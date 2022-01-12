Prep soccer: Streaking Montgomery tops Piner 1-0

Eduardo Ramos just needed a chance, one opportunity to show what he could accomplish.

A day after a frustrating training session at the Montgomery High fields, that moment arrived for Ramos — and he delivered.

The junior found the back of the net on a beautiful long-range goal in the 70th minute to lead the Vikings to a 1-0 win at Piner on Tuesday in a North Bay League Oak division battle.

Ramos’ shot, from just outside the top left of the goal keeper’s box, sailed perfectly over the outstretched hands of Piner’s keeper. No sooner had the ball come to rest at the back of the net when Ramos turned and ran to meet his teammates streaming off the bench in celebration.

“I was going to take on the defender, but that didn’t end up happening,” Ramos said. “So, when the ball came back I just cut back and just shot.”

Ramos’ second goal of the season helped Montgomery to its fourth win in a row. After starting the season 0-2-3, the Vikings are now 4-2-3 overall and 2-0-1 in the NBL-Oak.

“I said something to him yesterday at practice,” said Montgomery head coach Jon Schwan. “We were doing a controlled scrimmage and he missed a couple shots and I could see him getting frustrated, but you could just tell how close he was. I just had all the confidence in the world that if he got that opportunity he would make it.”

While Piner had a few chances in the final 10 minutes, none came to fruition, a familiar theme throughout the night.

“We had a lot of opportunities, we just didn’t finish,” said Piner head coach Sean Sutherland. “I told the boys ... the first team that capitalizes on a mistake is going to win this game. We were very prepared for it to be a 1-0 game; we just thought it was going to be the other way.”

Minutes before Ramos’ goal, Piner had its best chance to make Sutherland’s prediction come true.

Montgomery’s defenders and midfielders had extended themselves into Piner territory, leaving just Brett Shea on the back line. The Prospectors regained possession and looked to push with only Shea in their way. But the junior stepped up and met the Prospectors head on, stopping the attack with a tackle and allowing his defense to recover to fully end the threat.

“That was one of the more frustrating moments for me because our guys need to learn to balance intensity and composure,” Schwan said. “It’s OK to play with intensity, but I think the expectation with us to win is so high sometimes that when it’s 0-0 we treat it like we’re losing. We kind of overexposed ourselves, and if Brett doesn’t make that tackle, I mean that’s one-on-one with the goalie. So that was a huge, huge moment in the game.”

Montgomery once again figures to be one of, if not the, favorite to win the Oak division this year. But Schwan admits that won’t be an easy task, and pointed to Tuesday’s game as a prime example. Piner is a young team in its first year up from the Redwood division, but it gave Montgomery a battle until the last whistle.

“I expected it to be very hard fought; I thought Piner would give us their best,” Schwan said. “It’s just the way the league is going to go this year. I don’t think anything is going to be easy. Whether we win it or someone else does, I think it’s going to be a bunch of dogfights.”

The loss is the Prospectors’ first of the year and drops them to 4-1-1 overall and 3-1 in the Oak. Heading into the game they had already collected wins over Elsie Allen (3-1), Santa Rosa (5-1) and Windsor (2-1). The schedule doesn’t get much easier to close out the first half of league play, as they’ll face Maria Carrillo on Thursday and then Rancho Cotate next week.

“This game is a reality check for the boys,” Sutherland said. “We’ve played some good teams, but we haven’t seen this kind of a challenge.”