you watch enough soccer you’ll know that sometimes the score doesn’t reflect the play.”

While Sonoma Academy did get lucky on a couple occasions, a big reason for the low-scoring output was the play of Shafer in goal.

“Remi is brave and plays with a lot of courage and makes a lot of great reaction saves,” Ziemer said. “In every close game we’ve had, she’s made saves that were key. I thought tonight she made some great saves.”

Ziemer also highlighted the play of Amaya Quintana, whose defense was key in keeping the Wildcats’ constant attacks in check.

“When they broke us down, she seemed to be positioned well and she ultimately took a lot of the leadership and did a really good job,” Ziemer said.

After the contest, Ziemer told his team he couldn’t have asked for more from them on Friday. Marin Academy is a veteran team that made it to the NCS title game in 2019 and 2020. This year the Wildcats appear set for another deep playoff run where they could see Sonoma Academy once again.

Even with Friday’s result, the Coyotes are in the midst of a dominant season. Entering the game, they had outscored opponents 38-3 with six shutouts en route to a 9-0 record. MaxPreps ranks them as the No. 3 Division 4 team in the NCS, one spot below the Wildcats.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.